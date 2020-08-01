ScrollTrigger

Let your page react to scroll changes.

The most basic usage of ScrollTrigger is to trigger classes based on the current scroll position. E.g. when an element enters the viewport, fade it in. You can add custom offsets per element, or set offsets on the viewport (e.g. always trigger after the element reaches 20% of the viewport)

When using the callbacks ScrollTrigger becomes really powerfull. You can run custom code when an element enters / becomes visible, and even return Promises to halt the trigger if the callback fails. This makes lazy loading images very easy.

Installation

npm install @terwanerik/scrolltrigger or just add the dist/ScrollTrigger.min.js file to your project and import that.

How to use?

The easiest way to start is to create a new instance and add some triggers to it, with all default values. This will toggle the 'visible' class when the element comes into the viewport, and toggles the 'invisible' class when it scrolls out of the viewport.

import ScrollTrigger from '@terwanerik/scrolltrigger' const trigger = new ScrollTrigger() trigger.add( '[data-trigger]' )

Now in your CSS add the following classes, this fades the [data-trigger] elements in and out.

.visible , .invisible { opacity : 0.0 ; transition : opacity 0.5s ease; } .visible { opacity : 1.0 ; }

⚠️ Attention Are you migrating from 0.x to 1.x? Checkout the migration guide!

Some more demo's

A more detailed example

Adding callbacks / different classes can be done globally, this becomes the default for all triggers you add, or you can specify custom configuration when adding a trigger.

const trigger = new ScrollTrigger({ trigger : { once : true } }) trigger.add( '[data-trigger]' ) trigger.add( '[data-triggerAlways]' , { once : false })

Options

The full set of options is taken from the demo directory, for more info, check that out.

const trigger = new ScrollTrigger({ trigger : { once : false , offset : { element : { x : 0 , y : ( trigger, rect, direction ) => { return 0.2 } }, viewport : { x : 0 , y : ( trigger, frame, direction ) => { return trigger.visible ? 0 : 0.2 } } }, toggle : { class : { in : 'visible' , out : [ 'invisible' , 'extraClassToToggleWhenHidden' ] }, callback : { in : null , visible : null , out : ( trigger ) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout(resolve, 10 ) }) } } }, }, scroll : { sustain : 200 , element : window , callback : didScroll, start : () => {}, stop : () => {}, directionChange : () => {} } }) trigger.createTrigger(element, options) trigger.createTriggers(elements, options) trigger.add(objects, options) trigger.remove(objects) trigger.query(selector) trigger.search(element) trigger.listen() trigger.kill() const receivedTrigger = new Trigger() receivedTrigger.element receivedTrigger.offset receivedTrigger.toggle receivedTrigger.once receivedTrigger.visible

Migrating from 0.x to 1.x

The main differences between 0.x and 1.x are the way you add and configure your triggers. 0.x added all HTMLElement's with the data-scroll attribute by default, 1.x doesn't do that, this requires you to add the triggers yourself. This improves the configuration of the triggers.

Also, please note that when not using a package manager / webpack, and you're just importing the minified version, you'll have to always use new ScrollTrigger.default() .

< script src = "dist/ScrollTrigger.min.js" > </ script > < script > var trigger = new ScrollTrigger.default() </ script >

Take for example the following element in ScrollTrigger 0.x :

< div data-scroll = "once addHeight" data-scroll-showCallback = "alert('Visible')" data-scroll-hideCallback = "alert('Invisible')" > </ div >

In ScrollTrigger 1.x you would write this mostly in JavaScript:

const scrollTrigger = new ScrollTrigger() scrollTrigger.add( '.animateMe' , { once : true , offset : { element : { y : 1.0 } }, toggle : { callback : { in : () => { alert( 'Visible' ) }, out : () => { alert( 'Invisible' ) } } } })

The advantage of writing all this in javascript is the configuration possible, say i want to change the offset of the element after the first time it's been visible (e.g. remove the addHeight flag after it's been shown):

scrollTrigger.add( '.animateMe' , { offset : { element : { y : 1.0 } }, toggle : { callback : { in : ( trigger ) => { trigger.offset.element.y = 0 } } } })

Another example for setting custom classes per toggle;

< div data-scroll = "toggle(animateIn, animateOut)" > </ div >

Becomes

const scrollTrigger = new ScrollTrigger() scrollTrigger.add( '[data-scroll]' , { toggle : { class : { in : 'animateIn' , out : 'animateOut' } } })

If you have any questions on migrating to v1.x feel free to create a new issue.

Contributing

Fork, have a look in the src/ directory and enjoy! If you have improvements, start a new branch & create a pull request when you're all done :)

Troubleshooting

You can see really quickly if the Trigger is working by hitting 'inspect element'. Here you can see if the visible/invisble class is toggled when you scroll past the element.

If the classes don't toggle, check the JavaScript console. There might be some handy info in there.

Found an issue?

Ooh snap, well, bugs happen. Please create a new issue and mention the OS and browser (including version) that the issue is occurring on. If you are really kind, make a minimal, complete and verifiable example and upload that to codepen.

Legacy

Looking for the old ScrollTrigger? Check out the legacy branch!