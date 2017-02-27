Webpack simplified in a fluent API with presets & an escape hatch so you're not locked in.
require.context,
require.ensure).
This project attempts to solve these problems via:
.presets for getting started quickly.
Upcoming features:
.presets:
.autoinstall() - Install missing dependencies.
.conventions() - Default input & output sources.
.hot() - Simplify HMR.
.offline() - Add offline support to your app.
.react() - Quickly get started with React.
terse-webpack CLI - Start coding without any initialization.
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = require("@terse/webpack").api()
.entry("./src/client.js")
.loader("babel", ".js", {
exclude: /node_modules/,
query: { cacheDirectory: true },
})
.modules("./lib")
.output("build/client")
.target("web")
.when("development", function(api) {
return api
.entry({
client: [
"webpack-hot-middleware/client?reload=true&timeout=2000",
"./src/client.js",
],
})
.plugin("npm-install-webpack-plugin")
.plugin("webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin")
.plugin("webpack.NoErrorsPlugin")
.sourcemap("source-map")
;
})
.getConfig()
;
client.js in the build directory from
./src/client.js.
.js files (excluding
node_modules) with Babel.
node_modules and
./lib for non-relative files.
./build/client.
web (vs.
node).
NODE_ENV is
development:
a. Override
client.js to support HMR.
b. Add
npm-install-webpack-plugin to auto-install missing dependencies.
c. Add HMR support.
d. Enable
source-map-style source maps (e.g.
.map files).
I recommend using this against the latest Node + NPM v3.
npm install @terse/webpack
Replace the contents of
webpack.config.js (and others) with:
module.exports = require("@terse/webpack").api()
...
.getConfig()
;
It's crucial to call
.getConfig() to return the Webpack configuration.
With the upcoming
.presets, it'll be as simple as:
module.exports = require("@terse.webpack").api()
.presets("autoinstall", "hot", "react", "offline")
.target("web")
.getConfig()
;
.api([customFeatures[, customReducers]])
Begins fluent interface, optionally accepted an array of custom features and custom reducers.
.alias(name[, pathOrName])
Maps a package name (e.g.
react) to another library (e.g.
react-lite) or to a path (e.g.
./node_modules/react).
.context(path)
Config files are relative to this folder. (Default:
process.cwd())
.env(environment)
Overrides
NODE_ENV(defaults to
development) the build is for.
.externals(...[Function, RegExp, String])
Prevents Webpack from bundling matching resources.
.loader(name[, extensions = ".js"[, options]])
Add a loader for the given extension(s) with the given settings.
.modules(path)
Lookup non-relative (e.g.
my-cool-lib) modules in this folder as well as
node_modules.
.node(options)
Override built-in Node constants & libs (e.g.
__dirname,
__filename)
.output(pathOrOptions)
Set the output path, or specify the entire Webpack output configuration.
.plugin(name, ...args)
Installed automatically with the given arguments.
.preLoader(name[, extensions = ".js"[, options]])
Just like
.loader, but is ran before all other loaders.
.sourcemap(type)
Add a source map to the build.
.target(runtime)
Either
nodeor
web.
.getConfig()
Returns the Webpack configuration
.toString()
Returns the Webpack configuration as a string.
.getState()
Returns the normalized configuration (prior to reducing).
.toString()
Returns a string of the normalized configuraiton.
MIT License 2016 © Eric Clemmons