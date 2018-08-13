A React Native component for drawing by touching on both iOS and Android.
Install from
npm (only support RN >= 0.40)
npm install @terrylinla/react-native-sketch-canvas --save
Link native code
react-native link @terrylinla/react-native-sketch-canvas
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
View,
} from 'react-native';
import { SketchCanvas } from '@terrylinla/react-native-sketch-canvas';
export default class example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View style={{ flex: 1, flexDirection: 'row' }}>
<SketchCanvas
style={{ flex: 1 }}
strokeColor={'red'}
strokeWidth={7}
/>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('example', () => example);
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|style
object
|Styles to be applied on canvas component
|strokeColor
string
|Set the color of stroke, which can be #RRGGBB or #RRGGBBAA. If strokeColor is set to #00000000, it will automatically become an eraser.
NOTE: Once an eraser path is sent to Android, Android View will disable hardware acceleration automatically. It might reduce the canvas performance afterward.
|strokeWidth
number
|The thickness of stroke
|onStrokeStart
function
|An optional function which accpets 2 arguments
x and
y. Called when user's finger touches the canvas (starts to draw)
|onStrokeChanged
function
|An optional function which accpets 2 arguments
x and
y. Called when user's finger moves
|onStrokeEnd
function
|An optional function called when user's finger leaves the canvas (end drawing)
|onSketchSaved
function
|An optional function which accpets 2 arguments
success and
path. If
success is true, image is saved successfully and the saved image path might be in second argument. In Android, image path will always be returned. In iOS, image is saved to camera roll or file system, path will be set to null or image location respectively.
|onPathsChange
function
|An optional function which accpets 1 argument
pathsCount, which indicates the number of paths. Useful for UI controls. (Thanks to toblerpwn)
|user
string
|An identifier to identify who draws the path. Useful when undo between two users
|touchEnabled
bool
|If false, disable touching. Default is true.
|localSourceImage
object
|Require an object (see below) which consists of
filename,
directory(optional) and
mode(optional). If set, the image will be loaded and display as a background in canvas. (Thanks to diego-caceres-galvan))(Here for details)
|permissionDialogTitle
string
|Android Only: Provide a Dialog Title for the Image Saving PermissionDialog. Defaults to empty string if not set
|permissionDialogMessage
string
|Android Only: Provide a Dialog Message for the Image Saving PermissionDialog. Defaults to empty string if not set
|Method
|Description
|clear()
|Clear all the paths
|undo()
|Delete the latest path. Can undo multiple times.
|addPath(path)
|Add a path (see below) to canvas.
|deletePath(id)
|Delete a path with its
id
|save(imageType, transparent, folder, filename, includeImage, cropToImageSize)
|Save image to camera roll or filesystem. If
localSourceImage is set and a background image is loaded successfully, set
includeImage to true to include background image and set
cropToImageSize to true to crop output image to background image.
Android: Save image in
imageType format with transparent background (if
transparent sets to True) to /sdcard/Pictures/
folder/
filename (which is Environment.DIRECTORY_PICTURES).
iOS: Save image in
imageType format with transparent background (if
transparent sets to True) to camera roll or file system. If
folder and
filename are set, image will save to temporary directory/
folder/
filename (which is NSTemporaryDirectory())
|getPaths()
|Get the paths that drawn on the canvas
|getBase64(imageType, transparent, includeImage, cropToImageSize, callback)
|Get the base64 of image and receive data in callback function, which called with 2 arguments. First one is error (null if no error) and second one is base64 result.
|Constant
|Description
|MAIN_BUNDLE
|Android: empty string, ''
iOS: equivalent to [[NSBundle mainBundle] bundlePath]
|DOCUMENT
|Android: empty string, ''
iOS: equivalent to NSDocumentDirectory
|LIBRARY
|Android: empty string, ''
iOS: equivalent to NSLibraryDirectory
|CACHES
|Android: empty string, ''
iOS: equivalent to NSCachesDirectory
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
Alert,
} from 'react-native';
import RNSketchCanvas from '@terrylinla/react-native-sketch-canvas';
export default class example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View style={{ flex: 1, flexDirection: 'row' }}>
<RNSketchCanvas
containerStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'transparent', flex: 1 }}
canvasStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'transparent', flex: 1 }}
defaultStrokeIndex={0}
defaultStrokeWidth={5}
closeComponent={<View style={styles.functionButton}><Text style={{color: 'white'}}>Close</Text></View>}
undoComponent={<View style={styles.functionButton}><Text style={{color: 'white'}}>Undo</Text></View>}
clearComponent={<View style={styles.functionButton}><Text style={{color: 'white'}}>Clear</Text></View>}
eraseComponent={<View style={styles.functionButton}><Text style={{color: 'white'}}>Eraser</Text></View>}
strokeComponent={color => (
<View style={[{ backgroundColor: color }, styles.strokeColorButton]} />
)}
strokeSelectedComponent={(color, index, changed) => {
return (
<View style={[{ backgroundColor: color, borderWidth: 2 }, styles.strokeColorButton]} />
)
}}
strokeWidthComponent={(w) => {
return (<View style={styles.strokeWidthButton}>
<View style={{
backgroundColor: 'white', marginHorizontal: 2.5,
width: Math.sqrt(w / 3) * 10, height: Math.sqrt(w / 3) * 10, borderRadius: Math.sqrt(w / 3) * 10 / 2
}} />
</View>
)}}
saveComponent={<View style={styles.functionButton}><Text style={{color: 'white'}}>Save</Text></View>}
savePreference={() => {
return {
folder: 'RNSketchCanvas',
filename: String(Math.ceil(Math.random() * 100000000)),
transparent: false,
imageType: 'png'
}
}}
/>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
strokeColorButton: {
marginHorizontal: 2.5, marginVertical: 8, width: 30, height: 30, borderRadius: 15,
},
strokeWidthButton: {
marginHorizontal: 2.5, marginVertical: 8, width: 30, height: 30, borderRadius: 15,
justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: '#39579A'
},
functionButton: {
marginHorizontal: 2.5, marginVertical: 8, height: 30, width: 60,
backgroundColor: '#39579A', justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', borderRadius: 5,
}
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('example', () => example);
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|containerStyle
object
|Styles to be applied on container
|canvasStyle
object
|Styles to be applied on canvas component
|onStrokeStart
function
|See above
|onStrokeChanged
function
|See above
|onStrokeEnd
function
|See above
|onPathsChange
function
|See above
|onClosePressed
function
|An optional function called when user taps closeComponent
|onUndoPressed
function
|An optional function that accepts a argument
id (the deleted id of path) and is called when user taps "undo"
|onClearPressed
function
|An optional function called when user taps clearComponent
|user
string
|See above
|closeComponent
component
|An optional component for closing
|eraseComponent
component
|An optional component for eraser
|undoComponent
component
|An optional component for undoing
|clearComponent
component
|An optional component for clearing
|saveComponent
component
|An optional component for saving
|strokeComponent
function
|An optional function which accpets 1 argument
color and should return a component.
|strokeSelectedComponent
function
|An optional function which accpets 3 arguments
color,
selectedIndex,
isColorChanged and should return a component.
isColorChanged is useful for animating when changing color. Because rerendering also calls this function, we need
isColorChanged to determine whether the component is rerendering or the selected color is changed.
|strokeWidthComponent
function
|An optional function which accpets 1 argument
width and should return a component.
|strokeColors
array
|An array of colors. Example:
[{ color: '#000000' }, {color: '#FF0000'}]
|defaultStrokeIndex
numbber
|The default index of selected stroke color
|defaultStrokeWidth
number
|The default thickness of stroke
|minStrokeWidth
number
|The minimum value of thickness
|maxStrokeWidth
number
|The maximum value of thickness
|strokeWidthStep
number
|The step value of thickness when tapping
strokeWidthComponent.
|savePreference
function
|A function which is called when saving image and should return an object (see below).
|onSketchSaved
function
|See above
|Method
|Description
|clear()
|See above
|undo()
|See above
|addPath(path)
|See above
|deletePath(id)
|See above
|save()
|Constant
|Description
|MAIN_BUNDLE
|See above
|DOCUMENT
|See above
|LIBRARY
|See above
|CACHES
|See above
To use an image as background,
localSourceImage(see below) reqires an object, which consists of
filename,
directory(optional) and
mode(optional).
Note: Because native module cannot read the file in JS bundle, file path cannot be relative to JS side. For example, '../assets/image/image.png' will fail to load image.
1. Put your images into android/app/src/main/res/drawable.
2. Set `filename` to the name of image files with or without file extension.
3. Set `directory` to ''
Add Files to [YOUR PROJECT NAME].
filename to the name of image files with file extension.
directory to MAIN_BUNDLE (e.g. RNSketchCanvas.MAIN_BUNDLE or SketchCanvas.MAIN_BUNDLE)
filename to that path.
directory to ''
{
folder: 'RNSketchCanvas',
filename: 'image',
transparent: true,
imageType: 'jpg',
includeImage: true,
includeText: false,
cropToImageSize: true
}
|Property
|Type
|Description
|folder?
|string
|Android: the folder name in
Pictures directory
iOS: if
filename is not null, image will save to temporary directory with folder and filename, otherwise, it will save to camera roll
|filename?
|string
|the file name of image
iOS: Set to
null to save image to camera roll.
|transparent
|boolean
|save canvas with transparent background, ignored if imageType is
jpg
|imageType
|string
|image file format
Options:
png,
jpg
|includeImage?
|boolean
|Set to
true to include the image loaded from
LocalSourceImage. (Default is
true)
|includeImage?
|boolean
|Set to
true to include the text drawn from
Text. (Default is
true)
|cropToImageSize?
|boolean
|Set to
true to crop output image to the image loaded from
LocalSourceImage. (Default is
false)
{
drawer: 'user1',
size: { // the size of drawer's canvas
width: 480,
height: 640
},
path: {
id: 8979841, // path id
color: '#FF000000', // ARGB or RGB
width: 5,
data: [
"296.11,281.34", // x,y
"293.52,284.64",
"290.75,289.73"
]
}
}
{
filename: 'image.png', // e.g. 'image.png' or '/storage/sdcard0/Pictures/image.png'
directory: '', // e.g. SketchCanvas.MAIN_BUNDLE or '/storage/sdcard0/Pictures/'
mode: 'AspectFill'
}
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|filename
|string
|the fold name of the background image file (can be a full path)
|directory?
|string
|the directory of the background image file (usually used with constants)
|''
|mode?
|boolean
|Specify how the background image resizes itself to fit or fill the canvas.
Options:
AspectFill,
AspectFit,
ScaleToFill
AspectFit
{
text: 'TEXT',
font: '',
fontSize: 20,
fontColor: 'red',
overlay: 'TextOnSketch',
anchor: { x: 0, y: 1 },
position: { x: 100, y: 200 },
coordinate: 'Absolute',
alignment: 'Center',
lineHeightMultiple: 1.2
}
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|text
|string
|the text to display (can be multiline by
\n)
|font?
|string
|Android: You can set
font to
fonts/[filename].ttf to load font in
android/app/src/main/assets/fonts/ in your Android project
iOS: Set
font that included with iOS
|fontSize?
|number
|font size
|12
|fontColor?
|string
|text color
|black
|overlay?
|string
|Set to
TextOnSketch to overlay drawing with text, otherwise the text will be overlaid with drawing.
Options:
TextOnSketch,
SketchOnText
|SketchOnText
|anchor?
|object
|Set the origin point of the image. (0, 0) to (1, 1). (0, 0) and (1, 1) indicate the top-left and bottom-right point of the image respectively.
|{ x: 0, y: 0 }
|position
|object
|Set the position of the image on canvas. If
coordinate is
Ratio, (0, 0) and (1, 1) indicate the top-left and bottom-right point of the canvas respectively.
|{ x: 0, y: 0 }
|coordinate?
|string
|Set to
Absolute and
Ratio to treat
position as absolute position (in point) and proportion respectively.
Options:
Absolute,
Ratio
|Absolute
|alignment?
|string
|Specify how the text aligns inside container. Only work when
text is multiline text.
|Left
|lineHeightMultiple?
|number
|Multiply line height by this factor. Only work when
text is multiline text.
|1.0
The source code includes 3 examples, using build-in UI components, using with only canvas, and sync between two canvases.
Check full example app in the example folder
Please refer here.
Dropped this sketch canvas in a new app today to experiment with it, and was pleasantly surprised with how quickly and easily I was able to get up and running on my iOS device. It comes with a simple example of how to set up a fully functioning drawing UI with color selector, eraser, stroke thickness selector etc. The performance seems great, and I can't wait to play with it some more - planning to try to hook it up with some networking for collaborative drawing over WebRTC.