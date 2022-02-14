A set of geo related components to use in combination with react, antd and ol.
Visit https://terrestris.github.io/react-geo/docs/latest/index.html
Visit https://terrestris.github.io/react-geo-ws/
npm i @terrestris/react-geo --save
react-geo is designed to be used with es6-modules. To use a component just import it like we do it in the examples:
import {
CircleMenu,
SimpleButton,
MapComponent,
MapProvider,
mappify
} from '@terrestris/react-geo';
The use of webpack and babel is recommended. You need to configure a less-loader inside your webpack-config to receive
react-geo specific styling.
module: {
loaders: [{
test: /\.less$/,
loaders: [
'style-loader',
'css-loader',
{
loader: 'less-loader',
options: {
modifyVars: CustomAntThemeModifyVars(),
javascriptEnabled: true // Less version > 3.0.0
}
}
]
}]
}
Check out the react-geo-baseclient for a fully working
web-mapping application based on
react-geo.
If you like to develop a react-geo component out of your project make use of npm link:
In react-geo:
npm link
In your project:
npm link @terrestris/react-geo