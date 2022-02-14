openbase logo
@terrestris/react-geo

by terrestris
15.3.0 (see all)

A set of geo related modules to use in combination with React, Ant Design and OpenLayers.

Overview

423

248

5d ago

25

21

BSD-2-Clause

Not Found

No?

Readme

react-geo

Coverage Status license: 2-Clause BSD Known Vulnerabilities

A set of geo related components to use in combination with react, antd and ol.

Examples and API documentation

Visit https://terrestris.github.io/react-geo/docs/latest/index.html

Workshop

Visit https://terrestris.github.io/react-geo-ws/

Installation

npm i @terrestris/react-geo --save

Requirements

react-geo is designed to be used with es6-modules. To use a component just import it like we do it in the examples:

import {
  CircleMenu,
  SimpleButton,
  MapComponent,
  MapProvider,
  mappify
} from '@terrestris/react-geo';

The use of webpack and babel is recommended. You need to configure a less-loader inside your webpack-config to receive react-geo specific styling.

module: {
  loaders: [{
    test: /\.less$/,
    loaders: [
      'style-loader',
      'css-loader',
      {
        loader: 'less-loader',
        options: {
          modifyVars: CustomAntThemeModifyVars(),
          javascriptEnabled: true // Less version > 3.0.0
        }
      }
    ]
  }]
}

Base application

Check out the react-geo-baseclient for a fully working web-mapping application based on react-geo.

Development requirements

  • Node.js 10.13.0 or later
  • npm 6.8.0 or later
  • Git 2.11 or later

Development notes

If you like to develop a react-geo component out of your project make use of npm link:

In react-geo:

npm link

In your project:

npm link @terrestris/react-geo

