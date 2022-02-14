A set of geo related components to use in combination with react, antd and ol.

Examples and API documentation

Visit https://terrestris.github.io/react-geo/docs/latest/index.html

Workshop

Visit https://terrestris.github.io/react-geo-ws/

Installation

npm i @terrestris/react-geo --save

Requirements

react-geo is designed to be used with es6-modules. To use a component just import it like we do it in the examples:

import { CircleMenu, SimpleButton, MapComponent, MapProvider, mappify } from '@terrestris/react-geo' ;

The use of webpack and babel is recommended. You need to configure a less-loader inside your webpack-config to receive react-geo specific styling.

module : { loaders : [{ test : /\.less$/ , loaders : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' , { loader : 'less-loader' , options : { modifyVars : CustomAntThemeModifyVars(), javascriptEnabled : true } } ] }] }

Base application

Check out the react-geo-baseclient for a fully working web-mapping application based on react-geo .

Development requirements

Node.js 10.13.0 or later

npm 6.8.0 or later

Git 2.11 or later

Development notes

If you like to develop a react-geo component out of your project make use of npm link:

In react-geo:

npm link

In your project: