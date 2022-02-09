openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@terrestris/ol-util

by terrestris
5.0.0 (see all)

A set of helper classes for working with OpenLayers

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ol-util

Build Status Coverage Status

A set of helper classes for working with OpenLayers

Installation

npm i @terrestris/ol-util

API Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial