@terrestris/ol-util
●
by terrestris
●
5.0.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
A set of helper classes for working with OpenLayers
●
●
●
●
npm i @terrestris/ol-util
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.5K
GitHub Stars
25
Maintenance
Last Commit
12d
ago
Contributors
7
Package
Dependencies
5
License
BSD-2-Clause
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
Readme
ol-util
A set of helper classes for working with OpenLayers
Installation
npm i @terrestris/ol-util
API Documentation
Latest:
https://terrestris.github.io/ol-util/latest/index.html
Docs for other versions are available via the following format:
v3.0.0
https://terrestris.github.io/ol-util/3.0.0/index.html
