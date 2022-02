Mono is a minimalist REST API Framework on top of Express.js

Features ✨

Environment based config

API Versioning ( v1 , v2 ...)

, ...) Json Web Token sessions

ACL with Imperium

Routes validation with joi

Init files via src/**/*.init.js

Routes declaration via src/**/*.routes.js

Extendable with modules & hooks

Usage 🤸‍

INFO: You need node >= 8.0.0 to use Mono since it uses native async/await

Installation

You can boostrap a Mono project by using our official create-mono-app:

npx create-mono-app my-app

Start in development

npm run dev

Start in production

NODE_ENV=production npm start

Run the tests with coverage

npm test

Official Modules 📦

Mono offers a module system to plug any functionality in your project:

Credits 🙏

Logo created by Frederick Allen from the Noun Project.

License 👀

MIT © mono-js