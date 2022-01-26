openbase logo
A geographic toolkit for dealing with geometry, geography, and building geodatabases

Documentation
11.6K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

@terraformer

npm travis standard

A geographic toolkit for dealing with geometry, geography, formats, and building geodatabases.

Packages

FAQ

What's the difference between this and Esri/Terraformer?

Very little!

This project is a standalone ES Module port of the original Terraformer project without the Primitives.

If you found instantiating Primitives tedious or you'd like to cut down on your bundle size by importing only the code from Terraformer that you're actually using, you should consider upgrading.

I'm already using terraformer. How do I upgrade?

Previously it was necessary to instantiate a Terraformer Primitive in order to execute spatial operations

npm install terraformer

const Terraformer = require('terraformer')

const polygon = new Terraformer.Primitive({
  type: "LineString",
  coordinates: [
    [ 100, 0 ], [ -45, 122 ], [ 80, -60 ]
  ]
})

polygon.convexHull()

Now you'll work directly with raw GeoJSON

npm install @terraformer/spatial

const Terraformer = require('@terraformer/spatial')

Terraformer.convexHull({
  type: "LineString",
  coordinates: [
    [ 100, 0 ], [ -45, 122 ], [ 80, -60 ]
  ]
})
I'm already using terraformer-wkt-parser. How do I upgrade?

Instead of this:

npm install terraformer-wkt-parser

var wkt = require('terraformer-wkt-parser')

// parse a WKT file and turn it into GeoJSON
wkt.parse('LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)')
wkt.convert(/* ... */)

You'll do this:

npm install @terraformer/wkt

const Terraformer = require('@terraformer/wkt')

Terraformer.wktToGeoJSON(/* ... */)
Terraformer.geojsonToWKT(/* ... */)
I'm already using terraformer-arcgis-parser. How do I upgrade?

Instead of this:

npm install terraformer-arcgis-parser

var ArcGIS = require('terraformer-arcgis-parser')

// parse ArcGIS JSON and turn it into GeoJSON
ArcGIS.parse()
ArcGIS.convert()

You'll do this:

npm install @terraformer/wkt

const Terraformer = require('@terraformer/arcgis')

Terraformer.arcgisToGeoJSON(/* ... */)
Terraformer.geojsonToArcGIS(/* ... */)
What about terraformer-geostore?

This repo does not include a port of https://github.com/Esri/terraformer-geostore and there is no plan to tackle it in the future.

Since terraformer-geostore ingests plain ol' GeoJSON, you're welcome to keep on using the original code.

Contributing

npm install && npm test

