@terraform-visual/cli

by Even
0.2.1 (see all)

Terraform Visual is an interactive way of visualizing your Terraform plan

Readme

Terraform Visual

Terraform Visual is a simple but powerful tool to help you understand your Terraform plan easily.

Demo.gif

How to use it

Using Terraform Visual

For people who want to quickly experience how Terraform Visual looks like

  1. Generate Terraform plan in JSON format
$ terraform plan -out=plan.out                # Run plan and output as a file
$ terraform show -json plan.out > plan.json   # Read plan file and output it in JSON format

  1. Visit Terraform Visual

  2. Upload Terraform JSON to the platform

Using CLI

For people who don't like to upload Terraform plan to public internet. You could install the CLI tool via NPM.

Please refer to @terraform-visual/cli for more details

  1. Install CLI
# Using Yarn
$ yarn global add @terraform-visual/cli

# Using NPM
$ npm install -g @terraform-visual/cli
  1. Convert Terraform Plan into JSON File
$ terraform plan -out=plan.out                # Run plan and output as a file
$ terraform show -json plan.out > plan.json   # Read plan file and output it in JSON format
  1. Create Terraform Visual Report
$ terraform-visual --plan plan.json
  1. Browse The Report
$ open terraform-visual-report/index.html

Using Docker

For people who likes Terraform Visual and wanto to integrate it into existing CI/CD pipeline.

The Docker image is on top of offical Terraform + Terraform Visual CLI.

You can simply replace the Terraform image in your CI/CD piepline with this one and enjoy the benefit of both command line tools.

For more details, please refer to Docker: Terraform-Visual

