Terraform Visual is a simple but powerful tool to help you understand your Terraform plan easily.
For people who want to quickly experience how Terraform Visual looks like
$ terraform plan -out=plan.out # Run plan and output as a file
$ terraform show -json plan.out > plan.json # Read plan file and output it in JSON format
Visit Terraform Visual
Upload Terraform JSON to the platform
For people who don't like to upload Terraform plan to public internet. You could install the CLI tool via NPM.
Please refer to @terraform-visual/cli for more details
# Using Yarn
$ yarn global add @terraform-visual/cli
# Using NPM
$ npm install -g @terraform-visual/cli
$ terraform plan -out=plan.out # Run plan and output as a file
$ terraform show -json plan.out > plan.json # Read plan file and output it in JSON format
$ terraform-visual --plan plan.json
$ open terraform-visual-report/index.html
For people who likes Terraform Visual and wanto to integrate it into existing CI/CD pipeline.
The Docker image is on top of offical Terraform + Terraform Visual CLI.
You can simply replace the Terraform image in your CI/CD piepline with this one and enjoy the benefit of both command line tools.
For more details, please refer to Docker: Terraform-Visual