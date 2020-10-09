Terraform Visual is a simple but powerful tool to help you understand your Terraform plan easily.

How to use it

For people who want to quickly experience how Terraform Visual looks like

Generate Terraform plan in JSON format

terraform plan -out=plan.out terraform show -json plan.out > plan.json

Visit Terraform Visual Upload Terraform JSON to the platform

For people who don't like to upload Terraform plan to public internet. You could install the CLI tool via NPM.

Please refer to @terraform-visual/cli for more details

Install CLI

$ yarn global add @terraform-visual/cli $ npm install -g @terraform-visual/cli

Convert Terraform Plan into JSON File

$ terraform plan -out=plan.out $ terraform show -json plan.out > plan.json

Create Terraform Visual Report

$ terraform-visual --plan plan.json

Browse The Report

$ open terraform-visual-report/index.html

For people who likes Terraform Visual and wanto to integrate it into existing CI/CD pipeline.

The Docker image is on top of offical Terraform + Terraform Visual CLI.

You can simply replace the Terraform image in your CI/CD piepline with this one and enjoy the benefit of both command line tools.

For more details, please refer to Docker: Terraform-Visual