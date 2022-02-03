Library to make React dApps easier using Terra Station Extension or Terra Station Mobile.
Use templates to get your projects started quickly
If you want to test features quickly, you can simply run them on CodeSandbox without having to download Templates.
And if you need to start your project from local computer, use the templates below. 👇
npx terra-templates get wallet-provider:create-react-app your-app-name
cd your-app-name
yarn install
yarn start
https://github.com/terra-money/wallet-provider/tree/main/templates/create-react-app
npx terra-templates get wallet-provider:next your-app-name
cd your-app-name
yarn install
yarn run dev
https://github.com/terra-money/wallet-provider/tree/main/templates/next
You can find more templates in https://templates.terra.money. (This is the beginning stage, so it may not be enough yet)
If you make a different type of template, you can register here.
First, please add
<meta name="terra-wallet" /> on your html page.
Since then, browser extensions (e.g. Terra Station chrome extension) will not attempt to connect in a Web app where this
<meta name="terra-wallet"> tag is not found.
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta name="terra-wallet" />
</head>
</html>
If you have used
react-router-dom's
<BrowserRouter>,
useLocation(), you can easily understand it.
import {
NetworkInfo,
WalletProvider,
WalletStatus,
getChainOptions,
} from '@terra-money/wallet-provider';
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
// getChainOptions(): Promise<{ defaultNetwork, walletConnectChainIds }>
getChainOptions().then((chainOptions) => {
ReactDOM.render(
<WalletProvider {...chainOptions}>
<YOUR_APP />
</WalletProvider>,
document.getElementById('root'),
);
});
First, you need to wrap your React App with the
<WalletProvider> component.
import { useWallet } from '@terra-money/wallet-provider';
import React from 'react';
function Component() {
const { status, network, wallets } = useWallet();
return (
<div>
<section>
<pre>
{JSON.stringify(
{
status,
network,
wallets,
},
null,
2,
)}
</pre>
</section>
</div>
);
}
Afterwards, you can use React Hooks such as
useWallet(),
useConnectedWallet() and
useLCDClient() anywhere in your app.
<WalletProvider>
import {
WalletProvider,
NetworkInfo,
ReadonlyWalletSession,
} from '@terra-money/wallet-provider';
// network information
const mainnet: NetworkInfo = {
name: 'mainnet',
chainID: 'columbus-5',
lcd: 'https://lcd.terra.dev',
};
const testnet: NetworkInfo = {
name: 'testnet',
chainID: 'bombay-12',
lcd: 'https://bombay-lcd.terra.dev',
};
// WalletConnect separates chainId by number.
// Currently TerraStation Mobile uses 0 as Testnet, 1 as Mainnet.
const walletConnectChainIds: Record<number, NetworkInfo> = {
0: testnet,
1: mainnet,
};
// ⚠️ If there is no special reason, use `getChainOptions()` instead of `walletConnectChainIds` above.
// Optional
// If you need to modify the modal, such as changing the design, you can put it in,
// and if you don't put the value in, there is a default modal.
async function createReadonlyWalletSession(): Promise<ReadonlyWalletSession> {
const terraAddress = prompt('YOUR TERRA ADDRESS');
return {
network: mainnet,
terraAddress,
};
}
// Optional
// WalletConnect Client option.
const connectorOpts: IWalletConnectOptions | undefined = undefined;
const pushServerOpts: IPushServerOptions | undefined = undefined;
// Optional
// Time to wait for the Chrome Extension window.isTerraExtensionAvailable.
// If not entered, wait for default 1000 * 3 miliseconds.
// If you reduce excessively, Session recovery of Chrome Extension may fail.
const waitingChromeExtensionInstallCheck: number | undefined = undefined;
ReactDOM.render(
<WalletProvider
defaultNetwork={mainnet}
walletConnectChainIds={walletConnectChainIds}
createReadonlyWalletSession={createReadonlyWalletSession}
connectorOpts={connectorOpts}
pushServerOpts={pushServerOpts}
waitingChromeExtensionInstallCheck={waitingChromeExtensionInstallCheck}
>
<YOUR_APP />
</WalletProvider>,
document.getElementById('root'),
);
useWallet()
This is a React Hook that can receive all the information. (Other hooks are functions for the convenience of Wrapping
this
useWallet())
packages/src/@terra-money/use-wallet/useWallet.ts
export interface Wallet {
/**
* current client status
*
* this will be one of WalletStatus.INITIALIZING | WalletStatus.WALLET_NOT_CONNECTED | WalletStatus.WALLET_CONNECTED
*
* INITIALIZING = checking that the session and the chrome extension installation. (show the loading to users)
* WALLET_NOT_CONNECTED = there is no connected wallet (show the connect and install options to users)
* WALLET_CONNECTED = there is aconnected wallet (show the wallet info and disconnect button to users)
*
* @see Wallet#refetchStates
* @see WalletController#status
*/
status: WalletStatus;
/**
* current selected network
*
* - if status is INITIALIZING or WALLET_NOT_CONNECTED = this will be the defaultNetwork
* - if status is WALLET_CONNECTED = this depends on the connected environment
*
* @see WalletProviderProps#defaultNetwork
* @see WalletController#network
*/
network: NetworkInfo;
/**
* available connect types on the browser
*
* @see Wallet#connect
* @see WalletController#availableConnectTypes
*/
availableConnectTypes: ConnectType[];
/**
* available connections includes identifier, name, icon
*
* @example
* ```
* const { availableConnections, connect } = useWallet()
*
* return (
* <div>
* {
* availableConnections.map(({type, identifier, name, icon}) => (
* <butotn key={`${type}:${identifier}`} onClick={() => connect(type, identifier)}>
* <img src={icon} /> {name}
* </button>
* ))
* }
* </div>
* )
* ```
*/
availableConnections: Connection[];
/**
* current connected connection
*/
connection: Connection | undefined;
/**
* connect to wallet
*
* @example
* ```
* const { status, availableConnectTypes, connect } = useWallet()
*
* return status === WalletStatus.WALLET_NOT_CONNECTED &&
* availableConnectTypes.includs(ConnectType.EXTENSION) &&
* <button onClick={() => connect(ConnectType.EXTENSION)}>
* Connct Chrome Extension
* </button>
* ```
*
* @see Wallet#availableConnectTypes
* @see WalletController#connect
*/
connect: (type?: ConnectType, identifier?: string) => void;
/**
* manual connect to read only session
*
* @see Wallet#connectReadonly
*/
connectReadonly: (terraAddress: string, network: NetworkInfo) => void;
/**
* available install types on the browser
*
* in this time, this only contains [ConnectType.EXTENSION]
*
* @see Wallet#install
* @see WalletController#availableInstallTypes
*/
availableInstallTypes: ConnectType[];
/**
* available installations includes identifier, name, icon, url
*
* @example
* ```
* const { availableInstallations } = useWallet()
*
* return (
* <div>
* {
* availableInstallations.map(({type, identifier, name, icon, url}) => (
* <a key={`${type}:${identifier}`} href={url}>
* <img src={icon} /> {name}
* </a>
* ))
* }
* </div>
* )
* ```
*
* @see Wallet#install
* @see WalletController#availableInstallations
*/
availableInstallations: Installation[];
/**
* @deprecated Please use availableInstallations
*
* install for the connect type
*
* @example
* ```
* const { status, availableInstallTypes } = useWallet()
*
* return status === WalletStatus.WALLET_NOT_CONNECTED &&
* availableInstallTypes.includes(ConnectType.EXTENSION) &&
* <button onClick={() => install(ConnectType.EXTENSION)}>
* Install Extension
* </button>
* ```
*
* @see Wallet#availableInstallTypes
* @see WalletController#install
*/
install: (type: ConnectType) => void;
/**
* connected wallets
*
* this will be like
* `[{ connectType: ConnectType.WALLETCONNECT, terraAddress: 'XXXXXXXXX' }]`
*
* in this time, you can get only one wallet. `wallets[0]`
*
* @see WalletController#wallets
*/
wallets: WalletInfo[];
/**
* disconnect
*
* @example
* ```
* const { status, disconnect } = useWallet()
*
* return status === WalletStatus.WALLET_CONNECTED &&
* <button onClick={() => disconnect()}>
* Disconnect
* </button>
* ```
*/
disconnect: () => void;
/**
* reload the connected wallet states
*
* in this time, this only work on the ConnectType.EXTENSION
*
* @see WalletController#refetchStates
*/
refetchStates: () => void;
/**
* @deprecated please use refetchStates(). this function will remove on next major update
*/
recheckStatus: () => void;
/**
* support features of this connection
*
* @example
* ```
* const { supportFeatures } = useWallet()
*
* return (
* <div>
* {
* supportFeatures.has('post') &&
* <button onClick={post}>post</button>
* }
* {
* supportFeatures.has('cw20-token') &&
* <button onClick={addCW20Token}>add cw20 token</button>
* }
* </div>
* )
* ```
*
* This type is same as `import type { TerraWebExtensionFeatures } from '@terra-money/web-extension-interface'`
*/
supportFeatures: Set<
'post' | 'sign' | 'sign-bytes' | 'cw20-token' | 'network'
>;
/**
* post transaction
*
* @example
* ```
* const { post } = useWallet()
*
* const callback = useCallback(async () => {
* try {
* const result: TxResult = await post({...CreateTxOptions})
* // DO SOMETHING...
* } catch (error) {
* if (error instanceof UserDenied) {
* // DO SOMETHING...
* } else {
* // DO SOMETHING...
* }
* }
* }, [])
* ```
*
* @param { CreateTxOptions } tx transaction data
* @param terraAddress - does not work at this time. for the future extension
*
* @return { Promise<TxResult> }
*
* @throws { UserDenied } user denied the tx
* @throws { CreateTxFailed } did not create txhash (error dose not broadcasted)
* @throws { TxFailed } created txhash (error broadcated)
* @throws { Timeout } user does not act anything in specific time
* @throws { TxUnspecifiedError } unknown error
*
* @see WalletController#post
*/
post: (tx: CreateTxOptions, terraAddress?: string) => Promise<TxResult>;
/**
* sign transaction
*
* @example
* ```
* const { sign } = useWallet()
*
* const callback = useCallback(async () => {
* try {
* const result: SignResult = await sign({...CreateTxOptions})
*
* // Broadcast SignResult
* const tx = result.result
*
* const lcd = new LCDClient({
* chainID: connectedWallet.network.chainID,
* URL: connectedWallet.network.lcd,
* })
*
* const txResult = await lcd.tx.broadcastSync(tx)
*
* // DO SOMETHING...
* } catch (error) {
* if (error instanceof UserDenied) {
* // DO SOMETHING...
* } else {
* // DO SOMETHING...
* }
* }
* }, [])
* ```
*
* @param { CreateTxOptions } tx transaction data
* @param terraAddress - does not work at this time. for the future extension
*
* @return { Promise<SignResult> }
*
* @throws { UserDenied } user denied the tx
* @throws { CreateTxFailed } did not create txhash (error dose not broadcasted)
* @throws { TxFailed } created txhash (error broadcated)
* @throws { Timeout } user does not act anything in specific time
* @throws { TxUnspecifiedError } unknown error
*
* @see WalletController#sign
*/
sign: (tx: CreateTxOptions, terraAddress?: string) => Promise<SignResult>;
/**
* sign any bytes
*
* @example
* ```
* const { signBytes } = useWallet()
*
* const BYTES = Buffer.from('hello world')
*
* const callback = useCallback(async () => {
* try {
* const { result }: SignBytesResult = await signBytes(BYTES)
*
* console.log(result.recid)
* console.log(result.signature)
* console.log(result.public_key)
*
* const verified: boolean = verifyBytes(BYTES, result)
* } catch (error) {
* if (error instanceof UserDenied) {
* // DO SOMETHING...
* } else {
* // DO SOMETHING...
* }
* }
* }, [])
* ```
*
* @param bytes
*/
signBytes: (bytes: Buffer, terraAddress?: string) => Promise<SignBytesResult>;
/**
* check if tokens are added on the extension
*
* @param chainID
* @param tokenAddrs cw20 token addresses
*
* @return token exists
*
* @see WalletController#hasCW20Tokens
*/
hasCW20Tokens: (
chainID: string,
...tokenAddrs: string[]
) => Promise<{
[tokenAddr: string]: boolean;
}>;
/**
* request add token addresses to browser extension
*
* @param chainID
* @param tokenAddrs cw20 token addresses
*
* @return token exists
*
* @see WalletController#addCW20Tokens
*/
addCW20Tokens: (
chainID: string,
...tokenAddrs: string[]
) => Promise<{
[tokenAddr: string]: boolean;
}>;
/**
* check if network is added on the extension
*
* @param network
*
* @return network exists
*
* @see WalletController#hasNetwork
*/
hasNetwork: (network: Omit<NetworkInfo, 'name'>) => Promise<boolean>;
/**
* request add network to browser extension
*
* @param network
*
* @return network exists
*
* @see WalletController#addNetwork
*/
addNetwork: (network: NetworkInfo) => Promise<boolean>;
/**
* Some mobile wallet emulates the behavior of chrome extension.
* It confirms that the current connection environment is such a wallet.
* (If you are running connect() by checking availableConnectType, you do not need to use this API.)
*
* @see WalletController#isChromeExtensionCompatibleBrowser
*/
isChromeExtensionCompatibleBrowser: () => boolean;
}
useConnectedWallet()
import { useConnectedWallet } from '@terra-money/wallet-provider'
function Component() {
const connectedWallet = useConnectedWallet()
const postTx = useCallback(async () => {
if (!connectedWallet) return
console.log('walletAddress is', connectedWallet.walletAddress)
console.log('network is', connectedWallet.network)
console.log('connectType is', connectedWallet.connectType)
const result = await connectedWallet.post({...})
}, [])
return (
<button disabled={!connectedWallet || !connectedWallet.availablePost} onClick={() => postTx}>
Post Tx
</button>
)
}
useLCDClient()
import { useLCDClient } from '@terra-money/wallet-provider';
function Component() {
const lcd = useLCDClient();
const [result, setResult] = useState('');
useEffect(() => {
lcd.treasury.taxRate().then((taxRate) => {
setResult(taxRate.toString());
});
}, []);
return <div>Result: {result}</div>;
}
wallet-provider contains the original source codes in sourcemaps.
You can check
src/@terra-money/wallet-provider/ in the Chrome Devtools / Sources Tab, and you can also use breakpoints
here for debug.
(It may not be visible depending on your development settings such as Webpack.)
Chrome Extension compatible wallet development guide
There is the
dangerously__chromeExtensionCompatibleBrowserCheck option to allow you to create a test environment for
wallet development.
By declaring the
dangerously__chromeExtensionCompatibleBrowserCheck, you can make your wallet recognized as the chrome
extension.
<WalletProvider
dangerously__chromeExtensionCompatibleBrowserCheck={(userAgent) =>
/YourWallet/.test(userAgent)
}
>
...
</WalletProvider>
If your wallet has been developed,
Please send me your wallet App link (Testlight version is OK)
And send me Pull Request by modifying
DEFAULT_CHROME_EXTENSION_COMPATIBLE_BROWSER_CHECK in
the
packages/src/@terra-money/wallet-provider/env.ts file. (or just make an issue is OK)
export const DEFAULT_CHROME_EXTENSION_COMPATIBLE_BROWSER_CHECK = (userAgent: string) => {
- return /MathWallet\//.test(userAgent);
+ return /MathWallet\//.test(userAgent) || /YourWallet/.test(userAgent);
}