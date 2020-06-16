Terminus UI Library

🚨 ATTENTION: THIS REPO HAS MOVED 🚨

We have moved to separately published packages from a monorepo.

This will:

provide caching to vastly improve build time

provide better dependency management between packages (requiring less downloads for some users)

provide an easier debugging environment

give us the option to support multiple frameworks (such as React or WebComponents)

give us a mature toolset that we don't have to maintain

allow consumers to update various UI components without opting in to all changes across all components at once

Please update any bookmarks to point to the new repo: https://github.com/GetTerminus/terminus-oss

Tips on migrating to the new packages can be found here: Migration guide.

New API docs location: https://github.com/GetTerminus/terminus-ui

Table of Contents

Library Purpose

This library was created to assist Terminus engineers in maintaining a consistent experience across applications while following a unified design language.

The library is open source with the hopes that others may find solutions and ideas here, as we have done while browsing so many other repositories. While we want to make decisions that are best for everyone, in the end, the needs of the Terminus engineering team must come first.

If a deviation makes sense for the feature itself, but not for Terminus, we support (and will assist in) abstracting the functionality out for generalization.

This library is heavily based on Material Design currently. This provides us a way to rely on very well thought out usability and accessibility decisions for areas we have not yet addressed internally. While we hold Material in high regard, we do not believe that all of their decisions are best for the Terminus UI specifically.

Documentation

The available features table contains links for functional and usage documentation for each feature.

Versioned Documentation and Demos

Available Features

🔨 started

✅ available

💩 deprecated

Components

Pipes

📚 Pipes Documentation

🎪 Pipes Demo

Pipe Notes Status tsAbbreviateNumber Abbreviate a number ✅ tsDate short , medium , extended , timestamp ✅ tsRoundNumber Round a number to a specific precision ✅ tsSentenceCase Convert string casing to sentence-case ✅ tsTimeAgo Human-readable time span ✅ tsTitleCase Title Case A String ✅ tsTruncateAt Truncate a string, start , middle , end ✅

Services

Feature Notes Status Demo Docs Usage Validators Expose custom validation methods for reactive forms ✅ Demo Docs Usage

Available Validators

Name Purpose Status creditCard A credit card number must be valid ✅ domain A domain must be valid ✅ email An email address must be valid ✅ equalToControl A control's value must be equal to another control's value ✅ greaterThan A number must be greater than another value ✅ inCollection A value must be found in a collection ✅ isInRange A number must be between two numbers ✅ lessThan A number must be less than another value ✅ lowercase A value must contain a minimum amount of lowercase characters ✅ maxDate A date must be before a maximum date ✅ minDate A date must be after a minimum date ✅ numbers A value must contain a minimum amount of numbers ✅ password A password must meet certain requirements ✅ uppercase A value must contain a minimum amount of uppercase characters ✅ url A URL must be valid ✅

Constants

Feature Notes Status Demo Docs Usage TS_SPACING Expose our spacing sizes in TypeScript ✅ Demo

Style Helpers

Feature Notes Status Docs a11y Accessibility helpers ✅ animation 🔨 breakpoints Media query breakpoints ✅ Docs colors Base colors ✅ Docs cursors ✅ Docs input-placeholder ✅ layout ✅ Docs opposite-direction Reverse a direction ✅ shadows Shadow functions & mixins ✅ Docs spacing Control vertical/horizontal spacing ✅ Docs triangle Create a triangle using CSS ✅ typography Typography styles ✅ Docs z-index z-index helper ✅ Docs

Installation

Install the library and required dependencies:

$ yarn add @terminus/ui @terminus/ngx-tools $ yarn add @angular/cdk @angular/material @angular/flex-layout@9.0.0-beta.29 date-fns ngx-perfect-scrollbar \ @ngrx/effects @ngrx/store popper.js text-mask-core text-mask-addons $ yarn add @amcharts/amcharts4 @amcharts/amcharts4-geodata

NOTE: @angular/* & @ngrx/* require 9.0.0 or greater.

Fonts and Typefaces

Add the following links to install the body fonts and icon fonts used by the library:

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:400,500,700" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel = "stylesheet" >

Global Styles

To use the global styles, import the CSS file into your stylesheets:

@ import '~@terminus/ui/terminus-ui.css' ;

SCSS Helpers

To use the provided SCSS helper methods/variables/mixins, import the helpers file from @terminus/ui :

@ import '~@terminus/ui/helpers' ;

Contributing

View the contribution documentation and the development documentation.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

