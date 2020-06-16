openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@terminus/ui

by GetTerminus
18.6.1 (see all)

📚 The Terminus UI Library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

133

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Terminus UI Library

🚨 ATTENTION: THIS REPO HAS MOVED 🚨

We have moved to separately published packages from a monorepo.

This will:

  • provide caching to vastly improve build time
  • provide better dependency management between packages (requiring less downloads for some users)
  • provide an easier debugging environment
  • give us the option to support multiple frameworks (such as React or WebComponents)
  • give us a mature toolset that we don't have to maintain
  • allow consumers to update various UI components without opting in to all changes across all components at once

Please update any bookmarks to point to the new repo: https://github.com/GetTerminus/terminus-oss

Tips on migrating to the new packages can be found here: Migration guide.

New API docs location: https://github.com/GetTerminus/terminus-ui

🚨

The library of UI components used for Terminus applications.

codecov DavidDM DavidDM Dev
semantic-release Renovate MIT License ZenHub
NPM version Github release Library size
components pipes services style helpers validators

Table of Contents

Library Purpose

This library was created to assist Terminus engineers in maintaining a consistent experience across applications while following a unified design language.

The library is open source with the hopes that others may find solutions and ideas here, as we have done while browsing so many other repositories. While we want to make decisions that are best for everyone, in the end, the needs of the Terminus engineering team must come first.

If a deviation makes sense for the feature itself, but not for Terminus, we support (and will assist in) abstracting the functionality out for generalization.

This library is heavily based on Material Design currently. This provides us a way to rely on very well thought out usability and accessibility decisions for areas we have not yet addressed internally. While we hold Material in high regard, we do not believe that all of their decisions are best for the Terminus UI specifically.

Documentation

The available features table contains links for functional and usage documentation for each feature.

Versioned Documentation and Demos

Available Features

  • 🔨 started
  • ✅ available
  • 💩 deprecated

Components

FeatureNotesStatusDemoDocsUsage
autocompleteDeprecated. See selection-list💩DemoDocsUsage
autofocusFocus a focusable element on loadDemoDocsUsage
badgeSee chipDemo
buttonDemoDocs
cardPresentational cardDemoDocsUsage
chartCharts, graphs etcDemoDocsUsage
chipChipDemoDocsUsage
checkboxDemoDocsUsage
cohort-date-rangeCohortDateRangeDemoDocsUsage
confirmationAdd a confirmation step to any ts-buttonDemoDocsUsage
copyComponent to easily copy string valuesDemoDocsUsage
csv entryManually enter CSV valuesDemoDocsUsage
datepickerSee TsInputComponentDemoDocsUsage
date-rangeDual inputs with calendar pop-upsDemoDocsUsage
drawerSlide-out drawer panelDemoDocsUsage
expansion-panelExpansion panel with accordion & stepper functionalityDemoDocsUsage
file-uploadFile upload with drag and dropDemoDocsUsage
iconSupported icons: https://material.io/iconsDemoDocsUsage
icon-buttonIcon only buttonDemoDocsUsage
inputInput with masking, datepicker, etcDemoDocsUsage
linkDemoDocsUsage
loading overlayOverlay with loading spinnerDemoDocs
login formEmail/password with 'remember me' checkboxDemoDocsUsage
logoVariations of the official logo, certain colors availableDemoDocsUsage
menuDemoDocsUsage
navigationGlobal navigation menuDemoDocsUsage
paginatorPaging controls for collectionsDemoDocsUsage
pipesA collection of pipes for AngularDemoDocs
popoverPopover with templatesDemoDocsUsage
radio-groupDemoDocsUsage
scrollbarsCustom scrollbars for both axis'DemoDocsUsage
searchInput with search capabilitiesDemoDocs
selectDeprecated. See selection-list💩DemoDocsUsage
selection-listClassic select dropdown / autocompleteDemoDocsUsage
spacingHelpers for consistent spacingDemoDocs
sortUsed by table for column sorting(see table demo)DocsUsage
tableDemoDocsUsage
tabsHorizontal tab interfaceDemoDocsUsage
textareaSee input(see input demo)
toggleToggle switchDemoDocsUsage
tooltipSimple tooltipDemoDocs

Pipes

📚 Pipes Documentation
🎪 Pipes Demo

PipeNotesStatus
tsAbbreviateNumberAbbreviate a number
tsDateshort, medium, extended, timestamp
tsRoundNumberRound a number to a specific precision
tsSentenceCaseConvert string casing to sentence-case
tsTimeAgoHuman-readable time span
tsTitleCaseTitle Case A String
tsTruncateAtTruncate a string, start, middle, end

Services

FeatureNotesStatusDemoDocsUsage
ValidatorsExpose custom validation methods for reactive formsDemoDocsUsage

Available Validators

NamePurposeStatus
creditCardA credit card number must be valid
domainA domain must be valid
emailAn email address must be valid
equalToControlA control's value must be equal to another control's value
greaterThanA number must be greater than another value
inCollectionA value must be found in a collection
isInRangeA number must be between two numbers
lessThanA number must be less than another value
lowercaseA value must contain a minimum amount of lowercase characters
maxDateA date must be before a maximum date
minDateA date must be after a minimum date
numbersA value must contain a minimum amount of numbers
passwordA password must meet certain requirements
uppercaseA value must contain a minimum amount of uppercase characters
urlA URL must be valid

Constants

FeatureNotesStatusDemoDocsUsage
TS_SPACINGExpose our spacing sizes in TypeScriptDemo

Style Helpers

FeatureNotesStatusDocs
a11yAccessibility helpers
animation🔨
breakpointsMedia query breakpointsDocs
colorsBase colorsDocs
cursorsDocs
input-placeholder
layoutDocs
opposite-directionReverse a direction
shadowsShadow functions & mixinsDocs
spacingControl vertical/horizontal spacingDocs
triangleCreate a triangle using CSS
typographyTypography stylesDocs
z-indexz-index helperDocs

Installation

Install the library and required dependencies:

# Primary dependencies:
$ yarn add @terminus/ui @terminus/ngx-tools

# Peer dependencies that will need to be installed (needed by UI and tools libraries):
$ yarn add @angular/cdk @angular/material @angular/flex-layout@9.0.0-beta.29 date-fns ngx-perfect-scrollbar \
  @ngrx/effects @ngrx/store popper.js text-mask-core text-mask-addons

# Optional dependencies (needed if using `TsChartComponent`):
$ yarn add @amcharts/amcharts4 @amcharts/amcharts4-geodata

NOTE: @angular/* & @ngrx/* require 9.0.0 or greater.

Fonts and Typefaces

Add the following links to install the body fonts and icon fonts used by the library:

<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:400,500,700" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel="stylesheet">

Global Styles

To use the global styles, import the CSS file into your stylesheets:

@import '~@terminus/ui/terminus-ui.css';

SCSS Helpers

To use the provided SCSS helper methods/variables/mixins, import the helpers file from @terminus/ui:

@import '~@terminus/ui/helpers';

Contributing

View the contribution documentation and the development documentation.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Benjamin Charity
💻 📖 ⚠️ 🎨 🤔 👀 🔧
coreyterminator
💻 📖 ⚠️
Wendy
🐛 💻 📖 🤔 🚧 👀 ⚠️
Brian Malinconico
🐛 🤔
David Harkness
💻
kal93
🐛
divyameher
🐛

Devon Peet
🎨 🤔
dean jones
💻 🤔 ⚠️ 🎨 🐛
shani-terminus
🐛 💻 📖 💡 👀 ⚠️ 🤔 🚧 🔧
edwin-terminus
🐛 💻 📖 💡 ⚠️
Irina Ershova
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Project Resources

  • Semantic Release - Automatically release versioned release to NPM and generate a changelog in the Github tag.
  • Commitizen - Interactive cli for enforcing commit message format.
  • Commitizen VSCode Plugin - VSCode plugin for commitizen.
  • Doctoc - Generate documentation table of contents.
  • CodeCov - Code coverage reporting.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial