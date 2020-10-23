openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tsl

@terminus-term/to-string-loader

by Gajus Kuizinas
1.1.7-beta.1 (see all)

to-string loader for webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

to-string loader for webpack

Usage

let output = require('to-string!css!sass!./my.scss');
// => returns sass rendered to CSS a string

Don't forget to polyfill require if you want to use it in node.

See webpack documentation.

Use Case

If you setup a SASS loader:

{
    test: /\.scss$/,
    loaders: [
        'css',
        'sass'
    ]
},

then require('./my.scss') will return an Array object:

0: Array[3]
    0: 223
    1: "html,↵body,↵ol,↵ul,↵li,↵p { margin: 0; padding: 0; }↵"
    2: ""
    length: 3
i: (modules, mediaQuery) { .. }
length: 1
toString: toString()

In some cases (e.g. Angular2 @View styles definition) you need to have style as a string.

You can cast the require output to a string, e.g.

@View({
    directives: [RouterOutlet, RouterLink],
    template: require('./app.html'),
    styles: [
        require('./app.scss').toString()
    ]
})

or you can use to-string loader that will do that for you:

{
    test: /\.scss$/,
    loaders: [
        'to-string',
        'css',
        'sass'
    ]
},

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial