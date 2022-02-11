Terascope Projects
This monorepo contains sub-packages for various Terascope projects.
Notable Projects
- Teraslice - Scalable data processing pipelines in JavaScript.
- Teraslice CLI - Command line tools to manage Teraslice
- Teraslice Test Harness - Unit testing harness for Teraslice Processors
- Teraslice Javascript Client - Node.js client library
- Terafoundation - Multiprocess runtime for Node.js
- Data Mate - A Data Transformation library with DataFrames
- xLucene - Extensible Lucene query syntax parser and executor
- Other - Various supporting packages
Contributing
Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.
Please make sure to update tests as appropriate.
License
Apache-2.0.
Some packages in this repository are licensed under MIT.