I originally created this project because it was impossible to run ESLint on a TypeScript codebase. Today you can use https://github.com/typescript-eslint/typescript-eslint for that purpose, so this project is unmaintained and deprecated.
You want to code in TypeScript but miss all the rules available in ESLint?
Now you can combine both worlds by using this TSLint plugin!
npm install --save-dev tslint-eslint-rules
yarn add tslint-eslint-rules --dev
tslint-eslint-rules:
In your
tslint.json file, source the rules from this package, e.g:
{
"rules": {
"no-constant-condition": true
},
"rulesDirectory": [
"node_modules/tslint-eslint-rules/dist/rules"
]
}
You can also add other tslint config packages to combine these rules with other custom community rules.
In your
tslint.json file, insert the rules as described below.
The following tables shows all the existing ESLint rules and the similar rules available in TSLint. Please refer to the following icons as they provide the status of the rule.
|Icon
|Description
|🚫
|The rule is not applicable to Typescript.
|☑️
|The rule is provided natively by TSLint.
|✅
|The rule is available via tslint-eslint-rules.
|❌
|The rule is currently unavailable.
The following rules point out areas where you might have made mistakes.
|❔
|ESLint
|TSLint
|Description
|☑️
|comma-dangle
|trailing-comma
|disallow or enforce trailing commas (recommended)
|☑️
|no-cond-assign
|no-conditional-assignment
|disallow assignment in conditional expressions (recommended)
|☑️
|no-console
|no-console
|disallow use of
console in the node environment (recommended)
|✅
|no-constant-condition
|no-constant-condition
|disallow use of constant expressions in conditions (recommended)
|✅
|no-control-regex
|no-control-regex
|disallow control characters in regular expressions (recommended)
|☑️
|no-debugger
|no-debugger
|disallow use of
debugger (recommended)
|🚫
|no-dupe-args
|Not applicable
|disallow duplicate arguments in functions (recommended)
|🚫
|no-dupe-keys
|Not applicable
|disallow duplicate keys when creating object literals (recommended)
|✅
|no-duplicate-case
|no-duplicate-case
|disallow a duplicate case label. (recommended)
|☑️
|no-empty
|no-empty
|disallow empty statements (recommended)
|✅
|no-empty-character-class
|no-empty-character-class
|disallow the use of empty character classes in regular expressions (recommended)
|✅
|no-ex-assign
|no-ex-assign
|disallow assigning to the exception in a
catch block (recommended)
|✅
|no-extra-boolean-cast
|no-extra-boolean-cast
|disallow double-negation boolean casts in a boolean context (recommended)
|❌
|no-extra-parens
|no-extra-parens
|disallow unnecessary parentheses
|✅
|no-extra-semi
|no-extra-semi
|disallow unnecessary semicolons (recommended)
|🚫
|no-func-assign
|Not applicable
|disallow overwriting functions written as function declarations (recommended)
|✅
|no-inner-declarations
|no-inner-declarations
|disallow function or variable declarations in nested blocks (recommended)
|✅
|no-invalid-regexp
|no-invalid-regexp
|disallow invalid regular expression strings in the
RegExp constructor (recommended)
|✅
|no-irregular-whitespace
|ter-no-irregular-whitespace
|disallow irregular whitespace (recommended)
|🚫
|no-negated-in-lhs
|Not applicable
|disallow negation of the left operand of an
in expression (recommended)
|🚫
|no-obj-calls
|Not applicable
|disallow the use of object properties of the global object (
Math and
JSON) as functions (recommended)
|✅
|no-regex-spaces
|no-regex-spaces
|disallow multiple spaces in a regular expression literal (recommended)
|✅
|no-sparse-arrays
|ter-no-sparse-arrays
|disallow sparse arrays (recommended)
|✅
|no-unexpected-multiline
|no-unexpected-multiline
|Avoid code that looks like two expressions but is actually one
|🚫
|no-unreachable
|Not applicable
|disallow unreachable statements after a return, throw, continue, or break statement (recommended)
|☑️
|no-unsafe-finally
|no-unsafe-finally
|disallow control flow statements in finally blocks (recommended)
|☑️
|use-isnan
|use-isnan
|disallow comparisons with the value
NaN (recommended)
|✅
|valid-jsdoc
|valid-jsdoc
|enforce valid JSDoc comments
|✅
|valid-typeof
|valid-typeof
|Ensure that the results of typeof are compared against a valid string (recommended)
These are rules designed to prevent you from making mistakes. They either prescribe a better way of doing something or help you avoid footguns.
|❔
|ESLint
|TSLint
|Description
|❌
|accessor-pairs
|accessor-pairs
|Enforces getter/setter pairs in objects
|❌
|array-callback-return
|array-callback-return
|Enforce return statements in callbacks of array’s methods
|❌
|block-scoped-var
|block-scoped-var
|treat
var statements as if they were block scoped
|☑️
|complexity
|cyclomatic-complexity
|specify the maximum cyclomatic complexity allowed in a program
|❌
|consistent-return
|consistent-return
|require
return statements to either always or never specify values
|☑️
|curly
|curly
|specify curly brace conventions for all control statements
|☑️
|default-case
|switch-default
|require
default case in
switch statements
|❌
|dot-location
|dot-location
|enforces consistent newlines before or after dots
|❌
|dot-notation
|dot-notation
|encourages use of dot notation whenever possible
|☑️
|eqeqeq
|triple-equals
|require the use of
=== and
!==
|☑️
|guard-for-in
|forin
|make sure
for-in loops have an
if statement
|☑️
|no-alert
|ban
|disallow the use of
alert,
confirm, and
prompt
can be achieved using the
"ban": [true, ["alert"]] tslint rule
|☑️
|no-caller
|no-arg
|disallow use of
arguments.caller or
arguments.callee
|❌
|no-case-declarations
|no-case-declarations
|disallow lexical declarations in case clauses
|❌
|no-div-regex
|no-div-regex
|disallow division operators explicitly at beginning of regular expression
|❌
|no-else-return
|no-else-return
|disallow
else after a
return in an
if
|☑️
|no-empty-function
|no-empty
|disallow use of empty functions
|❌
|no-empty-pattern
|no-empty-pattern
|disallow use of empty destructuring patterns
|❌
|no-eq-null
|no-eq-null
|disallow comparisons to null without a type-checking operator
|☑️
|no-eval
|no-eval
|disallow use of
eval()
|❌
|no-extend-native
|no-extend-native
|disallow adding to native types
|❌
|no-extra-bind
|no-extra-bind
|disallow unnecessary function binding
|❌
|no-extra-label
|no-extra-label
|disallow unnecessary labels
|☑️
|no-fallthrough
|no-switch-case-fall-through
|disallow fallthrough of
case statements (recommended)
|❌
|no-floating-decimal
|no-floating-decimal
|disallow the use of leading or trailing decimal points in numeric literals
|❌
|no-implicit-coercion
|no-implicit-coercion
|disallow the type conversions with shorter notations
|❌
|no-implicit-globals
|no-implicit-globals
|disallow var and named functions in global scope
|❌
|no-implied-eval
|no-implied-eval
|disallow use of
eval()-like methods
|☑️
|no-invalid-this
|no-invalid-this
|disallow
this keywords outside of classes or class-like objects
|❌
|no-iterator
|no-iterator
|disallow Usage of
__iterator__ property
|☑️
|no-labels
|label-position
|disallow use of labeled statements
|❌
|no-lone-blocks
|no-lone-blocks
|disallow unnecessary nested blocks
|❌
|no-loop-func
|no-loop-func
|disallow creation of functions within loops
|☑️
|no-magic-numbers
|no-magic-numbers
|disallow the use of magic numbers
|✅
|no-multi-spaces
|no-multi-spaces
|disallow use of multiple spaces
|❌
|no-multi-str
|no-multi-str
|disallow use of multiline strings
|🚫
|no-native-reassign
|Not applicable
|disallow reassignments of native objects
|☑️
|no-new
|no-unused-expression
|disallow use of the
new operator when not part of an assignment or comparison
|❌
|no-new-func
|no-new-func
|disallow use of new operator for
Function object
|☑️
|no-new-wrappers
|no-construct
|disallows creating new instances of
String,
Number, and
Boolean
|🚫
|no-octal
|Not applicable
|disallow use of octal literals (recommended)
|❌
|no-octal-escape
|no-octal-escape
|disallow use of octal escape sequences in string literals, such as
var foo = "Copyright \251";
|❌
|no-param-reassign
|no-param-reassign
|disallow reassignment of function parameters
|✅
|no-proto
|ter-no-proto
|disallow the use of
__proto__ property
|☑️
|no-redeclare
|no-duplicate-variable
|disallow declaring the same variable more than once (http://eslint.org/docs/rules/recommended)
|❌
|no-return-assign
|no-return-assign
|disallow use of assignment in
return statement
|✅
|no-script-url
|ter-no-script-url
|disallow use of
javascript: urls.
|❌
|no-self-assign
|no-self-assign
|disallow assignments where both sides are exactly the same
|✅
|no-self-compare
|ter-no-self-compare
|disallow comparisons where both sides are exactly the same
|❌
|no-sequences
|no-sequences
|disallow use of the comma operator
|☑️
|no-throw-literal
|no-string-throw
|restrict what can be thrown as an exception
|❌
|no-unmodified-loop-condition
|no-unmodified-loop-condition
|disallow unmodified conditions of loops
|☑️
|no-unused-expressions
|no-unused-expression
|disallow Usage of expressions in statement position
|❌
|no-unused-labels
|no-unused-labels
|disallow unused labels
|❌
|no-useless-call
|no-useless-call
|disallow unnecessary
.call() and
.apply()
|❌
|no-useless-concat
|no-useless-concat
|disallow unnecessary concatenation of literals or template literals
|❌
|no-useless-escape
|no-useless-escape
|disallow unnecessary usage of escape character
|❌
|no-void
|no-void
|disallow use of the
void operator
|❌
|no-warning-comments
|no-warning-comments
|disallow Usage of configurable warning terms in comments e.g.
TODO or
FIXME
|❌
|no-with
|no-with
|disallow use of the
with statement
|☑️
|radix
|radix
|require use of the second argument for
parseInt()
|❌
|vars-on-top
|vars-on-top
|require declaration of all vars at the top of their containing scope
|❌
|wrap-iife
|wrap-iife
|require immediate function invocation to be wrapped in parentheses
|☑️
|yoda
|binary-expression-operand-order
|disallow Yoda conditions
These rules relate to using strict mode.
|❔
|ESLint
|TSLint
|Description
|🚫
|strict
|Not applicable
|require effective use of strict mode directives
These rules have to do with variable declarations.
|❔
|ESLint
|TSLint
|Description
|❌
|init-declarations
|init-declarations
|enforce or disallow variable initializations at definition
|❌
|no-catch-shadow
|no-catch-shadow
|disallow the catch clause parameter name being the same as a variable in the outer scope
|🚫
|no-delete-var
|Not applicable
|disallow deletion of variables (recommended)
|❌
|no-label-var
|no-label-var
|disallow labels that share a name with a variable
|☑️
|no-shadow
|no-shadowed-variable
|disallow declaration of variables already declared in the outer scope
|❌
|no-shadow-restricted-names
|no-shadow-restricted-names
|disallow shadowing of names such as
arguments
|🚫
|no-undef
|Not applicable
|disallow use of undeclared variables unless mentioned in a
/*global */ block (recommended)
|❌
|no-undef-init
|no-undef-init
|disallow use of undefined when initializing variables
|❌
|no-undefined
|no-undefined
|disallow use of
undefined variable
|☑️
|no-unused-vars
|no-unused-variable
|disallow unused variables (recommended).
|☑️
|no-use-before-define
|no-use-before-declare
|disallow use of variables before they are defined
These rules are specific to JavaScript running on Node.js or using CommonJS in the browser.
|❔
|ESLint
|TSLint
|Description
|❌
|callback-return
|callback-return
|enforce
return after a callback
|❌
|global-require
|global-require
|enforce
require() on top-level module scope
|✅
|handle-callback-err
|handle-callback-err
|enforce error handling in callbacks
|❌
|no-mixed-requires
|no-mixed-requires
|disallow mixing regular variable and require declarations
|❌
|no-new-require
|no-new-require
|disallow use of
new operator with the
require function
|❌
|no-path-concat
|no-path-concat
|disallow string concatenation with
__dirname and
__filename
|❌
|no-process-env
|no-process-env
|disallow use of
process.env
|❌
|no-process-exit
|no-process-exit
|disallow
process.exit()
|❌
|no-restricted-modules
|no-restricted-modules
|restrict Usage of specified node modules
|❌
|no-sync
|no-sync
|disallow use of synchronous methods
These rules are purely matters of style and are quite subjective.
|❔
|ESLint
|TSLint
|Description
|✅
|array-bracket-spacing
|array-bracket-spacing
|enforce consistent spacing inside array brackets
|✅
|block-spacing
|block-spacing
|disallow or enforce spaces inside of single line blocks
|✅
|brace-style
|brace-style
|enforce one true brace style
|☑️
|camelcase
|variable-name
|require camel case names
|❌
|comma-spacing
|comma-spacing
|enforce spacing before and after comma
|❌
|comma-style
|comma-style
|enforce one true comma style
|✅
|computed-property-spacing
|ter-computed-property-spacing
|require or disallow padding inside computed properties
|❌
|consistent-this
|consistent-this
|enforce consistent naming when capturing the current execution context
|☑️
|eol-last
|eofline
|enforce newline at the end of file, with no multiple empty lines
|✅
|func-call-spacing
|ter-func-call-spacing
|require or disallow spacing between function identifiers and their invocations
|❌
|func-names
|func-names
|require function expressions to have a name
|❌
|func-style
|func-style
|enforce use of function declarations or expressions
|❌
|id-blacklist
|id-blacklist
|disallow certain identifiers to prevent them being used
|❌
|id-length
|id-length
|this option enforces minimum and maximum identifier lengths (variable names, property names etc.)
|❌
|id-match
|id-match
|require identifiers to match the provided regular expression
|✅
|indent
|ter-indent
|enforce consistent indentation
|❌
|jsx-quotes
|jsx-quotes
|specify whether double or single quotes should be used in JSX attributes
|❌
|key-spacing
|key-spacing
|enforce spacing between keys and values in object literal properties
Tslint's whitespace can partially be used
|❌
|keyword-spacing
|keyword-spacing
|enforce spacing before and after keywords
Tslint's whitespace can partially be used
|☑️
|linebreak-style
|linebreak-style
|disallow mixed 'LF' and 'CRLF' as linebreaks
|❌
|lines-around-comment
|lines-around-comment
|enforce empty lines around comments
|❌
|max-depth
|max-depth
|specify the maximum depth that blocks can be nested
|✅
|max-len
|ter-max-len
|enforce a maximum line length
|☑️
|max-lines
|max-file-line-count
|enforce a maximum number of lines per file
|❌
|max-nested-callbacks
|max-nested-callbacks
|specify the maximum depth callbacks can be nested
|❌
|max-params
|max-params
|specify the number of parameters that can be used in the function declaration
|❌
|max-statements
|max-statements
|specify the maximum number of statement allowed in a function
|❌
|max-statements-per-line
|max-statements-per-line
|specify the maximum number of statements allowed per line
|🚫
|new-cap
|Not applicable
|require a capital letter for constructors
|☑️
|new-parens
|new-parens
|disallow the omission of parentheses when invoking a constructor with no arguments
|✅
|newline-after-var
|ter-newline-after-var
|require or disallow an empty newline after variable declarations
|❌
|newline-before-return
|newline-before-return
|require newline before return statement
|❌
|newline-per-chained-call
|newline-per-chained-call
|enforce newline after each call when chaining the calls
|❌
|no-array-constructor
|no-array-constructor
|disallow use of the
Array constructor
|☑️
|no-bitwise
|no-bitwise
|disallows bitwise operators
|❌
|no-continue
|no-continue
|disallow use of the
continue statement
|❌
|no-inline-comments
|no-inline-comments
|disallow comments inline after code
|❌
|no-lonely-if
|no-lonely-if
|disallow
if as the only statement in an
else block
|✅
|no-mixed-spaces-and-tabs
|ter-no-mixed-spaces-and-tabs
|disallow mixed spaces and tabs for indentation (recommended)
|☑️
|no-multiple-empty-lines
|no-consecutive-blank-lines
|disallow multiple empty lines
|❌
|no-negated-condition
|no-negated-condition
|disallow negated conditions
|❌
|no-nested-ternary
|no-nested-ternary
|disallow nested ternary expressions
|❌
|no-new-object
|no-new-object
|disallow the use of the
Object constructor
|❌
|no-restricted-syntax
|no-restricted-syntax
|disallow use of certain syntax in code
|❌
|no-spaced-func
|no-spaced-func
|disallow space between function identifier and application
|❌
|no-ternary
|no-ternary
|disallow the use of ternary operators
|☑️
|no-trailing-spaces
|no-trailing-whitespace
|disallow trailing whitespace at the end of lines
|❌
|no-underscore-dangle
|no-underscore-dangle
|disallow dangling underscores in identifiers
|❌
|no-unneeded-ternary
|no-unneeded-ternary
|disallow the use of ternary operators when a simpler alternative exists
|❌
|no-whitespace-before-property
|no-whitespace-before-property
|disallow whitespace before properties
|✅
|object-curly-spacing
|object-curly-spacing
|require or disallow padding inside curly braces
|☑️
|one-var
|one-variable-per-declaration
|require or disallow one variable declaration per function
|❌
|one-var-declaration-per-line
|one-var-declaration-per-line
|require or disallow a newline around variable declarations
|❌
|operator-assignment
|operator-assignment
|require assignment operator shorthand where possible or prohibit it entirely
|❌
|operator-linebreak
|operator-linebreak
|enforce operators to be placed before or after line breaks
|✅
|padded-blocks
|ter-padded-blocks
|enforce padding within blocks
|☑️
|quote-props
|object-literal-key-quotes
|require quotes around object literal property names
|☑️
|quotes
|quotemark
|specify whether backticks, double or single quotes should be used
|❌
|require-jsdoc
|require-jsdoc
|Require JSDoc comment
|☑️
|semi
|semicolon
|require or disallow use of semicolons instead of ASI
|❌
|semi-spacing
|semi-spacing
|enforce spacing before and after semicolons
|✅
|sort-imports
|sort-imports
|enforce sorting import declarations within module
|❌
|sort-vars
|sort-vars
|sort variables within the same declaration block
|❌
|space-before-blocks
|space-before-blocks
|require or disallow a space before blocks
|❌
|space-before-function-paren
|space-before-function-paren
|require or disallow a space before function opening parenthesis
|✅
|space-in-parens
|space-in-parens
|require or disallow spaces inside parentheses
|❌
|space-infix-ops
|space-infix-ops
|require spaces around operators
Tslint's whitespace can partially be used
|❌
|space-unary-ops
|space-unary-ops
|require or disallow spaces before/after unary operators
|☑️
|spaced-comment
|comment-format
|require or disallow a space immediately following the
// or
/* in a comment
|❌
|wrap-regex
|wrap-regex
|require regex literals to be wrapped in parentheses
|✅
|no-tabs
|ter-no-tabs
|disallow all tabs
These rules are only relevant to ES6 environments.
|❔
|ESLint
|TSLint
|Description
|✅
|arrow-body-style
|ter-arrow-body-style
|require braces in arrow function body
|✅
|arrow-parens
|ter-arrow-parens
|require parens in arrow function arguments
|✅
|arrow-spacing
|ter-arrow-spacing
|require space before/after arrow function's arrow
|🚫
|constructor-super
|Not applicable
|verify calls of
super() in constructors
|❌
|generator-star-spacing
|generator-star-spacing
|enforce spacing around the
* in generator functions
|❌
|no-class-assign
|no-class-assign
|disallow modifying variables of class declarations
|❌
|no-confusing-arrow
|no-confusing-arrow
|disallow arrow functions where they could be confused with comparisons
|🚫
|no-const-assign
|Not applicable
|disallow modifying variables that are declared using
const
|🚫
|no-dupe-class-members
|Not applicable
|disallow duplicate name in class members
|❌
|no-duplicate-imports
|no-duplicate-imports
|disallow duplicate module imports
|❌
|no-new-symbol
|no-new-symbol
|disallow use of the
new operator with the
Symbol object
|❌
|no-restricted-imports
|no-restricted-imports
|restrict usage of specified modules when loaded by
import declaration
|🚫
|no-this-before-super
|Not applicable
|disallow use of
this/
super before calling
super() in constructors.
|❌
|no-useless-constructor
|no-useless-constructor
|disallow unnecessary constructor
|☑️
|no-var
|no-var-keyword
|require
let or
const instead of
var
|☑️
|object-shorthand
|object-literal-shorthand
|require method and property shorthand syntax for object literals
|✅
|prefer-arrow-callback
|ter-prefer-arrow-callback
|require arrow functions as callbacks
|☑️
|prefer-const
|prefer-const
|suggest using
const declaration for variables that are never modified after declared
|❌
|prefer-destructuring
|prefer-destructuring
|require using destructuring when assigning to variables from arrays and objects
|❌
|prefer-reflect
|prefer-reflect
|suggest using Reflect methods where applicable
|❌
|prefer-rest-params
|prefer-rest-params
|suggest using the rest parameters instead of
arguments
|❌
|prefer-spread
|prefer-spread
|suggest using the spread operator instead of
.apply().
|❌
|prefer-template
|prefer-template
|suggest using template literals instead of strings concatenation
|❌
|require-yield
|require-yield
|disallow generator functions that do not have
yield
|❌
|template-curly-spacing
|template-curly-spacing
|enforce spacing around embedded expressions of template strings
|❌
|yield-star-spacing
|yield-star-spacing
|enforce spacing around the
* in
yield* expressions
Bugs, rules requests, doubts etc., open a Github Issue. If you want to create one of the missing rules or fix/improve some existing rule please check out the contribution guide.
MIT