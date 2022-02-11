TensorFlow.js is an open-source hardware-accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying machine learning models.
Develop ML in the Browser
Use flexible and intuitive APIs to build models from scratch using the low-level JavaScript linear algebra library or the high-level layers API.
Develop ML in Node.js
Execute native TensorFlow with the same TensorFlow.js API under the Node.js runtime.
Run Existing models
Use TensorFlow.js model converters to run pre-existing TensorFlow models right in the browser.
Retrain Existing models
Retrain pre-existing ML models using sensor data connected to the browser or other client-side data.
This repository contains the logic and scripts that combine several packages.
APIs:
Backends/Platforms:
If you care about bundle size, you can import those packages individually.
If you are looking for Node.js support, check out the TensorFlow.js Node directory.
There are two main ways to get TensorFlow.js in your JavaScript project: via script tags or by installing it from NPM and using a build tool like Parcel, WebPack, or Rollup.
Add the following code to an HTML file:
<html>
<head>
<!-- Load TensorFlow.js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@tensorflow/tfjs/dist/tf.min.js"> </script>
<!-- Place your code in the script tag below. You can also use an external .js file -->
<script>
// Notice there is no 'import' statement. 'tf' is available on the index-page
// because of the script tag above.
// Define a model for linear regression.
const model = tf.sequential();
model.add(tf.layers.dense({units: 1, inputShape: [1]}));
// Prepare the model for training: Specify the loss and the optimizer.
model.compile({loss: 'meanSquaredError', optimizer: 'sgd'});
// Generate some synthetic data for training.
const xs = tf.tensor2d([1, 2, 3, 4], [4, 1]);
const ys = tf.tensor2d([1, 3, 5, 7], [4, 1]);
// Train the model using the data.
model.fit(xs, ys).then(() => {
// Use the model to do inference on a data point the model hasn't seen before:
// Open the browser devtools to see the output
model.predict(tf.tensor2d([5], [1, 1])).print();
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
Open up that HTML file in your browser, and the code should run!
Add TensorFlow.js to your project using yarn or npm. Note: Because
we use ES2017 syntax (such as
import), this workflow assumes you are using a modern browser or a bundler/transpiler
to convert your code to something older browsers understand. See our
examples
to see how we use Parcel to build
our code. However, you are free to use any build tool that you prefer.
import * as tf from '@tensorflow/tfjs';
// Define a model for linear regression.
const model = tf.sequential();
model.add(tf.layers.dense({units: 1, inputShape: [1]}));
// Prepare the model for training: Specify the loss and the optimizer.
model.compile({loss: 'meanSquaredError', optimizer: 'sgd'});
// Generate some synthetic data for training.
const xs = tf.tensor2d([1, 2, 3, 4], [4, 1]);
const ys = tf.tensor2d([1, 3, 5, 7], [4, 1]);
// Train the model using the data.
model.fit(xs, ys).then(() => {
// Use the model to do inference on a data point the model hasn't seen before:
model.predict(tf.tensor2d([5], [1, 1])).print();
});
See our tutorials, examples and documentation for more details.
We support porting pre-trained models from:
TensorFlow.js is a part of the TensorFlow ecosystem. For more info:
tfjs tag on the TensorFlow Forum.
I recently used TensorFlow js to create a DCGAN. The architecture was based on a transformer. I read a paper and was trying it out. The network performance ( training ) was incredible. I was not expecting it to even reach 1 epoch but it blew my mind when it finished 2 epochs in 3 hours. Eventually, I had to use pre-trained weights as I could not train it on my old PC. I have to say that the docs ( the official ones ) are incredible, but what caught me by surprise was the fact that the TensorFlow APIs change drastically over the versions. This got me stuck for a while but was able to resolve the problem with the support of the amazing community
I would not personally recommend building your entire ML model using node and for that matter anything other than C or Python due to the huge community that already exists for these languages. But when it comes to quick prototyping or "just getting it to work" TFJs might be a viable option. It harnesses the power of WebGL ( not ideal when compared to OpenGL but still ) to make the whole process much efficient. I wouldn't say it is easy to use ( it is ML after all ) but the API methods are intuitive and learnable.
The single most frequently used word in all the reviews I have done so far is easy to use, but I wouldn't use it for TF. The docs and community are strong but still, you need some good understanding of Math and data science if you want to accomplish something other than transfer learning or building toy models. This might not be surprising to those who have previously worked with neural nets, but they gobble up a lot of CPU and memory but TF somehow manages to optimize it to a great extend.
I've played around with Tensorflow in a side project I had and I've gotta say that it's pretty impressive how it all runs seamlessly in the browser/Node.js and it generally works in a similar manner to how it does on Python. One thing I can see that might be a problem for other devs that use JS as their only programming language is that most of the documentation and guides are about the Python version of it and not the JS version so you might still need to learn some Python to follow up with those learning materials.
I've used TF as a tool to run models in browser. I can't say it easy easy. But for some small models it is a great tool as you would run model on a client side so it would run faster for real time interactions if you compare it to one when you did a request to a server and there you run your python code. I played only with simple one models, but in a plan something hard. They have bunch of good examples that also helps to understand how to use tool. Also maintainers accept your PR or give a good feedback.