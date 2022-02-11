openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@tensorflow/tfjs

by tensorflow
3.12.0 (see all)

A WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78.7K

GitHub Stars

16K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

328

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript WebGL

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/554
Read All Reviews
sneha-subramannian
sunithvs
rohittp0
Moe-Salah
hodovani
nathanwoods0
hacops

Top Feedback

6Easy to Use
6Performant
4Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
3Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

TensorFlow.js

TensorFlow.js is an open-source hardware-accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying machine learning models.

Develop ML in the Browser
Use flexible and intuitive APIs to build models from scratch using the low-level JavaScript linear algebra library or the high-level layers API.

Develop ML in Node.js
Execute native TensorFlow with the same TensorFlow.js API under the Node.js runtime.

Run Existing models
Use TensorFlow.js model converters to run pre-existing TensorFlow models right in the browser.

Retrain Existing models
Retrain pre-existing ML models using sensor data connected to the browser or other client-side data.

About this repo

This repository contains the logic and scripts that combine several packages.

APIs:

Backends/Platforms:

If you care about bundle size, you can import those packages individually.

If you are looking for Node.js support, check out the TensorFlow.js Node directory.

Examples

Check out our examples repository and our tutorials.

Be sure to check out the gallery of all projects related to TensorFlow.js.

Pre-trained models

Be sure to also check out our models repository where we host pre-trained models on NPM.

Benchmarks

  • Local benchmark tool. Use this webpage tool to collect the performance related metrics (speed, memory, etc) of TensorFlow.js models and kernels on your local device with CPU, WebGL or WASM backends. You can benchmark custom models by following this guide.
  • Multi-device benchmark tool. Use this tool to collect the same performance related metrics on a collection of remote devices.

Getting started

There are two main ways to get TensorFlow.js in your JavaScript project: via script tags or by installing it from NPM and using a build tool like Parcel, WebPack, or Rollup.

via Script Tag

Add the following code to an HTML file:

<html>
  <head>
    <!-- Load TensorFlow.js -->
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@tensorflow/tfjs/dist/tf.min.js"> </script>


    <!-- Place your code in the script tag below. You can also use an external .js file -->
    <script>
      // Notice there is no 'import' statement. 'tf' is available on the index-page
      // because of the script tag above.

      // Define a model for linear regression.
      const model = tf.sequential();
      model.add(tf.layers.dense({units: 1, inputShape: [1]}));

      // Prepare the model for training: Specify the loss and the optimizer.
      model.compile({loss: 'meanSquaredError', optimizer: 'sgd'});

      // Generate some synthetic data for training.
      const xs = tf.tensor2d([1, 2, 3, 4], [4, 1]);
      const ys = tf.tensor2d([1, 3, 5, 7], [4, 1]);

      // Train the model using the data.
      model.fit(xs, ys).then(() => {
        // Use the model to do inference on a data point the model hasn't seen before:
        // Open the browser devtools to see the output
        model.predict(tf.tensor2d([5], [1, 1])).print();
      });
    </script>
  </head>

  <body>
  </body>
</html>

Open up that HTML file in your browser, and the code should run!

via NPM

Add TensorFlow.js to your project using yarn or npm. Note: Because we use ES2017 syntax (such as import), this workflow assumes you are using a modern browser or a bundler/transpiler to convert your code to something older browsers understand. See our examples to see how we use Parcel to build our code. However, you are free to use any build tool that you prefer.

import * as tf from '@tensorflow/tfjs';

// Define a model for linear regression.
const model = tf.sequential();
model.add(tf.layers.dense({units: 1, inputShape: [1]}));

// Prepare the model for training: Specify the loss and the optimizer.
model.compile({loss: 'meanSquaredError', optimizer: 'sgd'});

// Generate some synthetic data for training.
const xs = tf.tensor2d([1, 2, 3, 4], [4, 1]);
const ys = tf.tensor2d([1, 3, 5, 7], [4, 1]);

// Train the model using the data.
model.fit(xs, ys).then(() => {
  // Use the model to do inference on a data point the model hasn't seen before:
  model.predict(tf.tensor2d([5], [1, 1])).print();
});

See our tutorials, examples and documentation for more details.

Importing pre-trained models

We support porting pre-trained models from:

Various ops supported in different backends

Please refer below :

Find out more

TensorFlow.js is a part of the TensorFlow ecosystem. For more info:

Thanks, BrowserStack, for providing testing support.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use6
Performant6
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge3
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
sneha v24 Ratings28 Reviews
Computer science passionate
4 months ago

I recently used TensorFlow js to create a DCGAN. The architecture was based on a transformer. I read a paper and was trying it out. The network performance ( training ) was incredible. I was not expecting it to even reach 1 epoch but it blew my mind when it finished 2 epochs in 3 hours. Eventually, I had to use pre-trained weights as I could not train it on my old PC. I have to say that the docs ( the official ones ) are incredible, but what caught me by surprise was the fact that the TensorFlow APIs change drastically over the versions. This got me stuck for a while but was able to resolve the problem with the support of the amazing community

2
vaniakaashvani
crazyankit2470
sunith vs50 Ratings62 Reviews
Computer science student of Cochin university of science and technology.
5 months ago

I would not personally recommend building your entire ML model using node and for that matter anything other than C or Python due to the huge community that already exists for these languages. But when it comes to quick prototyping or "just getting it to work" TFJs might be a viable option. It harnesses the power of WebGL ( not ideal when compared to OpenGL but still ) to make the whole process much efficient. I wouldn't say it is easy to use ( it is ML after all ) but the API methods are intuitive and learnable.

1
sahil-athrij
RohitPayyanur, Kannur, Kerala, India35 Ratings35 Reviews
I am a second year computer science student.
6 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Hard to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

The single most frequently used word in all the reviews I have done so far is easy to use, but I wouldn't use it for TF. The docs and community are strong but still, you need some good understanding of Math and data science if you want to accomplish something other than transfer learning or building toy models. This might not be surprising to those who have previously worked with neural nets, but they gobble up a lot of CPU and memory but TF somehow manages to optimize it to a great extend.

1
riginoommen
Moe Salah113 Ratings86 Reviews
2 months ago

I've played around with Tensorflow in a side project I had and I've gotta say that it's pretty impressive how it all runs seamlessly in the browser/Node.js and it generally works in a similar manner to how it does on Python. One thing I can see that might be a problem for other devs that use JS as their only programming language is that most of the documentation and guides are about the Python version of it and not the JS version so you might still need to learn some Python to follow up with those learning materials.

0
Matvii HodovaniukUkraine52 Ratings38 Reviews
January 11, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

I've used TF as a tool to run models in browser. I can't say it easy easy. But for some small models it is a great tool as you would run model on a client side so it would run faster for real time interactions if you compare it to one when you did a request to a server and there you run your python code. I played only with simple one models, but in a plan something hard. They have bunch of good examples that also helps to understand how to use tool. Also maintainers accept your PR or give a good feedback.

0

Alternatives

thr
threeJavaScript 3D Library.
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
30Performant
cesiumAn open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps :earth_americas:
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
mapbox-glInteractive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
587K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
pha
phaserPhaser is a fun, free and fast 2D game framework for making HTML5 games for desktop and mobile web browsers, supporting Canvas and WebGL rendering.
GitHub Stars
31K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
67
Top Feedback
8Performant
7Easy to Use
6Responsive Maintainers
@tensorflow/tfjs-backend-webglA WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
83K
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial