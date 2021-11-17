Hardhat plugin for integration with Tenderly.
This plugin will help you verify your Solidity contracts, as well as allow you to privately push contracts to Tenderly.
npm install --save-dev @tenderly/hardhat-tenderly
And add the following statement to your
hardhat.config.js:
require("@tenderly/hardhat-tenderly");
Or, if you are using typescript:
import "@tenderly/hardhat-tenderly"
This plugin adds the
tenderly:verify task to Hardhat:
Usage: hardhat [GLOBAL OPTIONS] tenderly:verify ...contracts
POSITIONAL ARGUMENTS:
contracts Addresses and names of contracts that will be verified formatted ContractName=Address
tenderly-verify: Verifies contracts on Tenderly
And the
tenderly:push task:
Usage: hardhat [GLOBAL OPTIONS] tenderly:push ...contracts
POSITIONAL ARGUMENTS:
contracts Addresses and names of contracts that will be verified formatted ContractName=Address
tenderly-push: Privately pushes contracts to Tenderly
This plugin extends the Hardhat Runtime Environment by adding a
tenderly field
whose type is
Tenderly.
This field has the
verify and
push methods.
This is an example on how you can call it from your scripts (using ethers to deploy a contract):
const Greeter = await ethers.getContractFactory("Greeter");
const greeter = await Greeter.deploy("Hello, Hardhat!");
await greeter.deployed()
await hre.tenderly.verify({
name: "Greeter",
address: greeter.address,
})
Both functions accept variadic parameters:
const contracts = [
{
name: "Greeter",
address: "123"
},
{
name: "Greeter2",
address: "456"
}]
await hre.tenderly.verify(...contracts)
This plugin extends the
HardhatConfig object with optional
project and
username fields.
This is an example of how to set it:
module.exports = {
tenderly: {
project: "",
username: "",
}
};
For this plugin to function you need to create a
config.yaml file at
$HOME/.tenderly/config.yaml or
%HOMEPATH%\.tenderly\config.yaml and add an
access_key field to it:
access_key: super_secret_access_key
You can find the access token on the Tenderly dashboard, under Settings -> Authorization.
Alternatively, this step can be skipped by doing
tenderly login on the
tenderly-cli
After this you can access Tenderly through the Hardhat Runtime Environment anywhere you need it (tasks, scripts, tests, etc).