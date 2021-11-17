Hardhat plugin for integration with Tenderly.

What

This plugin will help you verify your Solidity contracts, as well as allow you to privately push contracts to Tenderly.

Installation

npm install --save-dev @tenderly/hardhat-tenderly

And add the following statement to your hardhat.config.js :

require ( "@tenderly/hardhat-tenderly" );

Or, if you are using typescript:

import "@tenderly/hardhat-tenderly"

Tasks

This plugin adds the tenderly:verify task to Hardhat:

Usage : hardhat [GLOBAL OPTIONS] tenderly:verify ...contracts POSITIONAL ARGUMENTS: contracts Addresses and names of contracts that will be verified formatted ContractName= Address tenderly-verify: Verifies contracts on Tenderly

And the tenderly:push task:

Usage : hardhat [GLOBAL OPTIONS] tenderly:push ...contracts POSITIONAL ARGUMENTS: contracts Addresses and names of contracts that will be verified formatted ContractName =Address tenderly - push: Privately pushes contracts to Tenderly

Environment extensions

This plugin extends the Hardhat Runtime Environment by adding a tenderly field whose type is Tenderly .

This field has the verify and push methods.

This is an example on how you can call it from your scripts (using ethers to deploy a contract):

const Greeter = await ethers.getContractFactory( "Greeter" ); const greeter = await Greeter.deploy( "Hello, Hardhat!" ); await greeter.deployed() await hre.tenderly.verify({ name : "Greeter" , address : greeter.address, })

Both functions accept variadic parameters:

const contracts = [ { name : "Greeter" , address : "123" }, { name : "Greeter2" , address : "456" }] await hre.tenderly.verify(...contracts)

Configuration

This plugin extends the HardhatConfig object with optional project and username fields.

This is an example of how to set it:

module .exports = { tenderly : { project : "" , username : "" , } };

Usage

For this plugin to function you need to create a config.yaml file at $HOME/.tenderly/config.yaml or %HOMEPATH%\.tenderly\config.yaml and add an access_key field to it:

access_key: super_secret_access_key

You can find the access token on the Tenderly dashboard, under Settings -> Authorization.

Alternatively, this step can be skipped by doing tenderly login on the tenderly-cli

After this you can access Tenderly through the Hardhat Runtime Environment anywhere you need it (tasks, scripts, tests, etc).