@telusdigital/tds

by telus
1.0.31

TELUS Design System Core Components

331

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

104

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

TELUS Design System

TELUS Design System license

Github Actions Commitizen friendly code style: prettier

TELUS Design System core components (TDS)

As of April 2020, the TELUS Design System will be maintained with reduced capacity until further notice. Full details are available on the TELUS Slack. Please see our contact us page for more information on how to get support.

At this time, we highly encourage teams to use existing TDS components, and continue sharing UI patterns to drive consistent digital customer experiences.

The TELUS Design System (TDS) is a set of living guidelines that communicates our brand promise through our digital experiences. It's a holistic platform that integrates documentation, guidelines and design management that serves as single source for digital design guidelines, code patterns and UI elements.

TDS is intended for use by TELUS employees and approved vendors.

Active maintainers

The following group are the active maintainers of this project, and have merge rights accordingly. Please reach out to them if you have questions or need support for your contribution to the TELUS Design System.

MemberRoleSlackGitHub
Bill SomenDeveloper@Bill Somen@billtelus
Jordan RaffoulDeveloper@Jordan Raffoul@jraff
Christina LoDesign Lead@Christina L.@Christina-Lo
Donna VitanDesign@donnavitan@donnavitan

Contributors

Laura Cabrera
Laura Cabrera
 Marco Donnici
Marco Donnici
 Jordan Raffoul
Jordan Raffoul
 Enrico Sacchetti
Enrico Sacchetti
 Ryan Oglesby
Ryan Oglesby
 Tom Harrison
Tom Harrison
 Ani
Ani
Bo Xing
Bo Xing
 Nicholas Mak
Nicholas Mak
 Edivan Silva
Edivan Silva
 Andrew Lam
Andrew Lam
 Alessio Carnevale
Alessio Carnevale
 Ally Hui
Ally Hui
 Varun Jain
Varun Jain
Elliott Ro
Elliott Ro
 claflamme
claflamme
 Malika Mariah Lim
Malika Mariah Lim
 saulfougnier
saulfougnier
 Jack Reeves
Jack Reeves
 James Atherton Kent
James Atherton Kent
 Dan Park
Dan Park
Christina L.
Christina L.
 Guilherme Blanco
Guilherme Blanco
 Phil Dufault
Phil Dufault
 Rob Brander
Rob Brander
 Sayde Deng
Sayde Deng
 Alfred Choi
Alfred Choi
 Brendan Betts
Brendan Betts
Ian McGonigle
Ian McGonigle
 Jeffrey Chang
Jeffrey Chang
 Jonathan Palma
Jonathan Palma
 Josh Arndt
Josh Arndt
 Kinnan Kwok
Kinnan Kwok
 jack
jack
 nealmcgann
nealmcgann
Sean McCullough
Sean McCullough
 Affan Sajid
Affan Sajid
 Ahmad Nassri
Ahmad Nassri
 Bradley Rastrullo
Bradley Rastrullo
 Chris Tafts
Chris Tafts
 Colton Buchanan
Colton Buchanan
 David DeAngelis
David DeAngelis
Derek Kramer
Derek Kramer
 Donna Vitan
Donna Vitan
 Drew Minns
Drew Minns
 Ed Thome
Ed Thome
 Jeffrey Chang
Jeffrey Chang
 Kyle Spaans
Kyle Spaans
 Reza Sadr
Reza Sadr
Rodrigo Maia
Rodrigo Maia
 Sebastian Krumhausen
Sebastian Krumhausen
 Suet Yi Lee
Suet Yi Lee
 Travis Allan
Travis Allan
 aquirkles
aquirkles
 gfroome
gfroome
 Prashant Kandathil
Prashant Kandathil
Hamed Mamdoohi
Hamed Mamdoohi
 DougL
DougL
 Stuart Wilson
Stuart Wilson
 mburtch
mburtch
 Mike Bunce
Mike Bunce
 Can Rozanes
Can Rozanes
 sudhirraivns0103
sudhirraivns0103

