The Kendo UI Default Theme is a SCSS-based theme for the Kendo UI components.

License

This package is part of the following suites:

All available Kendo UI commercial licenses may be obtained at http://www.telerik.com/purchase/kendo-ui.

If you do not own a commercial license, the usage of this software shall be governed by the Apache License, Version 2.0.

Basic Usage

For more information on how to implement the Default theme in your project, refer to the following articles:

Customization

To customize the Default Theme in one swoop, use the colors which are defined in the scss/_variables.scss file. Any change you make to the content of this file is propagated to every component.

To style a specific component, apply the variables which are used in its specific .scss file.

After you build the theme by running the npm run build command, the complete theme that you can use in your project will be available in the dist/all.css file.

Development

The styles are split into components and the dependencies are managed by the import-once mixin. When you configure the styles, define them within an import-once block. In this way, when required from multiple files, they are bundled once.

During development, the SCSS files are linted on every commit and built on every push command. To test the theme package against a component, link the theme in the components package.

Browser-specific properties are generated at build-time through the PostCSS autoprefixer.

Embedding Resources

The embedding of resources, such as images or fonts, avoids hosting-related issues when your project consumes the theme. For more details, refer to issue #41.

To update the embedded resources in your project:

Run the npm run embed-assets task. As a result, the task generates a file with the same name, which registers a Base64-encoded version in the $data-uris SCSS map. For example, the foo.woff font file will receive a foo.scss file, which can later be imported through @import './font/foo'; . Inline the Base64 version through map-get( $data-uris, 'WebComponentsIcons.woff' ) .

Documenting Variables

The available variables for customizing the Default theme are listed in the article on Default variables. The file is generated from the SCSS source files by running the npm run api command.

To document a variable, use triple-slash comments ( /// ) before its definition.

$foo: 42 ! default ;

To group variables, use the @group directive.

$foo: 42 ! default ; $bar: 1024 ! default ;

To change the layout or the front meter of the generated help topic, change the build/customization.md.hbs source file.

