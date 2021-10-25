Kendo UI Internationalization

This repository contains the source code and documentation of the Kendo UI Internationalization package.

It includes methods for parsing and formatting dates and numbers by using Unicode Common Locale Data Repository (CLDR) data. These methods are split into the following modules:

Basic Usage

CLDR Data

To download the full CDLR database, you need to install the cldr-data module by running the following command.

npm install --save cldr-data

To apply the methods for different locales, load the likelySubtags and the locale data by using the load method.

Additionally, the library requires you to load:

The supplemental currencyData for the default currency formatting.

for the default currency formatting. The weekData for the day of week formatting.

import { load } from '@telerik/kendo-intl' ; load( require ( "cldr-data/supplemental/likelySubtags.json" ), require ( "cldr-data/supplemental/currencyData.json" ), require ( "cldr-data/supplemental/weekData.json" ), require ( "cldr-data/main/bg/numbers.json" ), require ( "cldr-data/main/bg/currencies.json" ), require ( "cldr-data/main/bg/ca-gregorian.json" ), require ( "cldr-data/main/bg/dateFields.json" ), require ( "cldr-data/main/bg/timeZoneNames.json" ) );

For more examples and available configuration options, refer to the article on CLDR Data.

Date parsing converts a string into a Date object by using the specific settings of the locale.

import { parseDate } from '@telerik/kendo-intl' ; parseDate( "11/6/2000" , [ "G" , "d" ]); parseDate( "Montag, 6.11.2000" , "EEEE, d.MM.y" , "de" ); parseDate( "2000-11-06T10:30Z" );

For more examples and available configuration options, refer to the article on date parsing.

Date formatting converts a Date object into a human-readable string by using the specific settings of the locale.

import { formatDate } from '@telerik/kendo-intl' ; formatDate( new Date ( 2000 , 10 , 6 ), "d" ); formatDate( new Date ( 2000 , 10 , 6 ), "yMd" , "de" ); formatDate( new Date ( 2000 , 10 , 6 ), "EEEE, d.MM.y" , "bg" );

For more examples and available configuration options, refer to the article on date formatting.

Number Parsing

Number parsing converts a string into a Number object by using the specific settings of the locale.

import { parseNumber } from '@telerik/kendo-intl' ; parseNumber( "12.22" ); parseNumber( "1.212,22 €" , "de" ); parseNumber( "10.22 %" ); parseNumber( "1,0000123e+4" , "bg" );

For more examples and available configuration options, refer to the article on number parsing.

Number Formatting

Number formatting converts a Number object into a human-readable string using the specific settings of the locale.

import { formatNumber } from '@telerik/kendo-intl' ; formatNumber( 1234.567 , "n2" ); formatNumber( 1234.567 , "c" , "de" ); formatNumber( 1234.567 , { style : "currency" , currency : "USD" , currencyDisplay : "displayName" }, "bg" ); formatNumber( 2345678 , "##,#.00" );

For more examples and available configuration options, refer to the article on number formatting.

General Formatting

General formatting provides methods for independent placeholder and type formatting by using the specific settings of the locale.

import { format, toString } from '@telerik/kendo-intl' ; format( 'Date: {0:d} - Price: {1:c}' , [ new Date (), 10.5 ], "en" ) toString( 10.5 , "c" , "bg" ); toString( new Date (), "d" );

For more examples and available configuration options, refer to the article on general formatting.

Installation