We are not far from the first official version of the code generators, but meanwhile, keep in mind that some of the parts of the ecosystem are experimental.
teleportHQ is a low-code platform that enables teams to build applications via a familiar design tool interface, in real-time.
This repository holds the code generators that power the visual editor of the platform.
https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/3997538/123211638-63efaa00-d4cc-11eb-90b1-49bd61a95732.mp4
The glue between the platform and the code generators is the UIDL Standard. The UIDL defines the user interfaces in an abstract way, independent of any framework or even the web platform itself. Starting from the UIDL, you can convert that abstraction into different flavors of coding (e.g. React, Vue, WebComponents etc.).
These code generators are part of a larger ecosystem, which we're actively building in an effort to streamline the creation of web and mobile applications. You can read more about our inception in this article.
The philosophy behind the code generators is:
React, can also be built with
Vue or on top of the
Web Components standard - we support multiple targets
Read more about the UIDL Standard.
The easiest way to jump into the teleport ecosystem is to try out one of the pre-configured component generators:
npm install @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-react
npm install @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-vue
npm install @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-angular
npm install @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-stencil
npm install @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-preact
npm install @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-reactnative
or using yarn:
yarn add @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-react
yarn add @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-vue
yarn add @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-angular
yarn add @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-stencil
yarn add @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-preact
yarn add @teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-reactnative
For generating a simple component, you have to start from a component UIDL:
{
"name": "My First Component",
"node": {
"type": "element",
"content": {
"elementType": "text",
"children": [
{
"type": "static",
"content": "Hello World!"
}
]
}
}
}
Using the pre-configured component generators is as easy as calling an async function:
import ReactGenerator from '@teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-react'
const uidl = { ... } // your sample here
const { files } = await ReactGenerator.generateComponent(uidl)
console.log(files[0].content)
The console output will be something like:
import React from 'react'
const MyFirstComponent = (props) => {
return <span>Hello World!</span>
}
export default MyFirstComponent
For other frameworks, just switch the package:
import VueGenerator from '@teleporthq/teleport-component-generator-vue'
const uidl = { ... } // your sample here
const { files } = await VueGenerator.generateComponent(uidl)
console.log(files[0].content)
The console output will be something like:
<template>
<span>Hello World!</span>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'MyFirstComponent',
}
</script>
You can play with the UIDL structure and also observe the generated code in the online REPL. While there, can also check different examples of components written in the UIDL format.
The teleport ecosystem consists of three main categories of packages: component generators, project generators and project packers.
We have official component generators for a couple of popular web frontend frameworks, but we are actively working on supporting mobile application with
react-native. Check out the official docs for an in depth understanding of the architecture behind the component generators.
All the component generators are exposing an instance of the
teleport-component-generator package. You can also install this package and build your own generator with plugins, mappings and postprocessors.
In the docs, you'll find a complete guide on how to build your custom component generator.
teleport-component-generator-react - with styling:
css-modules,
styled-components,
styled-jsx, etc.
teleport-component-generator-vue - generating standard
.vue files
teleport-component-generator-angular - generates
.ts,
.html and
.css files
teleport-component-generator-preact - similar to
react, with a bunch of styling options
teleport-component-generator-stencil - (experimental) - generates
.tsx files and standard
.css files
teleport-component-generator-react-native - (experimental)
teleport-component-generator-html - (experimental)
teleport-component-generator-svelte - (coming soon)
Here's a list of functionalities that the UIDL and the component generators are supporting at the moment, besides the obvious presentational layer:
Project generators rely on a
ProjectUIDL input and on a project strategy. The
ProjectUIDL will contain all the information about routing, pages, components and global settings. The strategy will tell the generators where to put each file and which component generator to use.
The generators will output an abstract structure with folders and files, without writing anything to disk. The project packer is tasked with taking the output of a project generator and publishing it somewhere.
Check the official guides on how to use an existing project generator or how to create your custom configuration
teleport-project-generator-react -
react +
react-router and
css-modules on top of
create-react-app
teleport-project-generator-next - based on Next.js
teleport-project-generator-vue - with a structure starting from the
vue-cli
teleport-project-generator-nuxt - based on Nuxt.js
teleport-project-generator-preact - based on the preact-cli
teleport-project-generator-angular - based on the
angular-cli
teleport-project-generator-gatsby
teleport-project-generator-gridsome
teleport-project-generator-stencil (experimental)
teleport-project-generator-react-native (experimental)
teleport-project-generator-html (experimental)
Besides the regular files and folders generated at the end of the process, project generators are also taking care of:
package.json.
index.html or something that is framework specific).
Once a generator created the code for the components and pages, the project packer will take that output, put it on top of an existing project template, add any local assets required and then will pass the entire result to a publisher. The publishers are specialized in deploying the entire folder structure to a 3rd party like
vercel or
github, or in creating an in-memory
zip file or simply writing the folder to
disk.
teleport-publisher-vercel
teleport-publisher-github
teleport-publisher-codesandbox
teleport-publisher-zip
teleport-publisher-disk
teleport-publisher-netlify (coming soon)
A few useful links to get you up to speed with the entire teleport ecosystem:
This project uses:
In order to give it a spin locally, we recommend using
yarn, as it integrates better with
lerna and all the contributors are using it:
yarn
This installs the dependencies in the root folder, but also creates the symlinks between the independent modules inside the
packages folder.
To complete the lerna setup, you need to run:
yarn build
This will run the
build task inside each individual package, creating the output
lib folder. We have two outputs for each package:
cjs - common js style modules and
esm - modern es modules. If you want to speed up your build time, you can run just
build:cjs to avoid the
esm build.
Running the test suite:
yarn test
yarn test:coverage
Furthermore, there's a
private package inside the lerna folder called
teleport-test. That packages can be used to test the code/file generation process with any flavor of project/component generator. In order to give it a spin you will have to:
cd packages/teleport-test
npm run standalone
The standalone version uses the
teleport-code-generator package and the statically declared templates. To test with the github templates and the custom packer instance, you have to:
cp config.example.json config.json
You will have to replace the placeholder with your own github token. Then you can run it with:
npm run packer
This version of the packer uses the UIDLs from the
examples/uidl-sample. If the process runs successfully, you will see the responoses from the project packer in the format:
{ success: true, payload: 'dist' }. The task uses the
teleport-publisher-disk package and generates four different project files in the
dist folder.
Please open an issue for any irregularity, potential bug that you find while running this, or if you simply have any questions or curiosities about this project.
It's not just our code that's open source, we're also planning the development of the code generators on GitHub. We have a number of issues opened and we expect further contributions on this.
We're especially interested in opening discussions around the issues tagged with the
discussion label.
The official release will be a switch to version
1.0. ETA for this is around the end of 2019.
We'd be super happy to have community involvement around this project. We strongly believe in the power of open source, so we're planning on building the best possible code generators, together with the entire development community.
We envision different types of involvement from this point on:
