Darcula theme for Jupyterlab. Modelled after the classic Intellij theme. Now with support for all JupyterLab 2.x and 3.x versions!
With
pip:
pip install theme-darcula
With
mamba:
mamba install -c conda-forge theme-darcula
With
conda:
conda install -c conda-forge theme-darcula
For Jupyterlab < 3
jupyter labextension install @telamonian/theme-darcula
Enable dark scrollbars by clicking on Settings -> JupyterLab Theme -> Theme Scrollbars in the JupyterLab menus.
For a development install (requires JupyterLab 2.0.0 or later), do the following in the repository directory:
jlpm build:dev
To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app:
jlpm build
jupyter lab build
This was the first JupyterLab theme that included dark scrollbars. As of JupyterLab 1.0, the dark scrollbars feature from this theme was incorporated into JupyterLab core, as part of @jupyterlab/application/style/scrollbar.css.
JupyterLab itself now supports dark scrollbars for dark themes in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. See here and here for more info on how this is done.