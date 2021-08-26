Darcula theme for Jupyterlab. Modelled after the classic Intellij theme. Now with support for all JupyterLab 2.x and 3.x versions!

Prerequisites

JupyterLab

Installation

With pip :

pip install theme-darcula

With mamba :

mamba install -c conda-forge theme-darcula

With conda :

conda install -c conda-forge theme-darcula

For Jupyterlab < 3

jupyter labextension install @telamonian/theme-darcula

Dark scrollbars

Enable dark scrollbars by clicking on Settings -> JupyterLab Theme -> Theme Scrollbars in the JupyterLab menus.

Development

For a development install (requires JupyterLab 2.0.0 or later), do the following in the repository directory:

jlpm build:dev

To rebuild the package and the JupyterLab app:

jlpm build jupyter lab build

History

This was the first JupyterLab theme that included dark scrollbars. As of JupyterLab 1.0, the dark scrollbars feature from this theme was incorporated into JupyterLab core, as part of @jupyterlab/application/style/scrollbar.css.

JupyterLab itself now supports dark scrollbars for dark themes in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. See here and here for more info on how this is done.