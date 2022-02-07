Tekton Dashboard is a general purpose, web-based UI for Tekton Pipelines and Tekton triggers resources.
It allows users to manage and view Tekton resource creation, execution, and completion.
Among other things, the Tekton Dashboard supports:
|Version
|Docs
|Pipelines
|Triggers
|HEAD
|Docs @ HEAD
|v0.25.x - v0.32.x
|v0.15.x - 0.18.x
|v0.24.1
|Docs @ v0.24.1
|v0.25.x - v0.32.x
|v0.15.x - 0.18.x
|v0.23.0
|Docs @ v0.23.0
|v0.25.x - v0.30.x
|v0.15.x - 0.17.x
|v0.22.0
|Docs @ v0.22.0
|v0.25.x - v0.29.x
|v0.15.x - 0.17.x
|v0.21.0
|Docs @ v0.21.0
|v0.20.x - v0.28.x
|v0.10.x - 0.16.x
|v0.20.0
|Docs @ v0.20.0
|v0.20.x - v0.27.x
|v0.10.x - 0.16.x
|v0.19.0
|Docs @ v0.19.0
|v0.20.x - v0.26.x
|v0.10.x - 0.15.x
|v0.18.1
|Docs @ v0.18.1
|v0.20.x - v0.25.x
|v0.10.x - 0.14.x
|v0.17.0
|Docs @ v0.17.0
|v0.20.x - v0.24.x
|v0.10.x - 0.14.x
|v0.16.1
|Docs @ v0.16.1
|v0.20.x - v0.23.x
|v0.10.x - 0.13.x
|v0.15.0
|Docs @ v0.15.0
|v0.20.x - v0.22.x
|v0.10.x - 0.12.x
|v0.14.0
|Docs @ v0.14.0
|v0.11.x - v0.20.x
|v0.5.x - 0.11.x
|v0.13.0
|Docs @ v0.13.0
|v0.11.x - v0.20.x
|v0.5.x - 0.10.x
|v0.12.0
|Docs @ v0.12.0
|v0.11.x - v0.19.x
|v0.5.x - 0.10.x
|v0.11.1
|Docs @ v0.11.1
|v0.11.x - v0.18.x
|v0.5.x - 0.9.x
|v0.10.2
|Docs @ v0.10.2
|v0.11.x - v0.17.x
|v0.5.x - 0.9.x
|v0.9.0
|Docs @ v0.9.0
|v0.11.x - v0.15.x
|v0.5.x - 0.7.x
|v0.8.2
|Docs @ v0.8.2
|v0.11.x - v0.14.x
|v0.5.x - 0.6.x
|v0.7.1
|Docs @ v0.7.1
|v0.11.x - v0.13.x
|v0.5.x - 0.6.x
|v0.6.1.5
|Docs @ v0.6.1.5
|v0.11.x - v0.12.x
|v0.4.x
It is strongly recommended to use the v0.6.1.4 release or newer for Tekton Pipelines v0.11.x and v0.12.x and Tekton Triggers v0.4.
This is a critically important security release
Earlier versions are deprecated and should be used for development or isolated usage only
|Version
|Docs
|Pipelines
|Triggers
|v0.24.0
|Docs @ v0.24.0
|v0.25.x - v0.32.x
|v0.15.x - 0.18.x
|v0.18.0
|Docs @ v0.18.0
|v0.20.x - v0.25.x
|v0.10.x - 0.14.x
|v0.16.0
|Docs @ v0.16.0
|v0.20.x - v0.23.x
|v0.10.x - 0.13.x
|v0.11.0
|Docs @ v0.11.0
|v0.11.x - v0.18.x
|v0.5.x - 0.9.x
|v0.10.1
|Docs @ v0.10.1
|v0.11.x - v0.17.x
|v0.5.x - 0.8.x
|v0.10.0
|Docs @ v0.10.0
|v0.11.x - v0.17.x
|v0.5.x - 0.8.x
|v0.8.0
|Docs @ v0.8.0
|v0.11.x - v0.14.x
|v0.5.x - 0.6.x
|v0.7.0
|Docs @ v0.7.0
|v0.11.x - v0.13.x
|v0.4.x - 0.5.x
|v0.6.1.4
|Docs @ v0.6.1.4
|v0.11.x
|v0.4.x
|v0.6.0
|v0.11.x
|v0.3.x
|v0.5.3
|v0.10.x
|v0.3.x
|v0.5.2
|v0.10.x
|v0.2.x
|v0.5.0
|v0.10.x
|v0.1
|v0.4.1
|v0.8.0
|v0.1
|v0.3.0
|v0.8.0
|v0.1
|v0.2.1
|v0.7.0
|v0.1.1
|v0.5.2
The Tekton Dashboard has been tested on modern evergreen browsers.
It generally supports the current and previous stable versions of:
Older versions or other browsers may work, but some features may be missing or not function as expected.
We are so excited to have you !
Except as otherwise noted, the content of this page is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.
Code samples are licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.