Tekton Dashboard

Tekton Dashboard is a general purpose, web-based UI for Tekton Pipelines and Tekton triggers resources.

It allows users to manage and view Tekton resource creation, execution, and completion.

Among other things, the Tekton Dashboard supports:

Filtering resources by label

Realtime view of PipelineRun and TaskRun logs

View resource details and YAML

Show resources for the whole cluster or limit visibility to a particular namespace

Import resources directly from a git repository

Adding functionality through extensions

Start using Tekton Dashboard

Which version should I use?

Browser support

The Tekton Dashboard has been tested on modern evergreen browsers.

It generally supports the current and previous stable versions of:

Google Chrome (Windows, macOS, Linux)

Mozilla Firefox (Windows, macOS, Linux)

Apple Safari (macOS)

Microsoft Edge (Windows)

Older versions or other browsers may work, but some features may be missing or not function as expected.

Want to contribute

We are so excited to have you !

See CONTRIBUTING.md for an overview of our processes

See DEVELOPMENT.md for how to get started

Look at our good first issues and our help wanted issues

Except as otherwise noted, the content of this page is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.

Code samples are licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.