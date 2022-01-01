openbase logo
fes

@tedconf/fessonia

by Ryan B. Harvey
2.2.1 (see all)

A node module easing the burden of automating ffmpeg from node.js

Downloads/wk

849

0

License

MIT

Readme

Fessonia: easing the burden of automating ffmpeg from node.js

Build Status Node Versions Supported Dependencies Version All Contributors

Fessonia is a node module for working with FFmpeg, allowing for modeling inputs, outputs, filtergraphs, and entire ffmpeg commands in JavaScript code.

Getting Started

For a quick intro to the library, take a look at the Getting Started with Fessonia tutorial.

About the Library

For an introduction to the design approach of the library, the goals, and other assorted information, take a look at the About Fessonia doc.

Contributing

Your contributions are welcome! To get started developing on this library, take a look at the Contributing doc.

A big thanks goes to all those who have already contributed!

License

This project was made with ♥️ by TED, and is licensed under the MIT license. For more details, see the License file.

