Fessonia is a node module for working with FFmpeg, allowing for modeling inputs, outputs, filtergraphs, and entire ffmpeg commands in JavaScript code.

For a quick intro to the library, take a look at the Getting Started with Fessonia tutorial.

For an introduction to the design approach of the library, the goals, and other assorted information, take a look at the About Fessonia doc.

Your contributions are welcome!

A big thanks goes to all those who have already contributed!

This project was made with ♥️ by TED, and is licensed under the MIT license. For more details, see the License file.