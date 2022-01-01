Fessonia is a node module for working with FFmpeg, allowing for modeling inputs, outputs, filtergraphs, and entire ffmpeg commands in JavaScript code.
For a quick intro to the library, take a look at the Getting Started with Fessonia tutorial.
For an introduction to the design approach of the library, the goals, and other assorted information, take a look at the About Fessonia doc.
Your contributions are welcome! To get started developing on this library, take a look at the Contributing doc.
A big thanks goes to all those who have already contributed!
This project was made with ♥️ by TED, and is licensed under the MIT license. For more details, see the License file.