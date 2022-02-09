git clone git@github.com:bitpay/bitcore.git
git checkout master
npm install
{
"bitcoreNode": {
"chains": {
"BTC": {
"mainnet": {
"chainSource": "p2p",
"trustedPeers": [
{
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 20008
}
],
"rpc": {
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 20009,
"username": "username",
"password": "password"
}
},
"regtest": {
"chainSource": "p2p",
"trustedPeers": [
{
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 20020
}
],
"rpc": {
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 20021,
"username": "username",
"password": "password"
}
}
},
"BCH": {
"mainnet": {
"parentChain": "BTC",
"forkHeight": 478558,
"trustedPeers": [
{
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 30008
}
],
"rpc": {
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 30009,
"username": "username",
"password": "password"
}
},
"regtest": {
"chainSource": "p2p",
"trustedPeers": [
{
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 30020
}
],
"rpc": {
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 30021,
"username": "username",
"password": "password"
}
}
}
}
}
}
whitelist=127.0.0.1
txindex=0
listen=1
server=1
irc=1
upnp=1
# Make sure port & rpcport matches the
# bitcore.config.json ports for BTC mainnet
# if using Bitcoin Core v0.17+ prefix
# [main]
port=20008
rpcport=20009
rpcallowip=127.0.0.1
rpcuser=username
rpcpassword=password
# Path to your bitcoin application and path to the config above
/Applications/Bitcoin-Qt.app/Contents/MacOS/Bitcoin-Qt -datadir=/Users/username/blockchains/bitcoin-core/networks/mainnet/
npm run node
See CONTRIBUTING.md on the main bitcore repo for information about how to contribute.
Code released under the MIT license.
Copyright 2013-2019 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc.