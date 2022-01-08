Release GitHub Actions

This is a GitHub Actions that automates the release of GitHub Actions .

Once you create a new tag, this action will automatically

Run build Create branch for release Change tags to release branch If there is release which has same tag name and has been published, re-publish it (Because if the tag is changed, the release will be in a draft state).

Usage

e.g. .github/workflows/release.yml

on: create name: Release jobs: release: name: Release GitHub Actions runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: technote-space/release-github-actions@v6

More details of target event

CLI Tool

Screenshot

Options

name description default required e.g. BUILD_COMMAND Build command

More details of execute command yarn build:all CLEAN_TARGETS Files or directories to clean before release (Comma separated)

Absolute path and .. are not permitted to use.

More details of execute command .[!.]*,__tests__,docs,src,*.js,*.ts,*.json,*.lock,*.yml,*.yaml true .[!.]*,*.txt PACKAGE_MANAGER Package manager to use to install dependencies

If there is yarn.lock or package-lock.json , the action automatically determines the package manager to use, but this option can be used to specify it explicitly.

（ npm or yarn ） yarn COMMIT_MESSAGE Commit message feat: build for release true feat: release COMMIT_NAME Commit name github-actions[bot] true COMMIT_EMAIL Commit email 41898282+github-actions[bot]@users.noreply.github.com true BRANCH_NAME Branch name for GitHub Actions release gh-actions true gh-actions/${MAJOR}/${MINOR}/${PATCH} BUILD_COMMAND_TARGET Command for search build command prepare, build, production, prod, package, pack compile ALLOW_MULTIPLE_BUILD_COMMANDS Whether to allow run multiple build commands. true false CREATE_MAJOR_VERSION_TAG Whether to create major version tag (e.g. v1)

Detail of tags true false CREATE_MINOR_VERSION_TAG Whether to create minor version tag (e.g. v1.2)

Detail of tags true false CREATE_PATCH_VERSION_TAG Whether to create patch version tag (e.g. v1.2.3)

Detail of tags true false FETCH_DEPTH Limit fetching to the specified number of commits from the tip of each remote branch history 3 5 TEST_TAG_PREFIX Prefix for test tag test/ CLEAN_TEST_TAG Whether to clean test tag false true ORIGINAL_TAG_PREFIX Prefix to add when leaving the original tag original/ DELETE_NODE_MODULES Whether to delete node_modules false true GITHUB_TOKEN Access token ${{github.token}} true ${{secrets.ACCESS_TOKEN}}

Execute commands

Build

If package.json includes prepare , build , production , prod , package or pack in scripts, the commands are used for build. (You can change this with BUILD_COMMAND_TARGET)

If command does not have install command like npm run install or yarn install , install commands are added.

so if BUILD_COMMAND is not provided and package.json has build script, the following commands are executed for build.

so if BUILD_COMMAND is not provided and package.json has build script, the following commands are executed for build.

yarn install yarn build yarn install --production

If build and pack are included, the commands are:

yarn install yarn build yarn pack yarn install --production

Delete files

To execute GitHub Actions , src files used for build , test files , test settings , etc. are not required.

And GitHub Actions is downloaded every time when it is used, so fewer files are better.

CLEAN_TARGETS option is used for this purpose.

default: .[!.]*,__tests__,docs,src,*.js,*.ts,*.json,*.lock,*.yml,*.yaml

rm -rdf .[!.]* rm -rdf *.js rm -rdf *.ts rm -rdf *.json rm -rdf *.lock rm -rdf *.yml rm -rdf *.yaml rm -rdf __tests__ docs src

(action.yml is not subject to deletion.)

The default setting assumes the use of Action template for TypeScript or Action template for JavaScript .

https://github.com/actions/typescript-action

https://github.com/actions/javascript-action

However, these templates have security issues etc, you must do the following.

Action template for JavaScript

If a pull request includes a built file, it is highly likely that even malicious code will be missed in a review, so you need to fix .gitignore as follows:

.gitignore

+ /dist

Action template for TypeScript

Since processing by ncc is unnecessary, delete the related commands and packages and modify action.yml to use script built with tsc .

action.yml

name: 'Your name here' description: 'Provide a description here' author: 'Your name or organization here' inputs: myInput: # change this description: 'input description here' default: 'default value if applicable' runs: using: 'node12' - main: 'dist/index.js' + main: 'lib/main.js'

package.json

"scripts": { "build": "tsc", "format": "prettier --write **/*.ts", "format-check": "prettier --check **/*.ts", "lint": "eslint src/**/*.ts", - "package": "ncc build --source-map --license licenses.txt", - "test": "jest", - "all": "npm run build && npm run format && npm run lint && npm run package && npm test" + "test": "jest" },

"devDependencies": { "@types/jest": "^26.0.10", "@types/node": "^14.6.0", "@typescript-eslint/parser": "^3.10.1", - "@vercel/ncc": "^0.23.0", "eslint": "^7.7.0", "eslint-plugin-github": "^4.1.1", "eslint-plugin-jest": "^23.20.0", "jest": "^24.9.0", "jest-circus": "^26.4.2", "js-yaml": "^3.14.0", "prettier": "2.1.1", "ts-jest": "^24.3.0", "typescript": "^4.0.2" }

You can see an example of GitHub Actions with unnecessary files deleted below.

https://github.com/technote-space/release-github-actions/tree/gh-actions

Action event details

Target events

eventName: action condition push: * condition release: published condition create: * condition

condition

tags semantic versioning tag (e.g. v1.2.3 ) test tag (e.g. test/v1.2.3 )



Motivation

Releasing GitHub Actions needs all build files and dependencies like node_modules , but are not usually committed.

So if you want to release GitHub Actions , you have to do following steps.

Develop locally on the branch for develop Build for release Commit all source code including dependencies like node_modules to branch for release Add tags (consider major, minor and patch versions) Push to GitHub Publish release

It is very troublesome to do this steps for every release.

If you use this GitHub Actions , the steps to do are simpler.

Develop locally on the branch for develop Publish release (Create tag) Wait for the automated steps to finish Build for release Commit all source code including dependencies like node_modules to branch for release Add tags (consider major, minor and patch versions) Push to GitHub

Addition

Tag name format must be Semantic Versioning.

The following tags will be created.

tag name

major tag name (generated by tag name) e.g. v1

minor tag name (generated by tag name) e.g. v1.2

patch tag name (generated by tag name) e.g. v1.2.3



Author

GitHub (Technote)

Blog