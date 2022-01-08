Read this in other languages: English, 日本語.
This is a
GitHub Actions that automates the release of
GitHub Actions.
Once you create a new tag, this action will automatically
e.g.
.github/workflows/release.yml
#on:
# push:
# tags:
# - "v*"
on: create
name: Release
jobs:
release:
name: Release GitHub Actions
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: technote-space/release-github-actions@v6
|name
|description
|default
|required
|e.g.
|BUILD_COMMAND
|Build command
More details of execute command
yarn build:all
|CLEAN_TARGETS
|Files or directories to clean before release (Comma separated)
Absolute path and
.. are not permitted to use.
More details of execute command
.[!.]*,__tests__,docs,src,*.js,*.ts,*.json,*.lock,*.yml,*.yaml
|true
.[!.]*,*.txt
|PACKAGE_MANAGER
|Package manager to use to install dependencies
If there is
yarn.lock or
package-lock.json, the action automatically determines the package manager to use, but this option can be used to specify it explicitly.
（
npm or
yarn）
yarn
|COMMIT_MESSAGE
|Commit message
feat: build for release
|true
feat: release
|COMMIT_NAME
|Commit name
github-actions[bot]
|true
|COMMIT_EMAIL
|Commit email
41898282+github-actions[bot]@users.noreply.github.com
|true
|BRANCH_NAME
|Branch name for
GitHub Actions release
gh-actions
|true
gh-actions/${MAJOR}/${MINOR}/${PATCH}
|BUILD_COMMAND_TARGET
|Command for search build command
prepare, build, production, prod, package, pack
compile
|ALLOW_MULTIPLE_BUILD_COMMANDS
|Whether to allow run multiple build commands.
true
false
|CREATE_MAJOR_VERSION_TAG
|Whether to create major version tag (e.g. v1)
Detail of tags
true
false
|CREATE_MINOR_VERSION_TAG
|Whether to create minor version tag (e.g. v1.2)
Detail of tags
true
false
|CREATE_PATCH_VERSION_TAG
|Whether to create patch version tag (e.g. v1.2.3)
Detail of tags
true
false
|FETCH_DEPTH
|Limit fetching to the specified number of commits from the tip of each remote branch history
3
5
|TEST_TAG_PREFIX
|Prefix for test tag
test/
|CLEAN_TEST_TAG
|Whether to clean test tag
false
true
|ORIGINAL_TAG_PREFIX
|Prefix to add when leaving the original tag
original/
|DELETE_NODE_MODULES
|Whether to delete node_modules
false
true
|GITHUB_TOKEN
|Access token
${{github.token}}
|true
${{secrets.ACCESS_TOKEN}}
prepare,
build,
production,
prod,
package or
pack in scripts, the commands are used for build. (You can change this with BUILD_COMMAND_TARGET)
npm run install or
yarn install, install commands are added.
so if
BUILD_COMMAND is not provided and package.json has
build script,
the following commands are executed for build.
yarn install
yarn build
yarn install --production
If
build and
pack are included, the commands are:
yarn install
yarn build
yarn pack
yarn install --production
To execute
GitHub Actions,
src files used for build,
test files,
test settings, etc. are not required.
And
GitHub Actions is downloaded every time when it is used, so fewer files are better.
CLEAN_TARGETS option is used for this purpose.
default:
.[!.]*,__tests__,docs,src,*.js,*.ts,*.json,*.lock,*.yml,*.yaml
rm -rdf .[!.]*
rm -rdf *.js
rm -rdf *.ts
rm -rdf *.json
rm -rdf *.lock
rm -rdf *.yml
rm -rdf *.yaml
rm -rdf __tests__ docs src
(action.yml is not subject to deletion.)
The default setting assumes the use of
Action template for TypeScript or
Action template for JavaScript.
https://github.com/actions/typescript-action
https://github.com/actions/javascript-action
However, these templates have security issues etc, you must do the following.
If a pull request includes a built file, it is highly likely that even malicious code will be missed in a review, so you need to fix
.gitignore as follows:
.gitignore
+ /dist
Since processing by
ncc is unnecessary, delete the related commands and packages and modify
action.yml to use script built with
tsc.
action.yml
name: 'Your name here'
description: 'Provide a description here'
author: 'Your name or organization here'
inputs:
myInput: # change this
description: 'input description here'
default: 'default value if applicable'
runs:
using: 'node12'
- main: 'dist/index.js'
+ main: 'lib/main.js'
package.json
"scripts": {
"build": "tsc",
"format": "prettier --write **/*.ts",
"format-check": "prettier --check **/*.ts",
"lint": "eslint src/**/*.ts",
- "package": "ncc build --source-map --license licenses.txt",
- "test": "jest",
- "all": "npm run build && npm run format && npm run lint && npm run package && npm test"
+ "test": "jest"
},
"devDependencies": {
"@types/jest": "^26.0.10",
"@types/node": "^14.6.0",
"@typescript-eslint/parser": "^3.10.1",
- "@vercel/ncc": "^0.23.0",
"eslint": "^7.7.0",
"eslint-plugin-github": "^4.1.1",
"eslint-plugin-jest": "^23.20.0",
"jest": "^24.9.0",
"jest-circus": "^26.4.2",
"js-yaml": "^3.14.0",
"prettier": "2.1.1",
"ts-jest": "^24.3.0",
"typescript": "^4.0.2"
}
You can see an example of
GitHub Actions with unnecessary files deleted below.
https://github.com/technote-space/release-github-actions/tree/gh-actions
|eventName: action
|condition
|push: *
|condition
|release: published
|condition
|create: *
|condition
v1.2.3)
test/v1.2.3)
Releasing
GitHub Actions needs all build files and dependencies like
node_modules, but are not usually committed.
So if you want to release
GitHub Actions, you have to do following steps.
node_modules to branch for release
It is very troublesome to do this steps for every release.
If you use this
GitHub Actions, the steps to do are simpler.
node_modules to branch for release
Tag name format must be Semantic Versioning.
The following tags will be created.
v1
v1.2
v1.2.3