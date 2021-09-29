An easy to use, clean and powerful data table for VueJS with essential features like sorting, column filtering, pagination and much more - xaksis.github.io/vue-good-table/

‼️ Vue 3 Update @borisflesch is working on a Vue 3 compatible version of VGT . Please follow/contribute to his repository as it gets production ready: vue-good-table-next

Installing

Install with npm:

npm install --save vue-good-table

Import globally in app:

import VueGoodTablePlugin from 'vue-good-table' ; import 'vue-good-table/dist/vue-good-table.css' Vue.use(VueGoodTablePlugin);

Import into your component

import { VueGoodTable } from 'vue-good-table' ; components: { VueGoodTable, }

Import into your component using Typescript

components: { 'vue-good-table' : require ( 'vue-good-table' ).VueGoodTable, }

Example table with grouped rows and column filters

