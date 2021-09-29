openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vgt

@technologyadvice/vue-good-table

by xaksis
2.18.0 (see all)

An easy to use powerful data table for vuejs with advanced customizations including sorting, column filtering, pagination, grouping etc

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

78

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue-good-table

npm npm npm

An easy to use, clean and powerful data table for VueJS with essential features like sorting, column filtering, pagination and much more - xaksis.github.io/vue-good-table/

‼️ Vue 3 Update
@borisflesch is working on a Vue 3 compatible version of VGT . Please follow/contribute to his repository as it gets production ready: vue-good-table-next

Installing

Install with npm:

npm install --save vue-good-table

Import globally in app:

import VueGoodTablePlugin from 'vue-good-table';

// import the styles 
import 'vue-good-table/dist/vue-good-table.css'

Vue.use(VueGoodTablePlugin);

Import into your component

import { VueGoodTable } from 'vue-good-table';

// add to component
components: {
  VueGoodTable,
}

Import into your component using Typescript

// add to component
components: {
  'vue-good-table': require('vue-good-table').VueGoodTable,
}
Example table with grouped rows and column filters

Advanced Screenshot

Features

Upgrade Guide

Hey there! coming from 1.x? find the upgrade guide here

Authors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial