! ⚠️ WARNING: The NPM package ngx-qrcode2 has been deprecated. Use @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode instead.
@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode An Angular Component library for Generating QR (Quick Response ) Codes.
You can use the
@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode to easily generate QR codes inside your Angular 6 or Ionic 3 applications
QR code (abbreviated from Quick Response Code) is the trademark for a type of matrix barcode (or two-dimensional barcode) first designed for the automotive industry in Japan. A barcode is a machine-readable optical label that contains information about the item to which it is attached. A QR code uses four standardized encoding modes (numeric, alphanumeric, byte/binary, and kanji) to efficiently store data; extensions may also be used. Source
To use ngx-qrcode in your project, install it via npm or yarn:
$ npm install @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode --save
or
$ yarn add @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode
For a complete and detailed tutorial on how to use this library. See:
How to Generate QR Codes In Angular 4+ Applications
Import
NgxQRCodeModule from
@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode into your
app.module.ts:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxQRCodeModule } from '@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgxQRCodeModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Once the library has been imported, you can use the ngx-qrcode component in your Angular application.
In
app.component.html, add:
<div style="text-align:center">
<h1>
@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode demo
</h1>
</div>
<ngx-qrcode
[elementType]="elementType"
[value]="value"
cssClass="aclass"
errorCorrectionLevel="L">
</ngx-qrcode>
In
app.component.ts, add:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
title = 'app';
elementType = 'url';
value = 'Techiediaries';
}
Please see Contributing Guidelines.
To generate all
*.js,
*.d.ts and
*.metadata.json files:
$ npm run build
or
$ yarn build
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
or
$ yarn lint
In development mode:
$ npm run test:watch ngx-qrcode
or
$ yarn test:watch ngx-qrcode
Add
--codeCoverage option to see code coverage in
coverage folder.
$ npm run lib:publish
or
$ yarn lib:publish
Please see Code of Conduct.
With Angular CLI 8.X.X you should add this lines to polyfills.ts
// Needed by Buffer needed by QRCode
// tslint:disable-next-line:no-string-literal
(window as any)['global'] = window;