! ⚠️ WARNING: The NPM package ngx-qrcode2 has been deprecated. Use @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode instead.

@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode An Angular Component library for Generating QR (Quick Response ) Codes.

You can use the @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode to easily generate QR codes inside your Angular 6 or Ionic 3 applications

QR code (abbreviated from Quick Response Code) is the trademark for a type of matrix barcode (or two-dimensional barcode) first designed for the automotive industry in Japan. A barcode is a machine-readable optical label that contains information about the item to which it is attached. A QR code uses four standardized encoding modes (numeric, alphanumeric, byte/binary, and kanji) to efficiently store data; extensions may also be used. Source

How to install @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode?

To use ngx-qrcode in your project, install it via npm or yarn:

$ npm install @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode --save or $ yarn add @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode

How to use @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode?

Import NgxQRCodeModule from @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode into your app.module.ts :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxQRCodeModule } from '@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxQRCodeModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Once the library has been imported, you can use the ngx-qrcode component in your Angular application.

In app.component.html , add:

< div style = "text-align:center" > < h1 > @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode demo </ h1 > </ div > < ngx-qrcode [ elementType ]= "elementType" [ value ]= "value" cssClass = "aclass" errorCorrectionLevel = "L" > </ ngx-qrcode >

In app.component.ts , add:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { title = 'app' ; elementType = 'url' ; value = 'Techiediaries' ; }

Contributing

How to develop @techiediaries/ngx-qrcode?

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build or $ yarn build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint or $ yarn lint

How to run unit tests?

In development mode:

$ npm run test :watch ngx-qrcode or $ yarn test :watch ngx-qrcode

Add --codeCoverage option to see code coverage in coverage folder.

How to publish libraries?

$ npm run lib:publish or $ yarn lib:publish

Code of Conduct

License

MIT © Techiediaries

Troubleshoots

