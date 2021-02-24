A nodejs stream wrapper for WebSocket connections. It works with browser WebSockets too.
const WebSocket = require('ws')
const WebSocketJSONStream = require('@teamwork/websocket-json-stream')
const stream = new WebSocketJSONStream(new WebSocket(url))
// ...
new WebSocket.Server({ server }).on('connection', ws => {
const stream = new WebSocketJSONStream(ws)
// ...
})
See example.js for a working usage example.
WebSocket error events are not handled by this module, so you should handle them yourself to avoid crashing the process unnecessarily in nodejs.
When writing to a stream when its associated WebSocket is already CLOSING or CLOSED, the stream emits an error event with the
name property value equal to
Error [ERR_CLOSED].
Calling
stream.end() or
stream.destroy() will close the WebSocket connection.
When a WebSocket is closed either by the server or the client, a
CloseEvent will be emitted. CloseEvents have both a numeric
code and a string
reason property that may be used to indicate the type of closure.
stream.end()
Calling
stream.end() will close the WebSocket with the code
1000 and reason
'stream end'.
1000 indicates a normal closure, meaning that the purpose for which the connection was established has been fulfilled. (https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6455#section-7.4.1)
Clients may implement this to mean that the server is closing the stream intentionally, and the client should not automatically reconnect.
const stream = new WebSocketJSONStream(ws)
// Closes WebSocket with the code 1000 and the reason 'stream end'
stream.end()
The code
1000 may also be used when calling the
webSocket.close(code) method of WebSockets in browsers.
stream.destroy()
Calling
stream.destroy() without an error object will close the stream without a code. This results in the client emitting a CloseEvent that has code
1005 and reason
''.
1005 is a reserved value and MUST NOT be set as a status code in a Close control frame by an endpoint. It is designated for use in applications expecting a status code to indicate that no status code was actually present. (https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6455#section-7.4.1)
const stream = new WebSocketJSONStream(ws)
// Closes WebSocket with no status code (1005) and the reason ''
stream.destroy()
Calling
webSocket.close() method of WebSockets in browsers without any arguments will produce a CloseEvent with the code
1005. A reason string cannot be provided together with the code
1005.
stream.destroy(error)
Calling
stream.destroy(error) with an error will emit an
'error' event and close the stream with the code
1011 and reason
'stream error' by default.
1011 indicates that a remote endpoint is terminating the connection because it encountered an unexpected condition that prevented it from fulfilling the request. (http://www.rfc-editor.org/errata_search.php?eid=3227)
const stream = new WebSocketJSONStream(ws)
stream.on('error', (error) => {
// Error event must be handled, or it will be throw when calling
// stream.destroy() with an error argument
})
// Closes WebSocket with the code 1011 and the reason 'stream error'
const error = new Error('Unexpected server error')
stream.destroy(error)
The code
1011 cannot be used when calling the
webSocket.close(code) method of WebSockets in browsers.
error.closeCode and
error.closeReason
Custom close code and reason values may be sent by setting
error.closeCode or
error.closeReason properties on the error argument passed to
stream.destroy(error). For example:
const stream = new WebSocketJSONStream(ws)
stream.on('error', (error) => {
// Error event must be handled, or it will be throw when calling
// stream.destroy() with an error argument
})
// Example of extending from Error and adding additional properties
class CustomStreamError extends Error {
constructor(message) {
super(message)
this.name = this.constructor.name
Error.captureStackTrace(this, this.constructor)
this.closeCode = null
this.closeReason = null
}
}
// Closes WebSocket with the code 4000 and the reason 'custom reason'.
// error.message is not sent to the client
const error = new CustomStreamError('Example error')
error.closeCode = 4000
error.closeReason = 'custom reason'
stream.destroy(error)
Browser WebSockets allow custom close codes between 3000 and 4999.