This repository is now maintained as JoyPixels/emoji-toolkit.

You'll find the latest version of our resources at emoji-toolkit. Please see the UPGRADE README for important information on what's changed from this repository. Thank you!

A set of libraries to help users find and replace native system emojis with EmojiOne in their app or website.

This project includes libraries used to convert emoji into various formats, including conversion to EmojiOne emoji images.

All libraries included here are available free under the MIT license. License to Use EmojiOne Images

EmojiOne Version 4

EmojiOne Version 4 is available under the same licensing structure as Version 3. Please see below for more details.

EmojiOne Version 3+

EmojiOne launched version 3.0 in 2017, which has several licensing options available. PNG 32px, 64px, and 128px as well as 32px and 64px sprites are available for digital use, with attribution. See https://www.emojione.com/licenses/free for more information on usage and attribution requirements.

Premium Licenses are available for larger PNG assets and SVG assets, for digital and print use (within budget constraints). See https://www.emojione.com/licenses/premium for more information or to obtain a Premium License.

For product/retail licensing, visit https://www.joypixels.com.

EmojiOne Version 2

EmojiOne version 2 is no longer supported or distributed. Please see UPGRADE.md for instructions on upgrading from version 2 to version 3. Version 2 was bound by the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Installation

To install emojione, please refer to the guide at INSTALLATION.md. Version 3 introduces many potentially-breaking changes. Refer to the UPGRADE.md documentation for more details.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more info on contributing to the emojione project. For artwork comments and questions please see the emojione-assets repo.

Usage

You'll find basic usage examples here in the /examples/ directory, and links to usage demos in USAGE.md.

Information

Bug reports

If you discover any bugs, feel free to create an issue on GitHub. We also welcome the open-source community to contribute to the project by forking it and issuing pull requests.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns you are welcome to contact us.

Alternatives

We sincerely hope that you choose to use EmojiOne and support our project, but if you feel like it's not for you, please have a look at these possible alternatives: