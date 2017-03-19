openbase logo
@teamthread/instantclick

by Alexandre Dieulot
4.1.0 (see all)

InstantClick makes following links in your website instant.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

5.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

InstantClick

All the informations you need to use InstantClick are on the link above. This ReadMe’s purpose is about how to use and contribute to a development version of InstantClick.

Tests

Tests (in the tests folder) are PHP-generated HTML pages with which to check how InstantClick behaves on different browsers. That’s what I use before releasing a new version to make sure there are no obvious regressions.

To access the suite of tests, run php -S 127.0.0.1:8000 from the tests folder and head to http://127.0.0.1:8000/.

Contributing

See the Contributing.md file.

