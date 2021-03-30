Webpack loader that generates TypeScript typings for CSS modules from css-loader on the fly
This repository is a fork of the unmaintained https://github.com/Jimdo/typings-for-css-modules-loader repository.
Install via npm
npm install --save-dev @teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: { modules: true }
}
]
}
]
}
};
|Name
|Type
|Description
banner
{String}
|To add a 'banner' prefix to each generated
*.d.ts file
formatter
{String}
|Formats the generated
*.d.ts file with specified formatter, eg.
prettier
eol
{String}
|Newline character to be used in generated
*.d.ts files
verifyOnly
{Boolean}
|Validate generated
*.d.ts files and fail if an update is needed (useful in CI)
disableLocalsExport
{Boolean}
|Disable the use of locals export.
prettierConfigFile
{String}
|Path to prettier config file
banner
To add a "banner" prefix to each generated
*.d.ts file, you can pass a string to this option as shown below. The prefix is quite literally prefixed into the generated file, so please ensure it conforms to the type definition syntax.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{
loader: "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader",
options: {
banner:
"// autogenerated by typings-for-css-modules-loader. \n// Please do not change this file!"
}
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: { modules: true }
}
]
}
]
}
};
formatter
Possible options:
none and
prettier (requires
prettier package to be installed). Defaults to prettier if
prettier module can be resolved.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{
loader: "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader",
options: {
formatter: "prettier"
}
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: { modules: true }
}
]
}
]
}
};
eol
Newline character to be used in generated
*.d.ts files. By default a value from
require('os').eol is used.
This option is ignored when
formatter
prettier is used.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{
loader: "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader",
options: {
eol: "\r\n"
}
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: { modules: true }
}
]
}
]
}
};
verifyOnly
Validate generated
*.d.ts files and fail if an update is needed (useful in CI).
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{
loader: "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader",
options: {
verifyOnly: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
}
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: { modules: true }
}
]
}
]
}
};
disableLocalsExport
Disable the use of locals export. Defaults to
false.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{
loader: "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader",
options: {
disableLocalsExport: true
}
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: { modules: true }
}
]
}
]
}
};
prettierConfigFile
Path to the prettier config file
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{
loader: "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader",
options: {
prettierConfigFile: resolve(__dirname, '../.prettierrc'),
}
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: { modules: true }
}
]
}
]
}
};
Imagine you have a file
~/my-project/src/component/MyComponent/myComponent.scss in your project with the following content:
.some-class {
// some styles
&.someOtherClass {
// some other styles
}
&-sayWhat {
// more styles
}
}
Adding the
typings-for-css-modules-loader will generate a file
~/my-project/src/component/MyComponent/myComponent.scss.d.ts that has the following content:
declare namespace MyComponentScssModule {
export interface IMyComponentScss {
"some-class": string;
someOtherClass: string;
"some-class-sayWhat": string;
}
}
declare const MyComponentScssModule: MyComponentScssModule.IMyComponentScss & {
/** WARNING: Only available when `css-loader` is used without `style-loader` or `mini-css-extract-plugin` */
locals: MyComponentScssModule.IMyComponentScss;
};
export = MyComponentScssModule;
// using wildcard export when used with style-loader or mini-css-extract-plugin
// or default export only when typescript `esModuleInterop` enabled
import * as styles from "./myComponent.scss";
console.log(styles["some-class"]);
console.log(styles.someOtherClass);
// using locals export when used without style-loader or mini-css-extract-plugin
import { locals } from "./myComponent.scss";
console.log(locals["some-class"]);
console.log(locals.someOtherClass);
css-loader, but it has to be added alongside
css-loader:
css-loader is no longer a peer dependency due to the change above
css-loader will need to be configured to output CSS Modules (e.g.
options: { modules: true; })
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader",
options: {
// pass all the options for `css-loader` to `css-loader`, eg.
- namedExport: true,
- modules: true
}
},
+ {
+ loader: "css-loader",
+ options: {
+ modules: true
+ }
+ },
]
}
]
}
};
As the loader just acts as an intermediary it can handle all kind of css preprocessors (
sass,
scss,
stylus,
less, ...).
The only requirement is that those preprocessors have proper webpack loaders defined - meaning they can already be loaded by webpack anyways.
The loader is supposed to be used with
css-loader(https://github.com/webpack/css-loader). Thus it is a peer-dependency and the expected loader to create CSS Modules.
As the loader generates typing files, it is wise to tell webpack to ignore them. The fix is luckily very simple. Webpack ships with a "WatchIgnorePlugin" out of the box. Simply add this to your webpack plugins:
plugins: [
new webpack.WatchIgnorePlugin([
/css\.d\.ts$/
]),
...
]
where
css is the file extension of your style files. If you use
sass you need to put
sass here instead. If you use
less,
stylus or any other style language use their file ending.
As the webpack process is independent from your typescript "runtime" it may take a while for typescript to pick up the typings.
It is possible to write a custom webpack plugin using the
fork-ts-checker-service-before-start hook from https://github.com/TypeStrong/fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin#plugin-hooks to delay the start of type checking until all the
*.d.ts files are generated. Potentially, this plugin can be included in this repository.