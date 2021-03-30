Webpack loader that generates TypeScript typings for CSS modules from css-loader on the fly

Disclaimer

This repository is a fork of the unmaintained https://github.com/Jimdo/typings-for-css-modules-loader repository.

Installation

Install via npm npm install --save-dev @teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/i , use : [ "style-loader" , "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader" , { loader : "css-loader" , options : { modules : true } } ] } ] } };

Options

Name Type Description banner {String} To add a 'banner' prefix to each generated *.d.ts file formatter {String} Formats the generated *.d.ts file with specified formatter, eg. prettier eol {String} Newline character to be used in generated *.d.ts files verifyOnly {Boolean} Validate generated *.d.ts files and fail if an update is needed (useful in CI) disableLocalsExport {Boolean} Disable the use of locals export. prettierConfigFile {String} Path to prettier config file

banner

To add a "banner" prefix to each generated *.d.ts file, you can pass a string to this option as shown below. The prefix is quite literally prefixed into the generated file, so please ensure it conforms to the type definition syntax.

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/i , use : [ { loader : "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader" , options : { banner : "// autogenerated by typings-for-css-modules-loader.

// Please do not change this file!" } }, { loader : "css-loader" , options : { modules : true } } ] } ] } };

formatter

Possible options: none and prettier (requires prettier package to be installed). Defaults to prettier if prettier module can be resolved.

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/i , use : [ { loader : "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader" , options : { formatter : "prettier" } }, { loader : "css-loader" , options : { modules : true } } ] } ] } };

eol

Newline character to be used in generated *.d.ts files. By default a value from require('os').eol is used. This option is ignored when formatter prettier is used.

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/i , use : [ { loader : "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader" , options : { eol : "\r

" } }, { loader : "css-loader" , options : { modules : true } } ] } ] } };

verifyOnly

Validate generated *.d.ts files and fail if an update is needed (useful in CI).

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/i , use : [ { loader : "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader" , options : { verifyOnly : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' } }, { loader : "css-loader" , options : { modules : true } } ] } ] } };

disableLocalsExport

Disable the use of locals export. Defaults to false .

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/i , use : [ { loader : "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader" , options : { disableLocalsExport : true } }, { loader : "css-loader" , options : { modules : true } } ] } ] } };

prettierConfigFile

Path to the prettier config file

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/i , use : [ { loader : "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader" , options : { prettierConfigFile : resolve(__dirname, '../.prettierrc' ), } }, { loader : "css-loader" , options : { modules : true } } ] } ] } };

Example

Imagine you have a file ~/my-project/src/component/MyComponent/myComponent.scss in your project with the following content:

.some-class { & .someOtherClass { } &-sayWhat { } }

Adding the typings-for-css-modules-loader will generate a file ~/my-project/src/component/MyComponent/myComponent.scss.d.ts that has the following content:

declare namespace MyComponentScssModule { export interface IMyComponentScss { "some-class" : string ; someOtherClass: string ; "some-class-sayWhat" : string ; } } declare const MyComponentScssModule: MyComponentScssModule.IMyComponentScss & { locals: MyComponentScssModule.IMyComponentScss; }; export = MyComponentScssModule;

import * as styles from "./myComponent.scss" ; console .log(styles[ "some-class" ]); console .log(styles.someOtherClass);

import { locals } from "./myComponent.scss" ; console .log(locals[ "some-class" ]); console .log(locals.someOtherClass);

Example in Visual Studio Code

Upgrade from v1:

Update webpack config This package no longer replaces css-loader , but it has to be added alongside css-loader : css-loader is no longer a peer dependency due to the change above css-loader will need to be configured to output CSS Modules (e.g. options: { modules: true; } )



module.exports = { module: { rules: [ { test: /\.css$/i, use: [ "style-loader", { loader: "@teamsupercell/typings-for-css-modules-loader", options: { // pass all the options for `css-loader` to `css-loader`, eg. - namedExport: true, - modules: true } }, + { + loader: "css-loader", + options: { + modules: true + } + }, ] } ] } };

Support

As the loader just acts as an intermediary it can handle all kind of css preprocessors ( sass , scss , stylus , less , ...). The only requirement is that those preprocessors have proper webpack loaders defined - meaning they can already be loaded by webpack anyways.

Requirements

The loader is supposed to be used with css-loader (https://github.com/webpack/css-loader). Thus it is a peer-dependency and the expected loader to create CSS Modules.

Known issues

Webpack rebuilds / builds slow

As the loader generates typing files, it is wise to tell webpack to ignore them. The fix is luckily very simple. Webpack ships with a "WatchIgnorePlugin" out of the box. Simply add this to your webpack plugins:

plugins: [ new webpack.WatchIgnorePlugin([ /css\.d\.ts$/ ]), ... ]

where css is the file extension of your style files. If you use sass you need to put sass here instead. If you use less , stylus or any other style language use their file ending.

Typescript does not find the typings

As the webpack process is independent from your typescript "runtime" it may take a while for typescript to pick up the typings.