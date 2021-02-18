Show Tailwind CSS Breakpoints in Nuxtjs when using the tailwindcss-module
breaky helps you create your responsive designs faster. It extends the awesome tailwindcss-module. breaky reads your defined breakpoints within your tailwind config and shows the currently active breakpoint based on your browser window width.
The plugin will only be loaded during development mode and does not interfere with your production build.
Make sure
tailwindcss-module: ^1.4.0 (or higher) is installed.
@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky as a dev-dependency to your project
yarn add @teamnovu/nuxt-breaky --dev
# or npm install @teamnovu/nuxt-breaky --save-dev
@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
NOTE: Use the
modules section if you are using Nuxt older than
v2.9. More Info
{
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky',
// With options
[
'@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky',
{
enabled: true,
enableInProd: false,
colorScheme: 'auto',
position: 'bottomRight'
}
]
]
}
exposeConfig: true to the
tailwindcss section of
nuxt.config.js
{
tailwindcss: {
exposeConfig: true
}
}
NOTE: Please be aware this adds ~19.5KB (~3.5KB) to the client bundle size when you are in development mode. More Info
The breaky module automatically adds the breaky plugin when in
development mode.
No need to register or include it anywhere else.
You can pass options to the breaky using both the module options and the Nuxt config way.
{
buildModules: {
['@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky', { /* module options */ }]
},
breaky: {
/* module options */
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Options
|Description
enabled
Boolean
true
true |
false
|Enable/Disable breaky
enableInProd
Boolean
false
true |
false
|Enable breaky in production (overrides the enabled option; Please be aware this adds ~19.5KB (~3.5KB) to the client bundle size. More Info)
colorScheme
String
auto
'auto' |
'light' |
'dark'
|Switch between different color schemes
position
String
'bottomRight'
'topLeft' |
'topRight' |
'bottomLeft' |
'bottomRight'
|Breakys starting position
yarn install
yarn dev
yarn release
npm publish
