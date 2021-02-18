Show Tailwind CSS Breakpoints in Nuxtjs when using the tailwindcss-module

Intro

breaky helps you create your responsive designs faster. It extends the awesome tailwindcss-module. breaky reads your defined breakpoints within your tailwind config and shows the currently active breakpoint based on your browser window width.

The plugin will only be loaded during development mode and does not interfere with your production build.

Requirements

Make sure tailwindcss-module: ^1.4.0 (or higher) is installed.

Setup

Add @teamnovu/nuxt-breaky as a dev-dependency to your project

yarn add @teamnovu/nuxt-breaky --dev

Add @teamnovu/nuxt-breaky to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

NOTE: Use the modules section if you are using Nuxt older than v2.9 . More Info

{ buildModules : [ '@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky' , [ '@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky' , { enabled : true , enableInProd : false , colorScheme : 'auto' , position : 'bottomRight' } ] ] }

Add exposeConfig: true to the tailwindcss section of nuxt.config.js

{ tailwindcss : { exposeConfig : true } }

NOTE: Please be aware this adds ~19.5KB (~3.5KB) to the client bundle size when you are in development mode. More Info

Usage

The breaky module automatically adds the breaky plugin when in development mode. No need to register or include it anywhere else.

Configuration

You can pass options to the breaky using both the module options and the Nuxt config way.

{ buildModules : { [ '@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky' , { }] }, breaky : { } }

Available Options

Option Type Default Options Description enabled Boolean true true | false Enable/Disable breaky enableInProd Boolean false true | false Enable breaky in production (overrides the enabled option; Please be aware this adds ~19.5KB (~3.5KB) to the client bundle size. More Info) colorScheme String auto 'auto' | 'light' | 'dark' Switch between different color schemes position String 'bottomRight' 'topLeft' | 'topRight' | 'bottomLeft' | 'bottomRight' Breakys starting position

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install Start development server using yarn dev

Release

yarn release npm publish

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) teamnovu