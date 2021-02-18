openbase logo
@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky

by teamnovu
1.2.2 (see all)

Display your Tailwind CSS Breakpoints within Nuxtjs during Development

Popularity

Downloads/wk

392

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nuxt-breaky

npm version License

Show Tailwind CSS Breakpoints in Nuxtjs when using the tailwindcss-module

📖 Release Notes

Intro

DEMO

breaky helps you create your responsive designs faster. It extends the awesome tailwindcss-module. breaky reads your defined breakpoints within your tailwind config and shows the currently active breakpoint based on your browser window width.

The plugin will only be loaded during development mode and does not interfere with your production build.

Demo GIF of window resizing Demo GIF of dragging Demo GIF of toggling dark mode

Requirements

Make sure tailwindcss-module: ^1.4.0 (or higher) is installed.

Setup

  1. Add @teamnovu/nuxt-breaky as a dev-dependency to your project
yarn add @teamnovu/nuxt-breaky --dev

# or npm install @teamnovu/nuxt-breaky --save-dev
  1. Add @teamnovu/nuxt-breaky to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

NOTE: Use the modules section if you are using Nuxt older than v2.9. More Info

{
  buildModules: [
    // Simple usage
    '@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky',

    // With options
    [
      '@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky',
      {
        enabled: true,
        enableInProd: false,
        colorScheme: 'auto',
        position: 'bottomRight'
      }
    ]
  ]
}
  1. Add exposeConfig: true to the tailwindcss section of nuxt.config.js
{
  tailwindcss: {
    exposeConfig: true
  }
}

NOTE: Please be aware this adds ~19.5KB (~3.5KB) to the client bundle size when you are in development mode. More Info

Usage

The breaky module automatically adds the breaky plugin when in development mode. No need to register or include it anywhere else.

Configuration

You can pass options to the breaky using both the module options and the Nuxt config way.

{
  buildModules: {
    ['@teamnovu/nuxt-breaky', { /* module options */ }]
  },

  breaky: {
    /* module options */
  }
}

Available Options

OptionTypeDefaultOptionsDescription
enabledBooleantruetrue | falseEnable/Disable breaky
enableInProdBooleanfalsetrue | falseEnable breaky in production (overrides the enabled option; Please be aware this adds ~19.5KB (~3.5KB) to the client bundle size. More Info)
colorSchemeStringauto'auto' | 'light' | 'dark'Switch between different color schemes
positionString'bottomRight''topLeft' | 'topRight' | 'bottomLeft' | 'bottomRight'Breakys starting position

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install
  3. Start development server using yarn dev

Release

  1. yarn release
  2. npm publish

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) teamnovu

