NativeScript SVG

Install

tns plugin add nativescript-svg

Usage

You use it in the same way you use Image source.

there are limitations:

- saveToFile ins't working

Quick start

var ImageSourceSVGModule = require ( "nativescript-svg" ); var svgFile = new ImageSourceSVGModule.ImageSourceSVG(); var loaded = svgFile.fromResource( 'foxie' ); var path = '//somepath/file.svg' ; loaded = svgFile.loadFromFile(path); var url = 'http://somepath/file.svg' ; loaded = svgFile.loadFromUrl(url); if (loaded){ console .log( "object loaded" ); } else { console .log( "error" ); }

API

ImageSourceSVGModule.fromResource(name: string): ImageSourceSVG

Loads this instance from the specified resource name.

ImageSourceSVGModule.fromFile(path: string): ImageSourceSVG

Creates a new ImageSourceSVG instance and loads it from the specified file.

ImageSourceSVGModule.fromData(data: any): ImageSourceSVG

Creates a new ImageSourceSVG instance and loads it from the specified resource name.

ImageSourceSVGModule.fromBase64(source: string): ImageSourceSVG

Creates a new ImageSourceSVG instance and loads it from the specified resource name.

Downloads the image from the provided Url and creates a new ImageSourceSVG instance from it.

You can call every method in two ways, for example:

svgFile .loadFromResource ( name : string): boolean svgFile .fromResource ( name : string): ImageSourceSVG

or

ImageSourceSVGModule .fromResource ( name : string): ImageSourceSVG

Since ver 1.1 Implement a similar image tag to be used as for example:

< Page xmlns = "http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" xmlns:svg = "nativescript-svg" loaded = "pageLoaded" > < StackLayout > < svg:SVGImage src = "~/image/nativescript.svg" height = "100" /> < svg:SVGImage src = "https://media4.giphy.com/media/3uyIgVxP1qAjS/200.svg" height = "200" /> < Image src = "~/images/logo.svg" stretch = "none" /> </ StackLayout > </ Page >

Roadmap

ver 1.6 implement an SVGImage tag that can support svg tags.

< svg:SVGImage width = "100" height = "100" > < circle cx = "50" cy = "50" r = "40" stroke = "green" stroke-width = "4" fill = "yellow" /> </ svg:SVGImage >

ver 1.5 Change api dependency from pents90/svg-android to Pixplicity/sharp

Release note

v1.3.7 -- Fix missing .JS file in the npm package build because npmignore file in the wrong place

v1.3.5 -- Fix missing .JS file in the npm package build

v1.3.4 -- Angular 4 support, please check example code

v1.3.0 -- NS 3+ implementation and it will work with angular if you call registerElement before using it. Thanks to @tbozhikov

v1.1.4 -- Fix svg & demo

v1.1.3 -- Fix SVGImage for iOS - SVGKFastImageView issue#3

v1.1.0 -- Implemented a similar image tag to render svg images.

v1.0.11 -- Major fix for load library issue and demo include.

v1.0.9 -- load from URL on Android and IOS included.

v1.0.7 -- Fix svg.common override issue.

v1.0.5 -- fix for npm package lib not including the .js files.

v1.0.2 -- the base64 encondig on Android included - IOS pending.