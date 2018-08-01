tns plugin add nativescript-svg
You use it in the same way you use Image source.
|Android Library
|iOS CocoaPod
|pents90 svg-android
|SVGKit by SVGKit
there are limitations:
- saveToFile ins't working
var ImageSourceSVGModule = require("nativescript-svg");
var svgFile = new ImageSourceSVGModule.ImageSourceSVG();
var loaded = svgFile.fromResource('foxie');
var path = '//somepath/file.svg';
loaded = svgFile.loadFromFile(path);
var url = 'http://somepath/file.svg';
loaded = svgFile.loadFromUrl(url);
if(loaded){
console.log("object loaded");
} else {
console.log("error");
}
You can call every method in two ways, for example:
//from the svf file object
svgFile.loadFromResource(name: string): boolean // synchronously
svgFile.fromResource(name: string): ImageSourceSVG //asynchronously
or
//from the svg module api
ImageSourceSVGModule.fromResource(name: string): ImageSourceSVG
Since ver 1.1 Implement a similar image tag to be used as for example:
<Page xmlns="http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd"
xmlns:svg="nativescript-svg" loaded="pageLoaded">
<StackLayout>
<!--svg image tag-->
<svg:SVGImage src="~/image/nativescript.svg" height="100" />
<svg:SVGImage src="https://media4.giphy.com/media/3uyIgVxP1qAjS/200.svg" height="200" />
<!--normal image tag-->
<Image src="~/images/logo.svg" stretch ="none" />
</StackLayout>
</Page>
ver 1.6 implement an SVGImage tag that can support svg tags.
<!-- this is more complicated to implement, pending to be implemented -->
<svg:SVGImage width="100" height="100">
<circle cx="50" cy="50" r="40" stroke="green" stroke-width="4" fill="yellow" />
</svg:SVGImage>
ver 1.5 Change api dependency from pents90/svg-android to Pixplicity/sharp
v1.3.7 -- Fix missing .JS file in the npm package build because npmignore file in the wrong place
v1.3.5 -- Fix missing .JS file in the npm package build
v1.3.4 -- Angular 4 support, please check example code
v1.3.0 -- NS 3+ implementation and it will work with angular if you call registerElement before using it. Thanks to @tbozhikov
v1.1.4 -- Fix svg & demo
v1.1.3 -- Fix SVGImage for iOS - SVGKFastImageView issue#3
v1.1.0 -- Implemented a similar image tag to render svg images.
v1.0.11 -- Major fix for load library issue and demo include.
v1.0.9 -- load from URL on Android and IOS included.
v1.0.7 -- Fix svg.common override issue.
v1.0.5 -- fix for npm package lib not including the .js files.
v1.0.2 -- the base64 encondig on Android included - IOS pending.