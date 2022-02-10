Teamleader UI

Teamleader UI is a set of React components that implement the Teamleader design specification.

Installation

Teamleader UI can be installed as an npm package:

$ npm install --save @teamleader/ui

or

$ yarn install @teamleader/ui

Basic usage

In this minimal example, we import a Button with styles already bundled:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Button } from '@teamleader/ui' ; ReactDOM.render( < Button label = "Hello World!" /> , document.getElementById('app'));

Browser support

This library officially supports the last two versions of the major browsers. This is mainly because of dependencies and ease of mind.

Contributing

To work in the project you will need a node version supporting ES6 syntax. Although the project is built using the Babel compiler, we use some ES6 features on the development server. Consider using n or nvm to handle different node versions!

To start the spec site locally, follow these simple steps:

$ git clone https://github.com/teamleadercrm/ui $ cd ui/ $ yarn install $ yarn start

Open up a browser and the local spec will be available at http://localhost:3000/.

To start the project on another port, set the PORT variable when running the start command. As in this example for port 3001 :

$ PORT=3001 yarn start

New component checklist

[component].stories.js file is present

component is exported in index.js

component type is exported in index.d.ts

How to make a release

Pull the next-release branch to make sure you have all the latest code on your local machine. Make a new branch, starting from next-release and give it the name of the next version you want to release ( release/new.version.number ). Bump the version in package.json and commit with message Version bump and push. Update CHANGELOG.md Replace [unreleased] with the [new.version.number] and add the release date next to it, like this - yyyy-mm-dd`.

Clean up the unused titles.

Prepare for next release by adding the following content on top of the file:

Commit with message Update changelog and push. Make a pull request on Github where you add the changelog items as the description and wait for approval. Make a draft release on Github and fill in the following fields: Tag version: new.version.number @ target: next-release

@ Release title: new.version.number

Description: add the changelog items Once the pull request has the needed amount of approvals, merge it into the next-release branch. Publish the earlier created draft release on Github. In your console , pull the next-release branch. Publish to npm using the npm publish --access=public command. Merge the next-release branch into master and push to Github

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.