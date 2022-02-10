Teamleader UI is a set of React components that implement the Teamleader design specification.
Teamleader UI can be installed as an npm package:
$ npm install --save @teamleader/ui
or
$ yarn install @teamleader/ui
In this minimal example, we import a
Button with styles already bundled:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Button } from '@teamleader/ui';
ReactDOM.render(<Button label="Hello World!" />, document.getElementById('app'));
This library officially supports the last two versions of the major browsers. This is mainly because of dependencies and ease of mind.
To work in the project you will need a node version supporting ES6 syntax. Although the project is built using the Babel compiler, we use some ES6 features on the development server. Consider using n or nvm to handle different node versions!
To start the spec site locally, follow these simple steps:
$ git clone https://github.com/teamleadercrm/ui
$ cd ui/
$ yarn install
$ yarn start
Open up a browser and the local spec will be available at http://localhost:3000/.
To start the project on another port, set the
PORT variable when running the
start command.
As in this example for port
3001:
$ PORT=3001 yarn start
Pull the
next-release branch to make sure you have all the latest code on your local machine.
Make a new branch, starting from
next-release and give it the name of the next version you want to release (
release/new.version.number).
Bump the version in
package.json and commit with message
Version bump and push.
Update
CHANGELOG.md
Replace
[unreleased] with the
[new.version.number] and add the release
date next to it, like this- yyyy-mm-dd`.
Clean up the unused titles.
Prepare for next release by adding the following content on top of the file:
## [unreleased]
### Added
### Changed
### Deprecated
### Removed
### Fixed
### Dependency updates
Commit with message
Update changelog and push.
Make a
pull request on Github where you add the
changelog items as the description and wait for approval.
Make a
draft release on Github and fill in the following fields:
new.version.number @
target: next-release
new.version.number
changelog items
Once the pull request has the needed amount of approvals, merge it into the
next-release branch.
Publish the earlier created
draft release on Github.
In your
console, pull the
next-release branch.
Publish to
npm using the
npm publish --access=public command.
Merge the
next-release branch into
master and push to Github
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.