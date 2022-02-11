openbase logo
@teamix/formily

by alibaba
2.0.11

Alibaba Group Unified Form Solution -- Support React/ReactNative/Vue2/Vue3

91

6.7K

8d ago

149

10

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Readme

English | 简体中文

PRs Welcome

Background

In React, the whole tree rendering performance problem of the form is very obvious in the controlled mode. Especially for the scene of data linkage, it is easy to cause the page to be stuck. To solve this problem, we have distributed the management of the state of each form field, which significantly improves the performance of the form operations. At the same time, we deeply integrate the JSON Schema protocol to help you solve the problem of back-end driven form rendering quickly.

Features

  • 🖼 Designable, You can quickly develop forms at low cost through Form Builder.
  • 🚀 High performance, fields managed independently, rather rerender the whole tree.
  • 💡 Integrated Alibaba Fusion and Ant Design components are guaranteed to work out of the box.
  • 🎨 JSON Schema applied for BackEnd. JSchema applied for FrontEnd. Two paradigms can be converted to each other.
  • 🏅 Side effects are managed independently, making form data linkages easier than ever before.
  • 🌯 Override most complicated form layout use cases.

Form Builder

https://designable-antd.formilyjs.org/

WebSite

2.0

https://formilyjs.org

1.0

https://v1.formilyjs.org

Community

How to contribute?

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

LICENSE

Formily is open source software licensed as MIT.

