This web component allows you to add PDF rendering support to your web applications.
npm i @teamhive/pdf-viewer
<hive-pdf-viewer src="http://www.mydomain.com/example.pdf"></hive-pdf-viewer>
Somewhere in your project (e.g.
main.ts):
import { defineCustomElements } from '@teamhive/pdf-viewer/dist/loader';
defineCustomElements(window);
Add viewer assets to
angular.json assets block:
{
"projects": {
"app": {
"architect": {
"build": {
"options": {
"assets": [
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "node_modules/@teamhive/pdf-viewer/dist/pdf-viewer/pdf-viewer-assets",
"output": "pdf-viewer-assets"
}
Follow the Stencil JS Framework Integration guide for more info.
|Property
|Default
|Description
src
|The PDF web address location (http, https)
page
1
|The default page index.
enableToolbar
true
|If the toolbar is available for display.
enableSideDrawer
true
|If the side drawer UI (and button) is available for display.
enableSearch
true
|If the document can be searched through. Hides the button when false.
|Event
|Description
linkClick(href: string)
|Emits the
href clicked when it's not an internal document annotation.
pageChange(currentPage: number)
|Emits the current page number when the current page changes.
|Sean Bannigan
|Sean Perkins
|Justin True