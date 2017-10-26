@team-griffin/react-matchmedia-connect

Higher order components for the matchMedia API

Receive props that indicate whether your media queries match

Check out the demo

Installation

npm install react-matchmedia-connect --save

Usage

createMatchMediaConnect

createMatchMediaConnect lets you register a set of media queries. If one of the queries changes, you component will be updated.

import { createMatchMediaConnect } from 'react-matchmedia-connect' ; const connect = createMatchMediaConnect({ isLandscape : '(orientation: landscape)' , isMin400 : '(min-width: 400px)' , isTablet : '(min-width: 700px), handheld and (orientation: landscape)' });

Then use this connect function throughout your app:

const Component = ( { isLandscape, isMin400 } ) => ( < div > < div > {isLandscape ? 'landscape' : 'portrait'} </ div > < div > {isMin400 ? 'at least 400' : 'less than 400'} </ div > </ div > ); const ConnectedComponent = connect([ 'isLandscape' , 'isMin400' ])(Component);

const OtherComponent = ( { isTablet } ) => ( isTablet ? < div > Tablet </ div > : < div > No tablet </ div > ); const OtherConnectedComponent = connect([ 'isTablet' ])(Component);

createResponsiveConnect

createResponsiveConnect expects a list of breakpoints and creates the respective media queries with createMatchMediaConnect . You'll get a isMin<Size> and isMax<Size> property for each breakpoint as well as a isPortrait and isLandscape property.

import { createResponsiveConnect } from 'react-matchmedia-connect' ; const connect = createResponsiveConnect({ xs : 480 , sm : 768 , md : 992 , lg : 1200 });

const Component = ( { isMinMd, isMaxMd } ) => ( < div > < div > {isMinMd ? 'greater than 992px' : 'less than 992px'} </ div > < div > {isMaxMd ? 'less than 1200px' : 'greater than 1199px'} </ div > < div > {isMinMd && isMaxMd ? 'between 992px and 1199px' : 'other'} </ div > </ div > ); const ConnectedComponent = connect([ 'isMinMd' , 'isMaxMd' ])(Component);

API

mediaQueries (Object): A set of media queries.

(Object): A set of media queries. returns (Function): connect function that connects your components to changes

const connect = createMatchMediaConnect({ isLandscape : '(orientation: landscape)' , isMin400 : '(min-width: 400px)' });

properties (Array): An array of properties that your component should receive

(Array): An array of properties that your component should receive returns (Function): wrapWithConnect higher order function

const wrapWithConnect = connect([ 'isMin400' ]);

Component (Component): The component that you want to connect

(Component): The component that you want to connect returns (Component): Connected component

const Component = ( { isMin400 } ) => ( < div > {isMin400 ? 'at least 400' : 'less than 400'} </ div > ); const ConnectedComponent = wrapWithConnect(Component);

breakpoints (Object): A set of breakpoints

(Object): A set of breakpoints returns (Function): connect function that connects your components to changes

Default breakpoints:

const defaultBreakpoints = { xs : 480 , sm : 768 , md : 992 , lg : 1200 };

Examples

Run the simple example:

npm install cd react-matchmedia-connect/examples/simple npm install npm start

Tests

npm install npm test

Code Coverage

npm run test :cov

License

MIT