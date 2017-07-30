A cli utility to automatically install the peer dependencies of the package you are developing. This is useful for if you are developing a library and some of your dependencies are actually peers.

For example building react based libs.

npm i --save-dev @team-griffin/install-self-peers yarn add --dev @team-griffin/install-self-peers

Usage

Manual

This package creates a bin, which you can execute:

./node_modules/.bin/install-self-peers

Package.json lifecycle

Add the following script in package.json to trigger the cli after installing with dependencies.

{ "scripts" : { "prepare" : "install-self-peers -- --ignore-scripts" } }

It isn't recommended to use the postinstall event, because it is run when installing this package in other apps/libraries.

Arguments

--npm (defaults: false) - This will generate an npm command rather than yarn

--no-execute - Will print to stdout instead of executing the command

Other args can be passed directly to yarn / npm by using -- :

install-self-peers -- --ignore-scripts

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017