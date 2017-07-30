A cli utility to automatically install the peer dependencies of the package you are developing. This is useful for if you are developing a library and some of your dependencies are actually peers.
For example building react based libs.
npm i --save-dev @team-griffin/install-self-peers
yarn add --dev @team-griffin/install-self-peers
This package creates a bin, which you can execute:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/install-self-peers
Add the following script in
package.json to trigger the cli after installing with dependencies.
{
"scripts": {
"prepare": "install-self-peers -- --ignore-scripts"
}
}
It isn't recommended to use the
postinstallevent, because it is run when installing this package in other apps/libraries.
--npm (defaults: false) - This will generate an npm command rather than yarn
--no-execute - Will print to stdout instead of executing the command
Other args can be passed directly to
yarn/
npm by using
--:
install-self-peers -- --ignore-scripts
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2017