TELUS Design System core components (TDS)
As of April 2020, the TELUS Design System will be maintained with reduced capacity until further notice. Full details are available on the TELUS Slack. Please see our contact us page for more information on how to get support.
At this time, we highly encourage teams to use existing TDS components, and continue sharing UI patterns to drive consistent digital customer experiences.
The TELUS Design System (TDS) is a set of living guidelines that communicates our brand promise through our digital experiences. It's a holistic platform that integrates documentation, guidelines and design management that serves as single source for digital design guidelines, code patterns and UI elements.
TDS is intended for use by TELUS employees and approved vendors.
The following group are the active maintainers of this project, and have merge rights accordingly. Please reach out to them if you have questions or need support for your contribution to the TELUS Design System.
|Member
|Role
|Slack
|GitHub
|Bill Somen
|Developer
|@Bill Somen
|@billtelus
|Jordan Raffoul
|Developer
|@Jordan Raffoul
|@jraff
|Christina Lo
|Design Lead
|@Christina L.
|@Christina-Lo
|Donna Vitan
|Design
|@donnavitan
|@donnavitan
|
Laura Cabrera
|
Marco Donnici
|
Jordan Raffoul
|
Enrico Sacchetti
|
Ryan Oglesby
|
Tom Harrison
|
Ani
|
Bo Xing
|
Nicholas Mak
|
Edivan Silva
|
Andrew Lam
|
Alessio Carnevale
|
Ally Hui
|
Varun Jain
|
Elliott Ro
|
claflamme
|
Malika Mariah Lim
|
saulfougnier
|
Jack Reeves
|
James Atherton Kent
|
Dan Park
|
Christina L.
|
Guilherme Blanco
|
Phil Dufault
|
Rob Brander
|
Sayde Deng
|
Alfred Choi
|
Brendan Betts
|
Ian McGonigle
|
Jeffrey Chang
|
Jonathan Palma
|
Josh Arndt
|
Kinnan Kwok
|
jack
|
nealmcgann
|
Sean McCullough
|
Affan Sajid
|
Ahmad Nassri
|
Bradley Rastrullo
|
Chris Tafts
|
Colton Buchanan
|
David DeAngelis
|
Derek Kramer
|
Donna Vitan
|
Drew Minns
|
Ed Thome
|
Jeffrey Chang
|
Kyle Spaans
|
Reza Sadr
|
Rodrigo Maia
|
Sebastian Krumhausen
|
Suet Yi Lee
|
Travis Allan
|
aquirkles
|
gfroome
|
Prashant Kandathil
|
Hamed Mamdoohi
|
DougL
|
Stuart Wilson
|
mburtch
|
Mike Bunce
|
Can Rozanes
|
sudhirraivns0103