TELUS Design System core components (TDS)

As of April 2020, the TELUS Design System will be maintained with reduced capacity until further notice. Full details are available on the TELUS Slack. Please see our contact us page for more information on how to get support.

At this time, we highly encourage teams to use existing TDS components, and continue sharing UI patterns to drive consistent digital customer experiences.

The TELUS Design System (TDS) is a set of living guidelines that communicates our brand promise through our digital experiences. It's a holistic platform that integrates documentation, guidelines and design management that serves as single source for digital design guidelines, code patterns and UI elements.

TDS is intended for use by TELUS employees and approved vendors.

Active maintainers

The following group are the active maintainers of this project, and have merge rights accordingly. Please reach out to them if you have questions or need support for your contribution to the TELUS Design System.

Member Role Slack GitHub Bill Somen Developer @Bill Somen @billtelus Jordan Raffoul Developer @Jordan Raffoul @jraff Christina Lo Design Lead @Christina L. @Christina-Lo Donna Vitan Design @donnavitan @donnavitan

Contributors