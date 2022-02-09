openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@tds/community-progress

by telus
2.1.0 (see all)

TELUS Design System Community Components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

868

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TELUS Design System Community license

Build Status

The TELUS Design System (TDS) is a set of living guidelines that communicates our brand promise through our digital experiences. It's a holistic platform that integrates documentation, guidelines and design management that serves as single source for digital design guidelines, code patterns and UI elements.

Introduction

The TDS Community is a collaborative platform where TELUS designers and developers can rapidly discover, share, and consume their modules as part of the TELUS Design System. This includes React components, the component library for designers, and their documentation.

TDS Community is similar to TDS Core since community components have the same technical and branding foundations as core components, however the underlying governance model and maintenance workflow differs. Here is a high level summary:

FeatureTDS CoreTDS Community
Component reusabilityHighModerate
Rate of changeLowHigh
Contribution speedModerateHigh
Review boardTDS Core TeamDigital Platform Ambassadors

The Digital Platform Ambassadors are a team of representatives from every tribe at TELUS digital. They help grow the digital platform and will actively review contributions for the TDS Community to ensure quality standards are met.

Getting started

Consuming TDS Community Sketch assets or React components is very similar to TDS Core. You can follow our getting started guide to learn more.

For designers

During the initial launch of TDS Community, component designs will be audited by internal TELUS design leads and will be delegated to their respective tribe developers for contribution. These notes will be updated once an appropriate place for supplementary Sketch assets are decided.

For developers

Unlike TDS Core, npm modules from TDS Community are prefixed @tds/community-*. To set up your project to consume community or core components:

  1. Follow the getting started guide for developers
  2. Go to the TDS Community catalogue and choose a component to install

Contributing

To learn how to make contributions to TDS Community, See the contributing guide.

Further Documentation

Contributors


Marco Donnici

Ryan Oglesby

Enrico Sacchetti

Jack Reeves

Jesse David Peterson

Mujtaba Hasni

Anatolii Gorovyi

Christina L.

Andrew Lam

Jordan Raffoul

Nicholas Mak

renovate[bot]

Mike Bunce

Ani

Samantha Vale

Tyler Dewald

Varun Jain

abdul khan

Nate X

Mike Bunce

Donna Vitan

harmeetsaimbhi

Fabio Neves

Edison Li

Michelle Linley

Jeffrey Chang

ashwanitelus

Ruchi Jain

Katherine Szelag

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial