A Storybook decorator that allows you to use your routing-aware components. You can simply use the library link component within your story or you can write a real prototype of your application using StoryRouter in conjunction with the story links addon.

The decorator currently supports react-router v4 / v5 and vue-router v2 / v3.

For more information, please refer to the specific documentation for using with react-router or using with vue-router.