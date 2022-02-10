Tatum API client allows browsers and Node.js clients to interact with Tatum API. You can find API documentation at API doc.

Are you looking for Tatum API client v1? It has been moved to long living branch /tatumio/tatum-js/tree/v1 .

Status

V2 is currently under active development and considered alpha version. (you can still use LTS version v1 )

Installation

This repository is a monorepo with multiple packages for each blockchain.

Separate package

You can select one or more blockchain packages that you want to use in your project and install them separately.

npm install @tatumio/eth

Full package

You can install full package with all dependencies. But this will work only in node environment.

npm install @tatumio/sdk

Node.JS & Browser support

Installing package you also need to check if selected package is supported in your environment. Not all packages are supported both in node and browser environments.

Library is written in TypeScript with ES2017 as the target JS version. Library should work in Node.JS current LTS.

Configuration and setup

Variable Required Default value Description TATUM_API_KEY - [ ] Provide the Tatum API key. There are modules and functions, that do not have to communicate with Tatum API, like wallet generation or signing of transactions locally. In those cases, there is no need to provide parameter. TATUM_API_URL - [ ] https://api-eu1.tatum.io Provide URL of the Tatum API. There are modules and functions, that do not have to communicate with Tatum API, like wallet generation or signing of transactions locally. In those cases, there is no need to provide variable. TESTNET_TYPE - [ ] ethereum-ropsten For Ethereum, there are 2 testnet chains supported - Ropsten and Rinkeby. To enable Rinkeby, you need to use ethereum-rinkeby. TATUM_RETRY_DELAY - [ ] 1000 Specifies the number in milliseconds how long wait before the failed request is resent again. TATUM_RETRIES - [ ] 5 Specifies the maximum number of how many times failed request is resent again. TATUM_GAS_STATION_API_KEY - [ ] In the library, there are functions for estimating the Ethereum transaction fee. For the estimation of the transaction fee, we are using https://ethgasstation.info. If you have your API key from https://ethgasstation.info you can use it. YOUR_TRON_PRO_API_KEY - [ ] If you want to work with TRON locally, you need to enter API Key for [Trongrid] (https://trongrid.io).

Development - Add a new chain (EVM)

1. Pull repository

git clone https://github.com/tatumio/tatum-js.git && cd tatum-js

2. Install root dependencies

yarn

3. Install dependencies & build in subpackages

yarn bootstrap

4. Add chain to the core package

Add chain constant to the packages/tatum-core/src/model/request/Currency.ts .

5. Create a subpackage

Following command will generate whole structure (files and directories), download dependencies and build subpackage.

yarn add:chain

As a template is used templates directory.

Estimate gas fee - packages/tatum-{{slug}}/src/transaction/super.ts .

. Derivation path - packages/tatum-{{slug}}/src/constants.ts .

. Update all in packages/tatum, packages/tatum-defi, packages/tatum-ledger .

Clean all node_modules in subpackages - in case of problems with dependency

yarn clean:all

Publish alpha version

We are using Github actions for publishing to NPM registry. Github action is defined in .github/workflows. Use this command only if Github action dont work!

yarn lerna publish prerelease --yes --no-verify-access

Usage

const Tatum = require ( '@tatumio/tatum' ); const btcWallet = await Tatum.generateWallet(Tatum.Currency.BTC, true ); console .log(btcWallet); > { mnemonic : ... , xpub : ... }

Usage with TypeScript

We support types within the repo itself. Please open an issue here if you find any wrong types.

You can use @tatumio/tatum as follows:

import { generateWallet, Currency } from '@tatumio/tatum' const btcWallet = await generateWallet(Currency.BTC, true )

If you are using the types in a commonjs module, like in a Node app, you just have to enable esModuleInterop and allowSyntheticDefaultImports in your tsconfig for typesystem compatibility:

"compilerOptions" : { "allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : true , "esModuleInterop" : true , ....

Usage with React Native

Tatum js use core node js modules or browser APIs that are not available in React Native, so in order to be able to run Tatum js in React Native we need to install and use some additional dependencies.

npm i rn-nodeify -g npm i react-native-randombytes npm i @tatumio/tatum rn-nodeify cd ios && pod install

rn-nodeify will create a shim.js file in your project root directory. The first line in index.js should be to import it (NOT require it!)

import "./shim";

Uncomment the last line from the shim.js file: require('crypto')

shim.js file example:

if ( typeof __dirname === 'undefined' ) global.__dirname = '/' if ( typeof __filename === 'undefined' ) global.__filename = '' if ( typeof process === 'undefined' ) { global.process = require ( 'process' ) } else { const bProcess = require ( 'process' ) for ( var p in bProcess) { if (!(p in process)) { process[p] = bProcess[p] } } } process.browser = false if ( typeof Buffer === 'undefined' ) global.Buffer = require ( 'buffer' ).Buffer const isDev = typeof __DEV__ === 'boolean' && __DEV__ process.env[ 'NODE_ENV' ] = isDev ? 'development' : 'production' if ( typeof localStorage !== 'undefined' ) { localStorage.debug = isDev ? '*' : '' } require ( 'crypto' )

Tatum js will look for the API_KEY using .env variables, for this you can simply write process.env.TATUM_API_KEY = "YOUR_API_KEY_HERE"; before importing Tatum in you project.

Run your app:

npx react- native run-ios npx react- native run-android

Contributing

Contributions to the Tatum API client are welcome. Please ensure that you have tested your changes with a local client and have added unit test coverage for your code.