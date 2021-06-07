Note: This is Taskworld’s fork of jest-allure package. It is versioned independently from upstream and no support is provided for this package.
Our upstream contributions:
- https://github.com/zaqqaz/jest-allure/pull/5 Fixes a problem where a test fails with “Your test suite must contain at least one test” when
it()block is used outside
describe(). Also change the semantics of suite and case in the generated report.
Add more power to your tests using Jest-Allure.
Easily generate nice reports at the end of the execution.
Allure Framework is a flexible lightweight multi-language test report tool that not only shows a very concise representation of what have been tested in a neat web report form, but allows everyone participating in the development process to extract maximum of useful information from everyday execution of tests.
yarn add -D jest-allure
or
npm install --save-dev jest-allure
reporters: ["default", "jest-allure"],
Run your tests and enjoy 🥤🚀
To see a report in browser, run in console
allure serve
If you want to generate html version, run in console
allure generate
You can add description, screenshots, steps, severity and lots of other fancy stuff to your reports.
Global variable
reporter available in your tests with such methods:
description(description: string): this;
severity(severity: Severity): this;
epic(epic: string): this;
feature(feature: string): this;
story(story: string): this;
startStep(name: string): this;
endStep(status?: Status): this;
addArgument(name: string): this;
addEnvironment(name: string, value: string): this;
addAttachment(name: string, buffer: any, type: string): this;
addLabel(name: string, value: string): this;
addParameter(paramName: string, name: string, value: string): this;
Example
describe("Fancy test", () => {
...
it("Test your amazing feature", async () => {
reporter
.description("Feature should work cool")
.severity(Severity.Critical)
.feature(Feature.Betting)
.story("BOND-007");
reporter.startStep("Check it's fancy");
// expect that it's fancy
reporter.endStep();
reporter.startStep("Check it's cool");
// expect that it's cool
reporter.endStep();
const screenshotBuffer = await page.screenshot();
reporter.addAttachment("Screenshot", screenshotBuffer, "image/png");
});
...
}
);
jest-allure reporter dynamically configure "setupTestFrameworkScriptFile" option in Jest configuration.
If you have your own setupTestFrameworkScriptFile file, you need to manually register allure reporter.
import { registerAllureReporter } from "jest-allure/dist/setup";
...
registerAllureReporter();
Denis Artyuhovich
Dmitry Bogomya