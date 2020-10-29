ZIP compress files with Taskr.
$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/zip
This example will produce
releases/Archive.zip, containing all contents within the
dist directory:
// Option 1
exports.zip = function * (task) {
yield task.source('dist/**/*').zip({ file:'Archive.zip' }).target('releases');
}
//=> only writes ZIP file to 'releases' dir
// Option 2
exports.zip = function * (task) {
yield task.source('dist/**/*').zip({
file: 'Archive.zip',
dest: '.'
}).target('releases');
}
//=> writes all files to 'releases'
//=> also writes ZIP file to root dir
Type:
string
Default:
null
If specified, is an alternate directory wherein the ZIP file should be placed. This should only be used if you'd like to write to a location other than your
task.target() location.
Important: By providing a
destvalue, the files from
task.source()will be preserved and remain accessible within the task-chain!
Type:
string
Default:
'archive.zip'
The name of your ZIP file. It must include
.zip.
Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.
Please be sure to specify that you are using
@taskr/zip.
MIT © Luke Edwards