ZIP compress files with Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev /zip

Usage

This example will produce releases/Archive.zip , containing all contents within the dist directory:

exports.zip = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'dist/**/*' ).zip({ file : 'Archive.zip' }).target( 'releases' ); } exports.zip = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'dist/**/*' ).zip({ file : 'Archive.zip' , dest : '.' }).target( 'releases' ); }

API

Type: string

Default: null

If specified, is an alternate directory wherein the ZIP file should be placed. This should only be used if you'd like to write to a location other than your task.target() location.

Important: By providing a dest value, the files from task.source() will be preserved and remain accessible within the task-chain!

Type: string

Default: 'archive.zip'

The name of your ZIP file. It must include .zip .

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/zip .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards