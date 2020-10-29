openbase logo
zip

@taskr/zip

by Luke Edwards
1.1.0 (see all)

A fast, concurrency-focused task automation tool.

Readme

@taskr/zip npm

ZIP compress files with Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/zip

Usage

This example will produce releases/Archive.zip, containing all contents within the dist directory:

// Option 1
exports.zip = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('dist/**/*').zip({ file:'Archive.zip' }).target('releases');
}
//=> only writes ZIP file to 'releases' dir

// Option 2
exports.zip = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('dist/**/*').zip({
    file: 'Archive.zip',
    dest: '.'
  }).target('releases');
}
//=> writes all files to 'releases'
//=> also writes ZIP file to root dir

API

.zip(options)

options.dest

Type: string
Default: null

If specified, is an alternate directory wherein the ZIP file should be placed. This should only be used if you'd like to write to a location other than your task.target() location.

Important: By providing a dest value, the files from task.source() will be preserved and remain accessible within the task-chain!

options.file

Type: string
Default: 'archive.zip'

The name of your ZIP file. It must include .zip.

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/zip.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

