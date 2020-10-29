Removes Flow type annotations with Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev /unflow

Usage

exports.build = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'src/**/*.js' ).unflow({ all : false , sourceMap : 'inline' }).target( 'lib' ); };

API

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Transforms all files; not just those with a "@flow" comment.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Remove whitespace where annotations used to be. See here for more info.

Type: String

Options: internal|external

Default: ''

Create an inline or an external sourcemap for each entry file. A sourceMappingURL comment is appended to each destination file.

If using external maps, a foo.js entry will also generate a foo.js.map file.

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/unflow .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards