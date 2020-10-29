$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/unflow
exports.build = function * (task) {
yield task.source('src/**/*.js').unflow({
all: false,
sourceMap: 'inline'
}).target('lib');
};
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Transforms all files; not just those with a "@flow" comment.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Remove whitespace where annotations used to be. See here for more info.
Type:
String
Options:
internal|external
Default:
''
Create an inline or an external sourcemap for each entry file. A
sourceMappingURL comment is appended to each destination file.
If using external maps, a
foo.jsentry will also generate a
foo.js.mapfile.
Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.
Please be sure to specify that you are using
@taskr/unflow.
