A fast, concurrency-focused task automation tool.

Readme

Removes Flow type annotations with Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/unflow

Usage

exports.build = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('src/**/*.js').unflow({
    all: false,
    sourceMap: 'inline'
  }).target('lib');
};

API

.unflow(options)

options.all

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Transforms all files; not just those with a "@flow" comment.

options.pretty

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Remove whitespace where annotations used to be. See here for more info.

options.sourceMap

Type: String
Options: internal|external
Default: ''

Create an inline or an external sourcemap for each entry file. A sourceMappingURL comment is appended to each destination file.

If using external maps, a foo.js entry will also generate a foo.js.map file.

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/unflow.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

