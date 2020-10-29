Compile Typescript with Taskr.
$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/typescript
exports.scripts = function * (task) {
yield task.source('src/**/*.ts').typescript({
jsx: 'React',
target: 'ES5',
sourceMap: true,
removeComments: true
}).target('dist/js');
}
Unlike most plugins, this plugin provides access to all of Typescript's Transpile options. However, for the sake of simplicity, this plugin flattens all
compilerOptions keys into the same object. In other words, we assume that you're providing
compilerOptions, unless the given key matches the name of another
TranspileOption.
Check out Typescript's Compile Options to see all Compiler options.
For example:
task.source('...').typescript({
moduleName: 'FooBar',
compilerOptions: {
module: 'System',
sourceMap: true
}
}).target('...');
// can be written as:
task.source('...').typescript({
moduleName: 'FooBar',
module: 'System',
sourceMap: true
}).target('...');
Notice that
compilerOptions is no longer defined, and instead, its children (
module,
sourceMap, etc) are defined alongside
moduleName!
Note: The first example (aka, using
compilerOptions) will still work.
Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.
Please be sure to specify that you are using
@taskr/typescript.
MIT © Luke Edwards