Compile Typescript with Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev /typescript

Usage

exports.scripts = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'src/**/*.ts' ).typescript({ jsx : 'React' , target : 'ES5' , sourceMap : true , removeComments : true }).target( 'dist/js' ); }

API

Unlike most plugins, this plugin provides access to all of Typescript's Transpile options. However, for the sake of simplicity, this plugin flattens all compilerOptions keys into the same object. In other words, we assume that you're providing compilerOptions , unless the given key matches the name of another TranspileOption .

Check out Typescript's Compile Options to see all Compiler options.

For example:

task.source( '...' ).typescript({ moduleName : 'FooBar' , compilerOptions : { module : 'System' , sourceMap : true } }).target( '...' ); task.source( '...' ).typescript({ moduleName : 'FooBar' , module : 'System' , sourceMap : true }).target( '...' );

Notice that compilerOptions is no longer defined, and instead, its children ( module , sourceMap , etc) are defined alongside moduleName !

Note: The first example (aka, using compilerOptions ) will still work.

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/typescript .

