openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
she

@taskr/shell

by Luke Edwards
1.1.0 (see all)

A fast, concurrency-focused task automation tool.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@taskr/shell npm

Execute shell commands with Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/shell

API

.shell(command, [options])

Both parameters are optional, but at least one must be present. Additionally, a command is required

command

Type: string

The shell command to run. You may also use options.cmd

During execution, any occurrences of $file or $glob will be replaced with the the relevant filepath or glob pattern.

options

Type: object

@taskr/shell uses execa as its child_process wrapper. This means it has the same options as child_process.exec and shares execa's additional options.

options.cmd

Type: string

Same as command. You may want to use this if you only want to specify an options object.

options.glob

Type: boolean

If the command should use the glob pattern within task.source(), you must set this to true. See here for example.

Usage

Iterate Once Per File

You can apply a command to each file of your glob match.

Instances of $file will be replaced by the file's path.

exports.default = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('src/*.js')
    .shell('cat $file')
    //=> @taskr/shell: console.log('this is src/a.js')
    //=> @taskr/shell: console.log('this is src/b.js')
    //=> @taskr/shell: console.log('this is src/c.js')
    .dist('dist');
}

Iterate Once Per Glob

You can use the current glob within your shell command.

Instances of $file will be replaced by the glob:

exports.default = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('src/*.js')
    .shell('cat $file', { glob:true })
    //=> @taskr/shell:
    //=>     console.log('this is src/a.js')
    //=>     console.log('this is src/b.js')
    //=>     console.log('this is src/c.js')
    .dist('dist');

  yield task.source(['src/*.js', 'src/*.css'])
    .shell({
      cmd: 'cat $glob',
      glob: true
    })
    //=> @taskr/shell:
    //=>     console.log('this is src/a.js')
    //=>     console.log('this is src/b.js')
    //=>     console.log('this is src/c.js')
    //=>     body{margin:0;}header{color:black}
    //=>     .hero{width:100%;height:400px}
    .dist('dist');
}

Passing Arguments

Of course, command arguments may be passed within your command string.

exports.default = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('src').shell('ls -alh $file').dist('dist');
}

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/shell.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial