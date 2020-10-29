Execute shell commands with Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev /shell

API

Both parameters are optional, but at least one must be present. Additionally, a command is required

command

Type: string



The shell command to run. You may also use options.cmd

During execution, any occurrences of $file or $glob will be replaced with the the relevant filepath or glob pattern.

options

Type: object



@taskr/shell uses execa as its child_process wrapper. This means it has the same options as child_process.exec and shares execa 's additional options.

Type: string



Same as command . You may want to use this if you only want to specify an options object.

Type: boolean



If the command should use the glob pattern within task.source() , you must set this to true . See here for example.

Usage

Iterate Once Per File

You can apply a command to each file of your glob match.

Instances of $file will be replaced by the file's path.

exports.default = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'src/*.js' ) .shell( 'cat $file' ) .dist( 'dist' ); }

Iterate Once Per Glob

You can use the current glob within your shell command.

Instances of $file will be replaced by the glob:

exports.default = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'src/*.js' ) .shell( 'cat $file' , { glob : true }) .dist( 'dist' ); yield task.source([ 'src/*.js' , 'src/*.css' ]) .shell({ cmd : 'cat $glob' , glob : true }) .dist( 'dist' ); }

Passing Arguments

Of course, command arguments may be passed within your command string.

exports.default = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'src' ).shell( 'ls -alh $file' ).dist( 'dist' ); }

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/shell .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards