Execute shell commands with Taskr.
$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/shell
Both parameters are optional, but at least one must be present. Additionally, a
command is required
Type:
string
The shell command to run. You may also use
options.cmd
During execution, any occurrences of
$file or
$glob will be replaced with the the relevant filepath or glob pattern.
Type:
object
@taskr/shell uses execa as its
child_process wrapper. This means it has the same options as child_process.exec and shares
execa's additional options.
Type:
string
Same as
command. You may want to use this if you only want to specify an
options object.
Type:
boolean
If the command should use the glob pattern within
task.source(), you must set this to
true. See here for example.
You can apply a command to each file of your
glob match.
Instances of
$file will be replaced by the file's path.
exports.default = function * (task) {
yield task.source('src/*.js')
.shell('cat $file')
//=> @taskr/shell: console.log('this is src/a.js')
//=> @taskr/shell: console.log('this is src/b.js')
//=> @taskr/shell: console.log('this is src/c.js')
.dist('dist');
}
You can use the current glob within your shell command.
Instances of
$file will be replaced by the glob:
exports.default = function * (task) {
yield task.source('src/*.js')
.shell('cat $file', { glob:true })
//=> @taskr/shell:
//=> console.log('this is src/a.js')
//=> console.log('this is src/b.js')
//=> console.log('this is src/c.js')
.dist('dist');
yield task.source(['src/*.js', 'src/*.css'])
.shell({
cmd: 'cat $glob',
glob: true
})
//=> @taskr/shell:
//=> console.log('this is src/a.js')
//=> console.log('this is src/b.js')
//=> console.log('this is src/c.js')
//=> body{margin:0;}header{color:black}
//=> .hero{width:100%;height:400px}
.dist('dist');
}
Of course, command arguments may be passed within your command string.
exports.default = function * (task) {
yield task.source('src').shell('ls -alh $file').dist('dist');
}
