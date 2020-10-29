Prepare front-end assets for cache-busting / versioning / hashing.

This plugin includes three functions:

rev() : Rename files by appending a unique hash, based on contents. revManifest() : Create a manifest that maps old filenames to newly versioned filenames. (optional) revReplace() : Update all references to versioned files. (optional)

Make sure to set the files to never expire for this to have an effect.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev /rev

Usage

The rev() task is the core method; thus is required for anything to occur.

Both revManifest() and revReplace() are optional plugins.

exports.default = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'app/**/*' ) .rev({ ignores : [ '.html' , '.jpg' , '.png' ] }) .revManifest({ dest : 'dist' , file : 'manifest.json' , trim : str => str.replace( /app\/client/i , 'assets' ) }) .revReplace({ ignores : [ '.php' ] }) .target( 'dist' ); }

API

Generate a unique hash (based on a file's contents) and append it to the filename.

bundle.js bundle.min.js

Any files that are processed will receive two new keys: orig and hash . In addition, the base key will be updated with the new, versioned filename.

Type: array

Default: ['.png', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.svg', '.gif', '.woff', '.ttf', '.eot', '.html', '.json']

A list of file extensions that should NOT be renamed/processed.

Note: This includes .html and .json while revReplace does not.

Create a manifest file that relates old filenames to versioned counterparts.

Type: string

Default: 'rev-manifest.json'

The name of the manifest file to be created.

Type: string

Default: task.root

The directory where your manifest file should be created. Defaults to Taskr's root directory (where taskfile.js is found).

Type: boolean

Default: true

Whether or not the manifest's contents should be sorted alphabetically. (Does not add any performance / usage benefits.)

Type: string or function

Default: .

Edit the final keys & values within the manifest. If string , the value will be resolved relative to Taskr's root directory. Using a function provides more fine-tuned control.

yield task.source( 'app/client/*.js' ).rev() .revManifest({ trim : 'app' }).target( 'dist' ); yield task.source( 'app/client/*.js' ).rev() .revManifest({ trim : str => str.replace( /app\/client/i , 'assets' ) }).target( 'dist' );

Update references to all versioned files within a given source.

Matching files from within task.source() are available for inspection & modifications. Because of this, it is recommended that all your rev-* usage is extracted to a separate, production-only task whose source includes all development files.

Type: array

Default: ['.png', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.svg', '.gif', '.woff', '.ttf', '.eot']

A list of file extensions whose content should not be updated.

Note: Unlike .rev() , this list does not include .html and .json .

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/rev .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards