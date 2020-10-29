Prepare front-end assets for cache-busting / versioning / hashing.
This plugin includes three functions:
rev(): Rename files by appending a unique hash, based on contents.
revManifest(): Create a manifest that maps old filenames to newly versioned filenames. (optional)
revReplace(): Update all references to versioned files. (optional)
Make sure to set the files to never expire for this to have an effect.
$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/rev
The
rev() task is the core method; thus is required for anything to occur.
Both
revManifest() and
revReplace() are optional plugins.
exports.default = function * (task) {
yield task.source('app/**/*')
.rev({
ignores: ['.html', '.jpg', '.png']
})
.revManifest({
dest: 'dist',
file: 'manifest.json',
trim: str => str.replace(/app\/client/i, 'assets')
})
.revReplace({
ignores: ['.php']
})
.target('dist');
}
Generate a unique hash (based on a file's contents) and append it to the filename.
bundle.js
//=> bundle-{hash}.js
bundle.min.js
//=> bundle-{hash}.min.js
Any files that are processed will receive two new keys:
orig and
hash. In addition, the
base key will be updated with the new, versioned filename.
Type:
array
Default:
['.png', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.svg', '.gif', '.woff', '.ttf', '.eot', '.html', '.json']
A list of file extensions that should NOT be renamed/processed.
Note: This includes
.htmland
.jsonwhile
revReplacedoes not.
Create a manifest file that relates old filenames to versioned counterparts.
Type:
string
Default:
'rev-manifest.json'
The name of the manifest file to be created.
Type:
string
Default:
task.root
The directory where your manifest file should be created. Defaults to Taskr's root directory (where
taskfile.js is found).
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Whether or not the manifest's contents should be sorted alphabetically. (Does not add any performance / usage benefits.)
Type:
string or
function
Default:
.
Edit the final keys & values within the manifest. If
string, the value will be resolved relative to Taskr's root directory. Using a
function provides more fine-tuned control.
yield task.source('app/client/*.js').rev()
.revManifest({trim: 'app'}).target('dist');
//=> "client/demo.js": "client/demo-1abd624s.js"
yield task.source('app/client/*.js').rev()
.revManifest({
trim: str => str.replace(/app\/client/i, 'assets')
}).target('dist');
//=> "assets/demo.js": "assets/demo-1abd624s.js"
Update references to all versioned files within a given source.
Matching files from within
task.source() are available for inspection & modifications. Because of this, it is recommended that all your
rev-* usage is extracted to a separate, production-only task whose
source includes all development files.
Type:
array
Default:
['.png', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.svg', '.gif', '.woff', '.ttf', '.eot']
A list of file extensions whose content should not be updated.
Note: Unlike
.rev(), this list does not include
.htmland
.json.
Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.
Please be sure to specify that you are using
@taskr/rev.
MIT © Luke Edwards