openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rev

@taskr/rev

by Luke Edwards
1.1.0 (see all)

A fast, concurrency-focused task automation tool.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@taskr/rev npm

Prepare front-end assets for cache-busting / versioning / hashing.

This plugin includes three functions:

  1. rev(): Rename files by appending a unique hash, based on contents.
  2. revManifest(): Create a manifest that maps old filenames to newly versioned filenames. (optional)
  3. revReplace(): Update all references to versioned files. (optional)

Make sure to set the files to never expire for this to have an effect.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/rev

Usage

The rev() task is the core method; thus is required for anything to occur.

Both revManifest() and revReplace() are optional plugins.

exports.default = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('app/**/*')
    .rev({
      ignores: ['.html', '.jpg', '.png']
     })
    .revManifest({
      dest: 'dist',
      file: 'manifest.json',
      trim: str => str.replace(/app\/client/i, 'assets')
    })
    .revReplace({
      ignores: ['.php']
    })
    .target('dist');
}

API

.rev(options)

Generate a unique hash (based on a file's contents) and append it to the filename.

bundle.js
//=> bundle-{hash}.js
bundle.min.js
//=> bundle-{hash}.min.js

Any files that are processed will receive two new keys: orig and hash. In addition, the base key will be updated with the new, versioned filename.

options.ignores

Type: array
Default: ['.png', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.svg', '.gif', '.woff', '.ttf', '.eot', '.html', '.json']

A list of file extensions that should NOT be renamed/processed.

Note: This includes .html and .json while revReplace does not.

revManifest(options)

Create a manifest file that relates old filenames to versioned counterparts.

options.file

Type: string
Default: 'rev-manifest.json'

The name of the manifest file to be created.

options.dest

Type: string
Default: task.root

The directory where your manifest file should be created. Defaults to Taskr's root directory (where taskfile.js is found).

options.sort

Type: boolean
Default: true

Whether or not the manifest's contents should be sorted alphabetically. (Does not add any performance / usage benefits.)

options.trim

Type: string or function
Default: .

Edit the final keys & values within the manifest. If string, the value will be resolved relative to Taskr's root directory. Using a function provides more fine-tuned control.

yield task.source('app/client/*.js').rev()
  .revManifest({trim: 'app'}).target('dist');
  //=> "client/demo.js": "client/demo-1abd624s.js"

yield task.source('app/client/*.js').rev()
  .revManifest({
    trim: str => str.replace(/app\/client/i, 'assets')
  }).target('dist');
  //=> "assets/demo.js": "assets/demo-1abd624s.js"

revReplace(options)

Update references to all versioned files within a given source.

Matching files from within task.source() are available for inspection & modifications. Because of this, it is recommended that all your rev-* usage is extracted to a separate, production-only task whose source includes all development files.

options.ignores

Type: array
Default: ['.png', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.svg', '.gif', '.woff', '.ttf', '.eot']

A list of file extensions whose content should not be updated.

Note: Unlike .rev(), this list does not include .html and .json.

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/rev.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial