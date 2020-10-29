PostCSS plugin for Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev /postcss

API

Check out PostCSS's Options documentation to see the available options.

Note: There should be no need to set options.to and options.from .

If you would like to autoload external PostCSS config, you must not define any options directly.

Usage

Embedded Options

Declare your PostCSS options directly within your taskfile.js :

exports.styles = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'src/**/*.scss' ).postcss({ plugins : [ require ( 'precss' ), require ( 'autoprefixer' )({ browsers : [ 'last 2 versions' ] }) ], options : { parser : require ( 'postcss-scss' ) } }).target( 'dist/css' ); }

Autoloaded Options

Automatically detect & connect to existing PostCSS configurations

If no options were defined, @taskr/postcss will look for existing .postcssrc , postcss.config.js , and .postcssrc.js root-directory files. Similarly, it will honor a "postcss" key within your package.json file.

.postcssrc -- must be JSON; see example

-- must be JSON; see example .postcssrc.js -- can be JSON or module.exports a Function or Object; see example

-- can be JSON or a Function or Object; see example postcss.config.js -- can be JSON or module.exports a Function or Object; see example

-- can be JSON or a Function or Object; see example package.json -- must use "postcss" key & must be JSON; see example

Important: If you take this route, you only need one of the files mentioned!

exports.styles = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'src/**/*.scss' ).postcss().target( 'dist/css' ); }

{ "plugins" : { "precss" : {}, "autoprefixer" : { "browsers" : [ "last 2 versions" ] } }, "options" : { "parser" : "postcss-scss" } }

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/postcss .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards