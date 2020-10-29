$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/postcss
Check out PostCSS's Options documentation to see the available options.
Note: There should be no need to set
options.toand
options.from.
If you would like to autoload external PostCSS config, you must not define any
options directly.
Declare your PostCSS options directly within your
taskfile.js:
exports.styles = function * (task) {
yield task.source('src/**/*.scss').postcss({
plugins: [
require('precss'),
require('autoprefixer')({
browsers: ['last 2 versions']
})
],
options: {
parser: require('postcss-scss')
}
}).target('dist/css');
}
Automatically detect & connect to existing PostCSS configurations
If no
options were defined,
@taskr/postcss will look for existing
.postcssrc,
postcss.config.js, and
.postcssrc.js root-directory files. Similarly, it will honor a
"postcss" key within your
package.json file.
.postcssrc -- must be JSON; see example
.postcssrc.js -- can be JSON or
module.exports a Function or Object; see example
postcss.config.js -- can be JSON or
module.exports a Function or Object; see example
package.json -- must use
"postcss" key & must be JSON; see example
Important: If you take this route, you only need one of the files mentioned!
// taskfile.js
exports.styles = function * (task) {
yield task.source('src/**/*.scss').postcss().target('dist/css');
}
// .postcssrc
{
"plugins": {
"precss": {},
"autoprefixer": {
"browsers": ["last 2 versions"]
}
},
"options": {
"parser": "postcss-scss"
}
}
