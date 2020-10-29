openbase logo
@taskr/postcss

by Luke Edwards
1.1.2

A fast, concurrency-focused task automation tool.

Categories

Readme

@taskr/postcss npm

PostCSS plugin for Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/postcss

API

.postcss([options])

Check out PostCSS's Options documentation to see the available options.

Note: There should be no need to set options.to and options.from.

If you would like to autoload external PostCSS config, you must not define any options directly.

Usage

Embedded Options

Declare your PostCSS options directly within your taskfile.js:

exports.styles = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('src/**/*.scss').postcss({
    plugins: [
      require('precss'),
      require('autoprefixer')({
        browsers: ['last 2 versions']
      })
    ],
    options: {
      parser: require('postcss-scss')
    }
  }).target('dist/css');
}

Autoloaded Options

Automatically detect & connect to existing PostCSS configurations

If no options were defined, @taskr/postcss will look for existing .postcssrc, postcss.config.js, and .postcssrc.js root-directory files. Similarly, it will honor a "postcss" key within your package.json file.

  • .postcssrc -- must be JSON; see example
  • .postcssrc.js -- can be JSON or module.exports a Function or Object; see example
  • postcss.config.js -- can be JSON or module.exports a Function or Object; see example
  • package.json -- must use "postcss" key & must be JSON; see example

Important: If you take this route, you only need one of the files mentioned!

// taskfile.js
exports.styles = function * (task) {
  yield task.source('src/**/*.scss').postcss().target('dist/css');
}

// .postcssrc
{
  "plugins": {
    "precss": {},
    "autoprefixer": {
      "browsers": ["last 2 versions"]
    }
  },
  "options": {
    "parser": "postcss-scss"
  }
}

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/postcss.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

