Compile LESS to CSS with Taskr.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev /less

Usage

The paths within task.source() should always point to files that you want transformed into .css files.

Basic

exports.styles = function * ( task ) { yield task.source( 'src/pages/*.less' ).less({ sourceMap : { sourceMapFileInline : true } }).target( 'dist/css' ); }

Multiple Bundles

Simply create an array of individual file paths.

exports.styles = function * ( task ) { yield task.source([ 'src/styles/client.less' , 'src/styles/admin.less' ]).less().target( 'dist' ); }

API

This plugin does not have any custom options. Please visit LESSCSS.org's Configuration and Programmatic Usage docs for available options.

Note: You will not be able to set the filename option. This is done for you & cannot be changed.

Support

Any issues or questions can be sent to the Taskr monorepo.

Please be sure to specify that you are using @taskr/less .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards