Compile LESS to CSS with Taskr.
$ npm install --save-dev @taskr/less
The paths within
task.source() should always point to files that you want transformed into
.css files.
exports.styles = function * (task) {
yield task.source('src/pages/*.less').less({
sourceMap: { sourceMapFileInline:true }
}).target('dist/css');
}
Simply create an array of individual file paths.
exports.styles = function * (task) {
yield task.source([
'src/styles/client.less',
'src/styles/admin.less'
]).less().target('dist');
}
This plugin does not have any custom options. Please visit LESSCSS.org's Configuration and Programmatic Usage docs for available options.
Note: You will not be able to set the
filenameoption. This is done for you & cannot be changed.
